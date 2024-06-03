Henrik Sorensen

Investment thesis

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) pays high, growing, and well-covered dividends yielding ~5.7%. The company operates within the gaming and non-gaming experiential sectors, which unique value drivers accompany. This aside, VICI has outstanding business metrics with a 100% occupancy rate, impressive rent escalators, and long lease terms, which resulted in VICI outperforming some of the most popular triple-net lease rates on the AFFO per share growth basis. However, the company remains undervalued as the market underestimated its long-term ability to generate cash flows.

I have a bullish view on VICI as it currently offers one of the best risk-to-reward ratios in the REIT industry and a clear path to double-digit total returns resulting from:

multiple appreciation

high, growing, and well-covered dividends

further growth resulting from its healthy project pipeline and impressive rent escalators embedded within VICI's contracts

Introduction

VICI is the leading triple net lease REIT concentrating on gaming properties, with a recent expansion to the non-gaming experiential segment. Within this analysis, I've provided extensive reasoning for my investment thesis, supported by a deep dive into VICI's business and multiple comparisons to some of the most popular triple-net lease REITs. I've also discussed the valuation outlook on VICI. I consider interpreting the company's business metrics without establishing a benchmark as futile. There may not always be a possibility for a perfectly, academically identified peer group, especially given a leadership position and operating within a highly specific niche, which is the case for VICI. Nevertheless, I've established a reference group consisting of triple net lease REITs favored by investors, key players within their niche, as well as entities operating within comparable property sectors.

That said, I've selected the following names.

I've used Investor Presentations (linked above) and their Q1 2024 SEC filings (linked in the table) to provide reference points to the above entities. Please review the table below with the reference rationale provided for each entity.

Table 1: The reference group

Entity Reference rationale VICI Triple net lease REIT targeting gaming and experiential properties. (GLPI) Triple net lease REIT targeting gaming-oriented properties. (EPR) Triple net lease REIT targeting experiential properties. (O) Triple net lease REIT. It generally targets retail and service-oriented properties; however, has some activity (probably increasing) within other sectors, including gaming. (ADC) Triple net lease REIT is one of the leading entities within its niche. (NNN) Triple net lease REIT is one of the leading entities within its niche. Click to enlarge

VICI Properties - Elite REIT underestimated

#1 Top-quality properties within a unique sector

The gaming properties sector is accompanied by unique value drivers, which support VICI's ability to uphold outstanding business metrics. To mention a few of them:

high barriers to entry, which improve the company's negotiating position. These barriers are a result of a limited supply and strict regulations surrounding the market

the tenants' ability to switch locations is limited due to both the regulatory environment and mission-criticality of the assets, which, in many cases, constitute a strong brand, providing a key competitive advantage.

gaming properties are non-commoditized assets, which is a distinctive factor from many popular triple net lease REITs concentrated on retail/service-oriented properties

both gaming and non-gaming experiential properties show low cyclicality and immunity to some major secular trends regarding advancing digitization and continued e-commerce growth.

VICI's outstanding portfolio includes some of the most iconic Las Vegas pearls, like The Venetian Resort, Ceasars Palace, and MGM Grand. Its trophy assets on the Las Vegas Strip include 10 properties, out of 54 within the gaming portfolio. Based on contractual rent as of May 2024, Las Vegas-based properties generate ~47% of gaming-related rent. The rest of VICI's gaming properties are located across 14 states and 1 Canadian province.

VICI Properties - The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

#2 Leading business metrics

VICI's weighted average lease term is equal to ~42.5 (incl. some extension options - please review the 2nd point presented below).

