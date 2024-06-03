JHVEPhoto

Investment overview

I wrote about Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) previously (25 March 2024) with a hold rating as I did not like near-term uncertainty after reviewing the 4Q23 results. I reiterate my hold rating for FL as I remain uncertain if FL can meet its FY24 guidance, especially with all the visible headwinds and weak macro backdrop. Additionally, valuation seems to have already priced in all the positives, which means more room to fall if FL misses expectations. While I think FL could deliver, I think it is safer to wait for FL to show actual results in the coming quarters before turning bullish.

1Q24 earnings (announced on 30 May)

FL reported 1Q24 total revenue of $1.88 billion (-2.7% y/y), gross margin of 29% (down ~100bps y/y), and EBIT of $32 million (down from $100 million in 1Q23). As a result, adj EPS saw $0.22 (down from $0.70 last year). Same-store-sales growth [SSSG] was down 1.8% in the quarter, representing another negative quarter since 3Q23. Management reiterated FY24 EPS guidance of $1.50 to $1.70, driven by SSSG of 1 to 3% and a gross margin of 29.8 to 30%. For 2Q24, management guided for flat to slightly positive SSSG performance and flat gross margin vs. 1Q23.

SSSG showed signs of improvement.

Despite SSSG still being down 1.8% in the quarter, driven by footwear SSSG of low single-digit percentage [LSG] that was offset by apparel down mid-teens percentage and accessories down LSD percentage, the good positive sign here is that the current SSSG run rate is likely to be better than what 1Q24 reported. The monthly cadence of SSSG through 1Q24 was a February down mid-single-digit [MSD] percentage, followed by a down LSD percentage in March, and a flattish SSSG in April. Notably, this improvement in SSSG was seen despite a reduction in markdown activity. What these suggest is that the current SSSG is at least breakeven and very likely in the positive area, as management's 2Q24 guidance did not include any room for negative growth. This tells us that management is very likely seeing positive SSSG for May (they already have the May data since earnings were out on 30th May).

Nike innovation and strategic initiatives could drive SSSG

One big takeaway from the quarter is the positive update regarding Nike [NKE] innovation pipeline, and the timing of product release matches management expectations for NKE growth to inflect positively in 4Q24. This is crucial because it lends a lot of credence to the management FY24 guide, which implicitly implies a strong step up in 2H24 earnings (1H24 earnings are expected to represent 5 to 10% of FY24 earnings).

Aside from these, there are catalysts that could further drive sequential improvement in SSSG. For example:

FL is going to roll out its FLX loyalty rewards program in the US. This should have a positive impact on SSSG given the results seen from the current loyalty program (the total loyalty sales mix went up by 200bps to 26%), clearly showing that the loyalty program is gaining adoption. A new mobile app is going to be rolled out in 2H24, which I expect will further enhance the overall user experience. FL is going to accelerate the launch of remodeling stores in 2Q24. This could help to recapture consumer mindshare and traffic. FL is going to implement a new merchant and buying structure, which should improve inventory utilization and product assortment, enabling FL to better capture demand in the upcoming back-to-school season

Still a lot of uncertainties ahead

The problem I have with FL at this point is that management is guiding for a big step up in earnings growth (90 to 95% of FY24 earnings expected in 2H24), which I think carries a lot of execution risk given the uncertainties and visible headwinds. For reference, in order for FL to achieve the midpoint of FY24 earnings guidance ($1.60) and that 90% of earnings are in 2H24, it implies 2H24 to deliver $1.44 EPS, and this is an 113% increase vs. 2H23 and is also $0.03 higher than the entire FY23.

Starting with the visible growth headwinds. FL has said that they were pulling back on promotions, and this is going to be demand headwind going into 2H24 as 2H23 were periods driven by promotions, especially in 4Q23 that drove solid sequential SSSG acceleration from -8% in 3Q23 to -0.7% in 4Q23. Apart from promotions, other visible headwinds include the lapping of an extra week last year and NKE reset headwinds that are going to last through 3Q24. While I appreciate management updates on initiatives and Nike, I think it is difficult to model such a recovery with high confidence at this point as:

NKE could delay their product launches. They did make a decision to delay product launches back in 2022 (based on the 2Q22 earnings call), and they could do it again. FL has little to no bargaining power on this aspect. My view is that the products FL sells lean towards the discretionary product spectrum, and the macro backdrop is certainly not helping, especially given that inflation remains sticky (no improvement). This makes it less likely that the Fed will be aggressive in cutting rates in the near term, which means rates are going to stay higher for longer, putting more pressure on consumers’ spending ability.

Next, if we move down the P&L, I also think the implied step up in net margin may be too optimistic. Using the midpoint of the FY24 guide ($1.60) and the current shares outstanding, it implies a FY24 net profit guide of ~$152 million or ~1.9% net margin. Given that 2Q24 is going to see a flattish gross margin, I assume that 2Q24 will see a similar net margin as 1Q24, which means 2H24 needs to see ~2.7% net margin on average. This comes at a time when FL needs to reinvest heavily in the business to launch all the strategic initiatives mentioned above.

Overall, I think the FY24 guide puts management in a position that they must be able to deliver, especially with the stock jumping to ~$28 after the earnings (forward PE surged from 12.6x to 15.6x). I think it is safer to wait for FL to show actual results and improvements from their initiatives in 2Q24 and see what management is guiding for 3Q24 (management should guide for this in 2Q24) before deciding if FL is able to achieve its FY24 guidance.

Valuation

Suppose FL misses the midpoint of its FY24 guidance and reports the low end of the guide ($1.50). I believe the market is not going to react nicely to it as consensus is expecting $1.57 FY24 EPS. The miss in the EPS estimate should prompt a downgrade in multiples. Assuming forward PE goes back to pre-results levels as the market becomes less confident in FL's ability to deliver, the stock should trade at ~$19 ($1.50 EPS * 12.6x forward PE = ~$19 share price). I should note this downside may happen in the near term if FL reports weak 2/3Q24 results, which will make the market less confident in FL’s ability to meet the FY24 guide.

Conclusion

I give a hold rating for FL due to lingering uncertainties despite positive signs. My main problem with investing in FL today is that the FY24 guidance hinges on a strong second half, which faces headwinds like reduced promotions, a challenging macro environment, and potential delays from Nike. While initiatives like the loyalty program and store remodels are potential SSSG drivers, their impact remains unclear. The current valuation also appears to have already priced in all the upsides from the initiatives, leaving little room for error. My take is that investors should wait for sold results in upcoming quarters and a clearer picture of 3Q24 guidance before turning bullish.