WEC Energy: Still An Attractive Utility Play While NextEra Energy Surges

Jun. 03, 2024 9:55 AM ETWEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) StockNEE, XLU, NEE.PR.R
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market saw a quick rebound from April's relatively brief and shallow pullback.
  • Utilities have seen significant gains over the last month, becoming the best-performing sector for 2024.
  • WEC Energy Group and NextEra Energy are attractive utility picks for income investors, with steady earnings growth and fueling dividend growth.
  • While both are strong utility plays, WEC looks like the more attractive in terms of valuations at today's prices.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »

Two arrows showing improvement and failure

swedeandsour

Written by Nick Ackerman.

After a brief pullback in April, the market raced back higher and pushed into new high territory for May. This has helped the market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index, which is up double-digits this year, and the Nasdaq

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities, where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investors' income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
4.27K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WEC, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WEC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WEC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News