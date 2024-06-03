ftwitty/E+ via Getty Images

One of my favorite things to do is to search for new and interesting companies to analyze. Sometimes, I end up with nothing special. Other times, I can find some really attractive opportunities. Some companies are simple to understand, while others have aspects about them that make them a challenge.

In this second category, we have a firm called Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), formerly known as Schnitzer Steel Industries. The company dates back to 1906; however, most investors probably have never heard of it before. Interestingly, it is one of the largest recyclers of ferrous and nonferrous metal in North America. It is also a manufacturer of finished steel products.

Operationally speaking, this is a very interesting company. I am also a fan of recycling businesses in general because I believe that continued population growth will make relying on recycling even more important as time goes on. The financial performance of the business, because of how the industry operates and how volatile steel prices can be, has been all over the map recently. In some respects, the company is particularly challenged at this point. At the same time, however, shares trade at rather low multiples because of this.

In the near term, I would not be surprised to see continued volatility. But given how cheap the stock is and my belief in the long-term potential of this space, I would argue that a soft "buy" rating would be appropriate, but only for those who don't mind volatility. Those who can't handle that kind of thing would be better off looking elsewhere for opportunities.

A cheap business worth considering

As I mentioned already, Radius Recycling is a large recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metal. As of the end of the most recent quarter, which is the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, the company operated through 54 metals recycling facilities, as well as an electric arc furnace steel mill. It also boasts 50 retail self-service auto parts stores. At its core, the company generates its revenue from selling recycled fares and nonferrous metal, both here at home and overseas. They get hold of this metal by acquiring steel products that are near the end of their useful lives. Examples include vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, construction and demolition scrap, and more.

The company does have another set of operations as well. As I mentioned already, this would be the retail self-service auto parts stores that it has across both the U.S. and Western Canada. There's a decent chance that you might know the names of these locations. They are called Pick-n-Pull. And they are responsible for the acquisition of the majority of the company’s salvaged vehicles. After acquiring these vehicles, the company removes certain high-value products such as catalytic converters, aluminum wheels, and batteries. These require a separate process before ultimately being sold. The vehicle in question is then put in the company's retail lot. Customers can then come along and remove desired parts from those vehicles in exchange for a fee. Ultimately, whatever is left is crushed and shipped to its metals recycling facilities for the purpose of processing. However, some parts are ultimately sold back to wholesalers.

On top of selling recycled metal, the company also helps to broker the sale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal generated by other parties. On top of this, its steel mill produces various goods such as billets, rebar, wire rod, and more. As part of its operations, the company also operates seven deep-water port locations split between the East and West Coasts of the U.S. to ship bulk cargoes of processed recycled metals to customers in Europe, Africa, in the Middle East, Africa, and other parts of the Americas.

Financially speaking, things have been a bit volatile recently. Revenue, for instance, went from $2.76 billion in 2021 to $3.49 billion in 2022. Sales then plummeted to $2.88 billion last year. What makes things complicated is that much of the company's results are outside its own control. The balance between supply and demand for steel plays a massive role, not only and how much the company pays for its scrap, but also how much it can sell it for. For instance, from 2021 to 2022, the company saw total fares volumes grow from 4.41 million LT (Long Tons) to 4.62 million.

This number then dropped to 4.38 million in 2023. However, it wasn't volume that played the largest role in the company's revenue. It was actually the change in pricing when it came to selling this metal. In 2021, the global average sales price per LT of ferrous metal was $381. This shot up to $452 per LT in 2022 before plummeting to $371 last year. This caused a significant fluctuation in the revenue generated from the sale of ferrous metals.

On the nonferrous side of the equation, volumes actually have been on the incline during this window of time. The company went from selling 593.4 million pounds in 2021 to selling 738.9 million pounds last year. However, recycled nonferrous metal sales prices fell from a peak of $1.08 per pound in 2022 to $0.96 per pound last year. There are other sources of revenue for the company. For instance, finished steel revenue accounted for $507.6 million, or 17.6%, of the company's revenue last year. Volume has generally increased, going from 465,000 ST (Short Tons) in 2022 to 521,000 ST last year. However, the price during this window of time dropped from $1,075 per ST to $930 per ST during this window.

