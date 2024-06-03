2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Going On Offense

Cimmerian

Usually, high-yielding dividend stocks are associated with limited growth prospects and relatively elevated financial or business risk.

The theory behind this is that, mathematically, to offer an attractive yield, the multiple (or price) has to be low against which the current income streams could be material enough to generate tangible yield. The multiple, in turn, is low when there is not a huge growth potential (i.e., the future cash flow profile is flat) or there is just too much uncertainty around company's ability to deliver the same or improving results on a go forward basis. This uncertainty could be attributable to many different reasons - from both the idiosyncratic (e.g., high leverage, struggling business segments, litigations) and systematic end (e.g., high-interest rates, declining demand in the industry).

We can partially see these dynamics playing out by looking at what are the most common high dividend investing segments:

REITs - limited growth as the rents are usually stipulated against long-term agreements, which lock in a fixed price with tiny rent escalators. Plus, since interest rates have surged higher, the valuations have gone down across the board due to headwinds stemming from more expensive debt refinancing, where the top-line growth could not be sufficient to offset higher interest costs.

- limited growth as the rents are usually stipulated against long-term agreements, which lock in a fixed price with tiny rent escalators. Plus, since interest rates have surged higher, the valuations have gone down across the board due to headwinds stemming from more expensive debt refinancing, where the top-line growth could not be sufficient to offset higher interest costs. MLPs - also limited growth as in most cases the top-line is linked to fee-based earnings or segments that are regulated by the policymakers (i.e., fixed or slightly increasing tariffs).

- also limited growth as in most cases the top-line is linked to fee-based earnings or segments that are regulated by the policymakers (i.e., fixed or slightly increasing tariffs). BDCs - limited growth in conjunction with above average risk. The BDCs have to follow certain regulations, where one of them introduces a ceiling as to how much leverage a BDC can assume. Besides taking external leverage and reinvesting retained cash flows (which are usually low due to high distributions), there are also limited possibilities for BDCs to register huge growth. In the case of BDCs', the market also assigns a slightly higher discount since the underlying business is based on funding investments for companies that typically struggle to access capital from traditional banking or capital markets, where the cost of financing is more favorable than what is channeled from BDCs.

With that being said, there are definitely some opportunities to be found, where high yield comes together with a decent growth component. It gets tougher if one applies durability/defensiveness as an additional criteria. Yet, it is still possible.

Let me now elaborate on two such picks, which provide high-yield and strong growth without sacrificing the balance sheet.

Pick #1: Enbridge (ENB)

ENB is a notable player in the midstream segment, carrying a market cap of over $77 billion. It currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 7.3% that is supported by a robust financial profile.

As is common to midstream companies, also for ENB the lion's share of EBITDA generation stems from fee or tariff-based segments, which introduce an important layer of safety. Moreover, circa 80% of EBITDA is linked to periodic price (revenue) bumps that help stimulate the organic growth element in ENB's business.

The business is further de-risked by the robust capital structure, which is underpinned by an investment grade balance sheet. As of Q1, 2024, ENB had a debt to EBITDA of 4.4x, which could be deemed conservative given the inherent stability and predictability of the cash generation profile.

All in all, the risk of ENB suddenly cutting its dividend, which it has distributed for more than 20 years in a row (with the exception of 2012 when its leverage was astronomical) is very low.

Now, considering that ENB distributes only ~60% of the DCF, which leaves about $1.9 billion per quarter of fresh liquidity, and the fact that the balance sheet is so robust, there is definitely a possibility for ENB to devise a more ambitious growth strategy.

If we look at the outlined CapEx list, we can clearly see that ENB has developed a quite aggressive growth plan for the next couple of year. The total ticked size of the already scoped CapEx project list is ~$25 billion, which corresponds to roughly one third of ENB's current market cap.

2024 Investor Day

What we can also see from the table above is that there is a notable emphasize put towards gas transmission and distribution & storage segments, which are more defensive than liquid pipelines, which currently consume a meaningful part of ENB's EBITDA generation. The expansion in utility-based business segments should not only warrant a higher EBITDA, but also further de-risk the business, and thus helping to lift the multiple higher from here.

The fact that ENB enjoys stable cash flows from regulated and fee-based segments and on top of this carries a conservative capital structure, where the dividend distributions are approached in a conservative manner, funding this ambitious CapEx plan should not impose a constraint on the balance sheet (or risk the investment grade credit rating).

Pick #2: Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

EPRT is a retail focused equity REIT, which currently yields 4.3% and has an FFO payout ratio of ~60%, which also leaves ample liquidity in the system to fund sizeable growth opportunities.

EPRT has a diversified portfolio of more than 1700 properties spread across 48 states. The properties are leased among ~360 tenants, where the Top 10 constitute less than 17% of the total rent exposure. EPRT could be classified as a quite unique REIT because it has a heavy focus on experienced and service-based properties, which are less exposed to negative retail dynamics (i.e., shift from traditional brick and mortar stores to e-commerce platforms).

Similar to ENB's case, for EPRT the cash flow profile is also rather predictable and supportive of conducting a meaningful growth program. Namely, the underlying cash flows are based on very long-term lease contracts with a weighted average maturity of 14.1 years. The average unit level coverage is 3.9x, which is an indicative of a strong portfolio (i.e., low level of tenant-related financial risk). Also, the bulk of these leases come with annual rent escalators, which adds to an equation a nice and gradual growth element.

The balance sheet is clearly in the investment grade territory. The net debt to EBITDA is 3.5x and the available liquidity is roughly $830 million, which is about 18% of what EPRT currently carries in its market cap.

So, there is huge growth potential for EPRT stemming not only from the robust capital structure and ample volumes of retained FFO, but also from the market side, where the property cap rates have become increasingly more attractive. Here, the commentary by Peter Mavoides - President, CEO & Director - on the recent earnings call provides a nice context about EPRT's approach the opportunity out there:

Generally, our posture has been we're transacting as much as we can. We have a great opportunity set. Our opportunity set was up in '23 over '22 at 20%, and I would expect it to be up again this year. And really that opportunity set -- the growth in the opportunity set is driven by an increasing demand for sale-leaseback capital as the pricing of it is more compelling than some of the financing alternatives that these middle market operators have as well as a diminished competition, going back to some of my earlier comments.

We can see already know how EPRT is going on offense, utilizing the strength of its balance sheet. During the most recent quarter, EPRT funded 36 acquisitions at an amount of $250 million at a weighted average cash yield of 8.1% and a GAAP yield of 9.3%, which is the highest in the Company's history.

There is still a lot of room for EPRT to grow and capitalize on the prevailing market conditions, which offer enticing enough cap rates to realize an accretive M&A strategy.

The bottom line

While interest rates are high these days, it is not that difficult to find attractive dividend stocks, identifying names that offer a combination of enticing yield and decent growth prospects is more challenging. It gets even more difficult if the presence of an investment grade credit rating is a must.

However, both ENB and EPRT match the necessary criteria. These companies enjoy strong cash flows that are underpinned by defensive business models and investment grade balance sheets. Due to the conservative cash payout profile and robust capital structures, both ENB and EPRT have assumed quite ambitious growth strategies that should help stimulate the growth in the foreseeable future.