VICI's Q1 2024 10-Q

VICI's WALT is well above the lease terms that triple-net lease REITs are generally able to secure. For reference, WALT amounted to:

12 years for EPR

9.8 years for O

10.0 years for NNN

8.2 years for ADC

Looking at the occupancy rate, it is as impressive as VICI's WALT. Both of these metrics reflect the quality and mission-criticality of its portfolio. VICI upholds a 100% occupancy rate. For reference, the above metric stood at:

99.4% for NNN

98.6% for O

99.6% for ADC

94.8% historical median for S&P REIT according to O's Investor Presentation

Moreover, VICI operates based on triple-net lease agreements. They are highly favorable to the landlord, as they require the tenant to cover a substantial amount of costs related to operating and maintaining the property. Contractual, annual rent escalations generally range from 1% to 2%; however, VICI tends to stick to the higher end of this range. According to the Company's Investor Presentation, its minimum contractual rent escalation was equal to 1.7%. Also, increases of 50.0% of its rent roll are expected to be CPI-linked for 2024 with a gradual path to 96.0% by 2035 (naturally, subject to certain caps depending on the instance).

#3 Strong balance sheet

VICI has a solid, investment-graded balance sheet with a BBB- credit rating. It has a fixed-interest-oriented debt structure with 99% of its debt at a fixed rate. Please review the selected credit metrics for the reference group.

Table 2: Selected credit metrics

VICI GLPI EPR O ADC NNN Credit rating BBB- BBB- BBB- A- BBB BBB+ Fixed-rated debt share in total debt 99% 91% 100% 94% 88.9% 97% Weighted average debt maturities 6.8 ~4.7 4.0 6.5 7 11.8 Click to enlarge

VICI has a well-laddered debt structure with no maturities in 2024. Its weighted average debt maturities amounted to 6.8 years.

VICIs Investor Presentation

There is some room left for improvement, as O, ADC, and NNN have better credit ratings. The high-interest rate environment's impact on VICI's business remains limited due to fixed-rated debt orientation and no maturities in 2024. However, it has noticeable maturities coming in the following years, so prolonging of the current economic conditions could force VICI to refinance at a higher cost.

To conclude, VICI has a solid financing structure and its liquidity is supported, as indicated by the Company's CFO, David Kieske during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call:

Currently, we have approximately $3.5 billion in total liquidity comprised of $515 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, $683 million of estimated proceeds available under our outstanding forwards and $2.3 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility. In addition, our revolving credit facility has an accordion option, allowing us to request additional lender commitments of up to $1 billion. As we sit here today, we believe we are well positioned to navigate the current macro environment and do not need to raise any incremental capital.

#4 High, growing, and well-covered dividends

As mentioned earlier, VICI currently offers an attractive dividend yield amounting to ~5.7%. The dividends are paid quarterly. It has a reasonable forward-looking AFFO pay-out ratio of ~75%. During the 2019-2023 period, VICI delivered a solid dividend CAGR equal to ~10% (with 2018 as a base year).

VICI's website

The common equity dividend for Q1 2024 amounted to $0.415 per share, upholding the level of two previously paid dividends.

VICI's website

I believe that the dividend for Q2 2024 will be upheld, and I expect the following dividends to be increased (starting from the dividend for Q3 2024), which will further contribute to VICI's double-digit total return proposition.

#5 Coherent investment strategy

VICI follows a long-term relationship-oriented approach through three main paths: Real Estate Acquisitions, Partner Property Growth Fund, and Experiential Credit Solutions, which further translate into VICI's five pillars of growth.

VICI's Investor Presentation

Investors expressed some concerns regarding VICI's expansion into non-gaming experiential properties. Some market participants have been mostly concerned about VICI's acquisition of Bowling Centers through a sale-leaseback transaction with Bowlero Corp. (BOWL). The contract has a 25-year lease term with six 5-year renewal options, an initial cap rate equal to 7.3%, and favorable lease escalators of 2-2.5% annually.

Later activities within this segment entailed, inter alia,

Apart from their direct financial impact, such activities also translate into a healthier growth pipeline resulting from contractual instruments (e.g. call rights) and enhanced relationships with business partners that can result in more real estate acquisition opportunities.

The acquisition of leasehold interest of Chelsea Piers in NYC announced on December 19, 2023, may serve as an example: the transaction with Chelsea Piers represents VICI's first conversion of an initial loan investment into real estate ownership.

In my recent analysis on NNN, I've mentioned Realty Income facing some size-related headwinds including being forced to step out of its main business scope to keep the ball rolling. I assume some investors may believe that to be the case for VICI as well, however, not all diversification attempts should be painted with the same brush.

