As the stock market continues to showcase resilience at all-time highs, I've continued to caution against incredibly high valuations and am correspondingly taking safety measures in my own portfolio to protect from a broad downside move.

One stock that I've been diligently shrinking in my portfolio is Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG). The travel giant has been a tremendous outperformer, especially in the post-pandemic period - the stock has doubled from late 2022 until now. But gains have stagnated this year to "only" high single digits, whereas the S&P 500 has logged a mid-teens gain. In my view, Booking will continue to trade sideways and disappoint further from here.

Booking is too expensive to hold on to

I last wrote a neutral opinion on Booking in March, back when the stock was trading at around the $3,600 level. I traded in and out of the name as a short-term play, but now with Booking stretching toward the ~$3,800 level again, and after a Q1 earnings print that, to me, showed mostly disappointing metrics, I'm now exiting my position and downgrading Booking to bearish.

Now, I'm still long on the travel industry and in particular OTA giants overall, for the long haul. I continue to believe that travel demand will be strongly sustained as more and more wallet share of discretionary spending goes toward experiences and travel. But my pick in this space is Expedia (EXPE): though execution for Expedia has been choppier as the company notes weaker Vrbo bookings in Q1, there's no doubt that Expedia wins from a valuation front.

Booking, however, is eye-poppingly expensive. Its ~21x forward P/E sits at nearly double the valuation of Expedia. It's worth noting that Booking sits at a ~$128 billion market cap to Expedia's ~$15 billion, despite the fact that on a gross bookings basis, Booking is only roughly twice its competitor's scale.

The simpler question to ask is how much of a premium we should be willing to pay for quality: and I'm not willing to pay this much.

Beyond valuation risks, a number of fundamental risks also reside for Booking:

Mishmash of loyalty programs may not look appealing against Expedia's One Key. While both Genius and One Key offer tier-based benefits, only One Key offers a cash-back redemption of ~2% per booking. We note as well that while Expedia has unified rewards for all of its programs under One Key, Booking's other major site, Priceline, uses an entirely different rewards program called Priceline VIP.

While both Genius and One Key offer tier-based benefits, only One Key offers a cash-back redemption of ~2% per booking. We note as well that while Expedia has unified rewards for all of its programs under One Key, Booking's other major site, Priceline, uses an entirely different rewards program called Priceline VIP. Lightning rod for criticism and price competition- Hotels have long complained about the heavy commissions paid to OTAs. In a time of extreme sensitivity against commissions previously thought untouchable (just look at what's happening to real estate commissions with the recent ruling against the NAR), the business model for OTAs may get upended soon. Note as well that Booking is mired in a number of regulatory tangles, including with the government of Spain which has fined the company $530 million.

Hotels have long complained about the heavy commissions paid to OTAs. In a time of extreme sensitivity against commissions previously thought untouchable (just look at what's happening to real estate commissions with the recent ruling against the NAR), the business model for OTAs may get upended soon. Note as well that Booking is mired in a number of regulatory tangles, including with the government of Spain which has fined the company $530 million. Decelerating bookings may prove to compress Booking's valuation multiple. The past two summers have seen very strong travel demand as people caught up on their holidays post-COVID, but does this mean that demand is pulled forward from future seasons? Q1 bookings decelerated sharply for Booking, which may be a precursor to a weaker summer.

To me, now is a perfect time to lock in gains on Booking while it's sitting near YTD highs at ~$3,800. I'm trimming my position here and recommending investors to do likewise.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Booking's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 key highlights are shown below:

Booking key trends (Booking Q1 earnings release)

Across the board, the theme was decelerating bookings - despite accelerating revenue. Revenue did grow 17% y/y on a constant-currency basis to $4.42 billion, ahead of Wall Street's $4.26 billion expectations. But as a reminder here, Booking recognizes revenue when trips and stays have been fulfilled - meaning that revenue is entirely a function of prior bookings, as many travelers book their stays well in advance of the quarter. We saw strong bookings performance in the second half of FY23 that seems to be materializing into trips here: but new bookings aren't coming in at quite the same clip.

Total gross bookings of $43.5 billion in the quarter slowed to 10% y/y constant-currency growth, decelerating from 13% y/y in Q4 and 20% y/y in Q3.

As a reminder for investors who are newer to Booking, similar to Expedia, the company makes the lion's share of bookings from hotels. Booking has been focusing aggressively on selling bundled trips to boost revenue from airfare and car rentals, which is seeing stronger growth. Per CEO Glenn Fogel's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Connected transactions represented a high single digit percentage of Booking.com's total transactions in Q1. It's great to see more of our travelers choosing to book connected transactions. And we believe by providing more value and a better overall experience to those travelers, they may choose to book more trips with us and have a higher likelihood of booking directly with us in the future. Flight is the most frequently booked vertical in a connected transaction outside of accommodations. And it is an important component of many of the trips our travelers are booking. In the first quarter, air tickets booked on our platforms increased 33% year-over-year, driven primarily by the growth of Booking.com's flight offering. We continue to see a healthy number of new customers to Booking.com through the flight vertical and are encouraged by the rate that these customers and returning customers see the value of the other services on our platform [...] Outside of flights and accommodations, we are seeing strong growth from rental cars and attraction bookings that are part of a connected transaction."

We will acknowledge that, on the bright side, Booking continues to see healthy profitability, with adjusted EBITDA rising 53% y/y to $898 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins jumped 480bps y/y to 20.3%.

Booking adjusted EBITDA (Booking Q1 earnings release)

Key takeaways

To me, the combination of a soaring valuation plus decelerating bookings is the trigger for me to de-risk my portfolio and exit my shorter-term position in Booking. While I continue to have confidence in the growth of the OTA industry, I'd rather back Expedia at its much lower valuation and accept a few execution risks along the way than to continue holding Booking at an extraordinary valuation premium.