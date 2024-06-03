Foot Locker: Remain Hold Rated As Uncertainties Remain

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Stock

May Investing Ideas
Summary

  • FL reported 1Q24 earnings with a decline in revenue and earnings per share, but signs of improvement in same-store-sales growth.
  • Positive updates on Nike's innovation pipeline could drive future same-store-sales growth for FL.
  • However, there are still uncertainties and headwinds that could impact FL's ability to meet its FY24 guidance, making it safer to wait for actual results before turning bullish.

Investment overview

I wrote about Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) previously (25 March 2024) with a hold rating as I did not like near-term uncertainty after reviewing the 4Q23 results. I reiterate my hold rating for FL as I remain uncertain

I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