I view the expansion to non-gaming experiential properties as a natural portfolio progression that shares some key value drivers with its core business. Moreover, it allowed VICI to further diversify its geographical exposition and launch operations within non-commercial gaming states. To quote from their Bowlero acquisition press release:

The acquisition of the Bowlero Portfolio expands VICI's portfolio with 38 bowling entertainment centers across 17 states, representing 11 new states for VICI - seven of which do not currently have commercial casino gaming operations.

Nonetheless, gaming-related properties remain at the core of VICI's business and cover 98% of its rent roll, as indicated during Q1 2024 Earnings Call. The company continues to invest in this segment. It has recently announced an agreement to provide $400 million financing for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas with another $300 million possible to be further drawn until November 1, 2026. The initial investment will follow a schedule of three fixed quarterly installments. The above will translate into rent increases following each financing round at a 7.25% yield with 2% annual escalations from March 1, 2029, to March 1, 2031, and 2-3% annually after that.

#6 VICI is undervalued

As an M&A advisor, I rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking. Please review the table below summarizing the P/FFO multiples of VICI and the reference group.

Table 3: P/FFO multiple of VICI and the reference group

Entity Reference rationale P/FFO (FWD) VICI Triple net lease REIT targeting gaming and experiential properties. 11.3x GLPI Triple net lease REIT targeting gaming-oriented properties. 11.9x EPR Triple net lease REIT targeting experiential properties. 8.4x O Triple net lease REIT. It generally targets retail and service-oriented properties, however, it has some activity (probably increasing) within other sectors, incl. gaming. 12.5x ADC Triple net lease REIT. 15.2x NNN Triple net lease REIT. 12.6x Click to enlarge

Therefore, I don't consider its P/FFO multiple as representative and marked it red. Nevertheless, I've included EPR in the table for transparency as some of you may disagree with my views.

We haven't touched the AFFO per share growth yet and if some of you were wondering whether that may justify VICI's low multiple - it's not.

Table 4: AFFO per share growth of VICI and the reference group

VICI outperformed the entities included within the reference group valued at higher P/FFO ratios and marked an AFFO per share CAGR of 8.5% during the 2019-2023 period (with 2018 as the base year).

For reference, the other companies delivered a CAGR of:

3.0% for GLPI

4.8% for O

6.9% for ADC

4.0% for NNN

Considering the above and the fact that VICI has elite business metrics, healthy financing structure, reasonable investment strategy with several growth paths ensuring a robust project pipeline, and top-quality properties within a sector accompanied by unique value drivers, I consider it to be undervalued. I believe the market has underestimated VICI's long-term ability to generate cash flows, its growth prospects, the strength of its portfolio, and favorable leases. I also believe its P/FFO ratio should appreciate to at least 13.0x - 13.5x, which would be further supported by shifts in the economic environment (FED policy). Reaching the lower end of the indicated range would already bring ~14.0% potential upside.

Risk factors

Each investment thesis is subject to material adverse changes, including both the predictable and the unpredictable events. Any tenant issues heavily impacting VICI's financial performance could result in higher price volatility. A prolonged high-interest rate environment could hurt VICI's financial performance by forcing it to refinance at a higher cost, as there are debt maturities upcoming in 2025. Moreover, VICI's recent expansion into the non-gaming experiential sector may lead to investment decisions outside of their core competence area and result in less attractive deals.

Nevertheless, I believe that each of the risks listed above (excl. unpredictable material adverse changes) is limited due to the quality of VICI's business and the competence of its management.

Key takeaways

VICI has elite business metrics, a solid balance sheet, a reasonable investment strategy with several growth paths ensuring a robust project pipeline, and top-quality properties within a sector accompanied by unique value drivers. Moreover, the company has outperformed comparable entities in recent years in terms of AFFO per share growth, which will likely continue. Despite the above factors, VICI remains undervalued.

I have a bullish view on VICI, as there's a clear path to double-digit total returns resulting from multiple appreciation; high, growing, and well-covered dividends; and further growth resulting from its healthy project pipeline and impressive rent escalators embedded within VICI's contracts.