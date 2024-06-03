GEN Restaurant Group: Weak Profitability Worsens Investment Case

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
636 Followers

Summary

  • GEN has continued good revenue growth through aggressive investments in new restaurants.
  • The underlying restaurant performance has been worse than I previously anticipated, with rising COGS and SG&A, and weak same-restaurant sales pressuring margins significantly.
  • To fuel future growth investments, GEN needs to successfully manage cash flows with currently weak earnings.
  • The stock still seems to price in too much earnings growth from the future, making the risk-to-reward ratio poor.

People enjoying Korean barbeque in the restaurant

Stefan Tomic/E+ via Getty Images

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK), the Korean BBQ restaurant chain, has continued to grow revenues with new restaurant openings, with Q1 showing very healthy growth. At the same time, though, cost inflation and poor same-restaurant sales have begun to

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
636 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GENK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GENK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GENK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News