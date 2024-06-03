GEN Restaurant Group: Weak Profitability Worsens Investment Case

Stefan Tomic/E+ via Getty Images

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK), the Korean BBQ restaurant chain, has continued to grow revenues with new restaurant openings, with Q1 showing very healthy growth. At the same time, though, cost inflation and poor same-restaurant sales have begun to deteriorate GEN’s margins, making current earnings incredibly thin.

I have previously written an article on GEN called “I Don’t Have An Appetite For The GEN Restaurant Group Stock”, rating the stock a sell due to a valuation that prices in too high growth. The article was published on the 31st of August in 2023, and since, GEN’s stock has decreased in value by -33%, compared to an S&P 500 return of 17% in the same period. The stock has started to rally from March forward, doubling in price from the stock’s bottom. I still believe that the investment has a weak risk-to-reward, as profitability has trailed, and the balance sheet leaves potentially thin space for future investments.

My Rating History on GENK (Seeking Alpha)

Financial Performance Has Been Turbulent

After my previous article, GEN has reported three quarters of financials from Q3/2023 to Q1/2024. The company ended 2023 with a total revenue growth of 10.6% in the year. Despite the revenue growth, margins have performed much poorer than I previously anticipated – comparable restaurant sales declined by -1.2% in Q3 and by -1.7% in Q4, affecting earnings with significant reverse operating leverage. Food costs as a percentage of revenues have stayed near stable with 32.6% in Q4, but increasing payroll and benefits, occupancy expenses, and higher other operating expenses pushed the operating margin down into 4.5% for 2023 compared to 7.5% in 2022.

The Q1 report showed accelerated revenue growth of 15.7% as the restaurant count grew from 31 at the end of Q1/2023 into 39 at the end of 2024’s first quarter, adding two new restaurants within the quarter. The revenue growth surprised analysts by a wide margin, as reported revenues reached $50.8 million, compared to estimates of $47.5 million. The reported EPS came in at $0.11, $0.10 above estimates.

Underneath, though, GEN’s profitability in Q1 wasn’t very strong. Food costs rose by 0.8 percentage points year-over-year, and other operating expenses followed with high increases, leading to an operative income of $0.1 million, down from $3.2 million in Q1/2023. A significant factor in the earnings decrease was pre-opening costs up from $0.5 million to $1.9 million year-over-year, which investors could relate as non-recurring growth investments.

To summarize, GEN has reported good growth, and accelerating revenue growth in Q1. The growth has been achieved through constant investments in new restaurants, with same-restaurant sales showing a weaker performance, though – as a result of poorer same-restaurant sales and increasing pre-opening costs, GEN’s earnings have suffered greatly in recent quarters. The reported quarters have been okay overall, but an increased profitability is now clearly needed.

Healthy Cash Flows Are Needed in the Medium-Term

GEN’s new restaurants require a significant amount of capital – to achieve the revenue growth, the company has spent $17.2 million in capital expenditures in 2023 compared to D&A of just $4.9 million. The investment pace has only intensified, with investments up by $1.3 million year-over-year in Q1. Favorably for the company, though, GEN’s working capital management is good with incredibly minimal needs for working capital additions.

To achieve growth in the future that the investment case relies on, GEN needs to be able to finance continuing investments. The company now has $28.1 million in cash, down from $55.0 million at the time of my previous write-up, and $8.5 million of long-term debt after Q1 – at this pace of investments, the cash won’t be able to finance future growth for very long, making positive operative cash flows critical.

GEN’s cash flow from operations has been a positive $22.9 million in the past twelve months, aided slightly by working capital decreases – with current cash flows the current level of investments can be sustained, but leaves a very thin margin for a financial downturn or working capital increases as a caveat.

Margins Should See a Recovery

For the long-term investment case to be viable, GEN needs to achieve sustainably good margins. The company’s operating margin has steadily decreased from 11.9% in 2021 into a current trailing 2.7%.

The decrease seems to partly be due to a currently weak industry pressured by macroeconomic pressures, as competitors such as Dine Brands (DIN), Denny’s (DENN), and Yum! Brands (YUM) have shown revenue declines in Q1 in line with GEN’s poor same-restaurant sales performance – some leverage back should be seen in the medium term as restaurant traffic starts to pick back up.

Another factor pressuring earning is increasing pre-opening costs, currently trailing at $5.1 million or around 2.7% of trailing revenues; in 2022 for example, pre-opening costs only amounted to $1.5 million. I associate the costs as investments, nearly comparable to capital expenditures – underlying profitability for GEN is greater than GAAP financials show, but is still quite thin and in need of operating leverage hopefully brought by future growth.

Updated Valuation: Recent Rally is Unjustified

I updated my discounted cash flow model to account for the company’s recent performance. For 2024, I now estimate a growth of 18% as GEN has opened new restaurants but struggles to keep up same-restaurant sales – the estimate is down from 28% previously. Afterwards, I estimate the growth at a slightly lower level than previously, although I have now increased the perpetual growth rate from 2% to 3%. From 2023 to 2032, I now estimate a revenue CAGR of 11.0% compared to 11.2% previously.

Due to weaker-than-expected margins, I have also adjusted the short- and long-term margin level downwards. I anticipate the company to achieve relieved pre-opening costs, better same-restaurant sales and operating leverage from growth, raising GEN’s EBIT margin to an eventual 7.5%. The estimate is down from 13.0% previously. Due to decreased earnings and increased capital expenditures, the cash flows are now also estimated to be worse by a wide margin.

The DCF model now estimates GEN’s fair value at $6.46, 42% below the stock price at the time of writing and down 46% from a previous estimate of $11.89. The company’s worse margins affect the fair value very widely, as the changes have an immense impact on cash flows; free cash flow for 2033 is now estimated at $27.1 million, compared to an implied $44.5 million in the previous DCF model. The growth story seems to still be overvalued unless very dramatic margin improvements are made.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.52% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Although GEN has some debt, the amount is insignificant. As such, I estimate the company to use no debt as a form of financing, especially as currently low earnings make debt financing risky for GEN. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.50% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. I use the same beta estimate of 1.20 as in my previous article. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.5%, creating a cost of equity and WACC of 10.52%. The WACC is down from a previous estimate of 11.09% due to a lower liquidity premium and a lower equity risk premium, partly negated by a higher risk-free rate and a lower debt-to-equity estimate.

Takeaway

GEN has reported good growth as the company continues to open new restaurants. Still, at the same time, the recent quarters’ reported financials aren’t great overall – poor same-restaurant sales and other SG&A increases have pressured margins into an incredibly weak level, and GEN’s cash has decreased from my previous article as investments have required a large amount of capital. I still estimate margins to have a good rebound as same-restaurant sales should recover and as pre-opening costs eventually decline, but the overall financial performance still leaves my margin expectations lower than previously. As the stock seems to again overvalue the growth story, I keep my rating at sell.