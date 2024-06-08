These REITs Are Better Than Realty Income

Richard Drury

Realty Income (O) is one of the most popular REITs in the world, and it is easy to understand why.

The company has managed to pay a growing monthly dividend for 30 years in a row. Not even the dot-com crash, the great financial crisis, or the pandemic could stop its dividend growth.

And this is not just an income stock. Realty Income has also massively outperformed the rest of the stock market (SPY), providing superior total returns for its shareholders:

Today, the company is bigger and better diversified than ever, it has an A-rated balance sheet, and yet, it is priced at a historically low valuation, offering a near 6% dividend yield.

Therefore, it may seem like a no-brainer to most investors, and I agree that it is a good REIT for some investors to consider.

However, it is not my favorite.

There are several companies in its peer group that have very similar business models that I expect to deliver much better returns going forward.

Here are 3 I like better than Realty Income:

Agree Realty (ADC)

In previous articles, I have explained that Realty Income has two main issues:

#1 - Diseconomies of scale

Firstly, it is getting too big for its own good, and its massive size will likely hurt its growth prospects going forward. Net lease REITs grow mostly by acquiring new properties and therefore, the bigger you are, and the more properties you must acquire to grow your bottom line. Past a certain point, this becomes a problem, since there are only so many new assets for sale at any given time.

Agree Realty, on the other hand, is big enough to be well-diversified, not so large to hurt its growth prospects:

ADC O Market cap $6 billion $46 billion Click to enlarge

I believe that this is the main reason why Agree Realty was far more rewarding than Realty Income over the past decade. It uses less leverage and owns higher quality assets, but its smaller size allowed it to grow faster, and it resulted in a lot higher returns and I don't see that changing any time soon:

#2 - Deteriorating portfolio quality

The second issue of Realty Income is that its massive size is now forcing it to step out of its circle of competence to expand its acquisition pipeline.

Initially, Realty Income would focus mostly on higher-quality net lease properties, often occupied by investment grade rated tenants, but it has had to expand into other segments of the net lease markets to find enough acquisition opportunities and as a result, we believe that its portfolio quality has deteriorated.

Comparing it to that of Agree Realty, we find that Agree Realty owns safer assets, even despite being a more rewarding REIT:

Realty Income Agree Realty Investment-grade rated tenants ~35% ~70% Ground leases as part of the portfolio ~1% 12% Biggest tenant Walgreens (WBA) (riskier) Walmart (WMT) (safer) Cost of equity ~7.5% ~6.5% Spreads on new investments ~50-100 basis points ~100-150 basis points Recent insider purchases $1.7 million worth of dispositions in 2023 $7.1 million worth of purchases in 2023 Debt maturities in the next 5 years (till 2028) Nearly $10 billion Just $108 million Payout Ratio 77% 72% Expected internal growth rate in the coming years ~2% ~3% Click to enlarge

Agree Realty also has less leverage and fewer debt maturities in the coming years, as you can see in the table above.

So in short, Agree Realty enjoys faster growth, it owns better assets, has a stronger balance sheet, it is less impacted by the surge in interest rates, and despite that, its valuation is fairly similar to that of Realty Income.

If you adjusted for the superior quality of its assets (lower cap rates) and its better balance sheet, their valuation multiples are not that different.

ADC O FFO Multiple 14.8x 13x Click to enlarge

Therefore, I expect Agree Realty to deliver higher total returns with lower risk than Realty Income going forward.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties is the biggest net lease REIT that focuses on casino properties, and it has a very good track record, easily beating that of Realty Income since going public:

However, today it shares the same size issue as Realty Income.

It has become massive, and this will likely slow down its growth going forward:

VICI O Market cap $30 billion $46 billion Click to enlarge

But VICI has three advantages relative to Realty Income:

Firstly, its leases enjoy CPI-based rent escalations, which should result in faster organic rent growth over the long run. It makes it less dependent on new property acquisitions to keep on growing.

Secondly, its leases are stronger in that they enjoy longer terms, are true-triple net, and its tenants are contractually obligated to reinvest millions into its assets each year to keep them desirable. Therefore, it is likely to experience lower leakage from expiring leases over time.

Finally, VICI is focusing on casinos, which are big ticket investments. A single property can be worth billions and therefore, I would argue that its size is less of an issue. It does not need to buy 100s of properties like Realty Income just to keep the ball rolling.

VICI has been growing a lot faster in the previous years and I expect this to continue over the long run:

Despite growing at a faster pace, VICI is priced at a similar valuation and yield and therefore, I expect its outperformance to continue going forward.

You could make the argument that VICI is a bit riskier than O and I would agree. However, note that VICI kept growing faster than O even through the pandemic, which was the worst possible crisis for a casino net lease REIT. VICI actually enjoyed a higher rent collection rate through the crisis than Realty Income, which really shows you that its real estate is mission-critical to its tenants. They cannot default on leases and move elsewhere, since the casino licenses are tied to the properties.

Therefore, I think that the risk-to-reward is again superior here.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

Finally, I kept the best one for last...

EPRT is a unique net lease REIT that focuses on smaller middle-market companies rather than big-name national chains, and this comes with many advantages.

There is far less competition for these assets. Typically, there is not even a market for them and EPRT needs to find its own off-market transactions via sale-and-leasebacks directly with the property operators.

This then allows EPRT to structure leases that result in stronger returns with lower risk.

The higher returns come from:

Higher cap rates

Faster rent escalations

Lower landlord responsibilities

And the lower risk is the result of:

Access to unit-level profitability

Master lease protection

Corporate guarantees

Buying below replacement cost

Essentially, EPRT is making up for what it's lacking in the credit quality of its tenants by structuring stronger leases and focusing on the unit-level profitability of the individual assets.

This model was put to the test with the pandemic, and it proved that its strategy was not only more rewarding, but potentially even safer as the company kept growing faster than its peers through the crisis.

Here are its results vs. Realty Income since going public:

That's a very big gap in performance, and it is the direct result of EPRT's superior business model and its smaller size, which results in faster growth.

I would add that EPRT has less leverage than Realty Income, so that's not a reason for its outperformance.

Will this outperformance end any time soon?

I don't see why it would. EPRT today enjoys faster lease escalations, and it is earning stronger spreads on its new investments. Therefore, its growth is likely to keep beating that of Realty Income, resulting in higher total returns over the long run.

So how I see it is that EPRT is a bit riskier than Realty Income, but its returns are far stronger, and therefore, it provides better risk-to-reward for investors.

Closing Note

The net lease REIT market is vast and versatile, with lots of companies taking different approaches.

Realty Income is the biggest and most popular, but it is not the best in my opinion. There are better options and these 3 companies are good examples of that.