It is worth noting that the company is also impacted by the number of cars that it purchases. Over the past three years, the number of cars purchased dropped from 338,000 to 286,000. This impacts not only the company’s ability to grow volume, it also reflects just how much of a shortage existed in the car space, and it likely reflects the fact that consumers continue to hold on to their cars longer than ever before. In fact, the average age of a car in the fleet in the U.S. just hit an all-time high of 12.6 years. Despite this, however, the retail and other operations of the company that are outside the ferrous, nonferrous, and steel products parts of the company continued to grow, expanding from $136.6 million to $153.6 million.

Any company that is hamstrung by industry conditions like this is bound to experience volatility on the bottom line as well. In the first chart in this article, you can see how much of a swing the business experienced in net profits in 2023 compared to 2022. Cash flows for the company also experienced significant downside. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from $237.7 million to $139.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an even worse picture, with the metric plunging from $293.6 million to $120.9 million. Lastly, EBITDA for the business fell from $312.7 million to $144.3 million.

In the chart above, you can also see results for the first half of the 2024 fiscal year compared to the first half of 2023. Revenue, profits, and cash flows, all worsened materially year over year. This was largely the result of continued pain on the pricing side of the equation. In fact, volumes involving nonferrous products, ferrous products, and finished steel, all managed to grow year over year. And revenue still declined. This was even although the retail and other operations of the company managed to grow around 17% from $69.2 million to $80.9 million. Naturally, the bottom-line pain is also getting worse because of the price crunch that the company is experiencing.

Normally, this might discourage many investors from jumping into the picture. However, the fact remains that shares of the company do look cheap relative to cash flows. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on both a price to adjusted operating cash flow basis and on an EV to EBITDA basis. Yes, shares do look far more expensive now than they did previously. But any company that's trading in the low to mid-single digit multiple range definitely deserves some attention. Relative to similar enterprises, the stock is still cheap, but only marginally so. In the table below, you can see that, using both of these metrics, two of the five companies I decided to compare it to ended up being cheaper than it.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Radius Recycling 4.2 6.0 Olympic Steel (ZEUS) 5.2 7.6 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) 9.2 9.8 Ramaco Resources (METC) 4.1 5.6 Haynes International (HAYN) 22.7 11.5 Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) 3.6 5.6 Click to enlarge

In the near term, the company might be challenged. But eventually, there are reasons to be optimistic. For starters, management believes that, over the next few decades, there will be rapid growth in the percentage of scrap that is used in metallic inputs for the purposes of steel production. In the image below, you can see this number rising from around 33% in 2022 to probably around 47% by the year 2050. Because of this, management intends to continue investing in growing both ferrous and nonferrous volumes for the foreseeable future. All the while, the company is continuing to invest in technology that can increase recovery of higher value metals, while simultaneously expanding its recycling services and product offerings to grow its customer base.

Radius Recycling

To combat profitability issues, the firm is also focused on ways to improve productivity. In the first quarter of this year, for instance, management announced a new program to target $30 million in annual run rate savings. This program is largely focused on production cost reductions and achieving operating efficiencies. Of course, this won't mean anything if we don't eventually see higher prices. But with steel operating as a cyclical commodity, we should eventually see some improvement in the market. All it will require is some patience.

Takeaway

I love learning about new and interesting businesses. So you can imagine my delight when I first came across Radius Recycling. With a market capitalization of around $505 million as of this writing, the company is certain to fly under the radar of many investors. Profit and cash flow issues caused by industry conditions will likely scare away those who can't handle volatility. But when you look at how cheap the stock is even with recent pain, it's difficult not to assign it a "Buy" rating.