  • Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 199 small caps selected and weighted based on a proprietary momentum score.
  • The DWAS ETF is overweight in industrials and healthcare, but well-diversified across holdings.
  • Based on quality metrics and price history, DWAS has a high-risk/high-reward profile.
  • DWAS has outperformed the Russell 2000 index and small-cap growth ETFs, but it has lagged another small-cap momentum ETF by the same issuer.
DWAS strategy

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) started investing operations on 07/19/2012 and tracks the Dorsey Wright® SmallCap Technical Leaders Index. It has 199 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 1.34% and an expense ratio of 0.60%.

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

