SPIB: The Right Part Of The Cycle

ryasick

I continue to believe that we are nearing the part of the investment cycle where high-quality bonds outperform stocks. The brutality of the bond duration bear market over the last several years is unlikely to ever be repeated. Having said that, it was a duration-only bear market. Credit risk never increased in this, and I suspect there will come a time when that changes. If I’m right, and you agree, then you probably want to consider something like the SPDR® Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) given that the fund has some duration (positive in my view) without a significant amount of credit risk.

SPIB is a passively managed exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before fees and expenses) of the Bloomberg Intermediate US Corporate Bond Index. The Index is a market cap-weighted index designed to represent the US corporate bond market. It includes US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, investment-grade, taxable securities issued by the US with maturities of greater than one and less than 10 years. SPIB currently sports a .04 percent expense ratio and has a more than $8 billion asset base. It presents income-minded investors a low-fee vehicle through which they can boost the yield on their fixed-income bucket.

A Look At The Holdings

Part of the appeal of SPIB is its diversified mix of bonds from different industries and issuers. In the most recent reporting period, the fund held 4,699 securities. No position makes up more than 0.22% of the fund, meaning even if a single issuer went bust, it wouldn’t have a huge impact on performance.

ssga.com

The current yield at 4.13% is at the upper end of the range, and attractive given the potential for a Fed cutting cycle soon, which would benefit SPIB from a capital appreciation perspective given its duration of 4.03 years.

ycharts.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

The breakdown of sectors is fairly typical for corporate credit funds.

ssga.com

Industrials make up 50.66 percent of the portfolio. This includes manufacturing, transportation, consumer goods and services. Financials, representing 40.61 percent, consists of bonds issued by banks, insurance companies and financial firms. And finally Utilities, representing 7.55% of the portfolio, contains bonds issued by utility companies, such as those that produce and market electricity, gas and water.

Quality Breakdown and Credit Risk

The biggest risk involved in investing in fixed income – credit risk – is well-managed here. The portfolio is mostly in investment-grade bonds, and the vast majority are rated BAAA1 or higher, indicating overall minimized default risk.

ssga.com

Peer Comparison: SPIB vs. LQD

When I think about this part of the bond market, my mind goes to the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). This covers a similar part of the bond market, though it does have a longer duration at 8.28 years. SPIB because of this has outperformed overall. I mention this because duration has been the bigger driver of what’s caused bonds to out or underperform each other broadly. If you like LQD but want less rate sensitivity, SPIB is a way to do that.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side? Strong yield, broad diversification, and low-cost exposure. This is a cheap and easy way to get broad access to bonds from an asset allocation standpoint without taking too much duration or credit risk efficiently, and I think that matters a lot given the usefulness of this cycle we’ve all been in.

The negative? Low credit risk doesn’t mean the absence of credit risk, and should the Fed continue to hike rates to force credit spreads to open up more, then this could suffer disproportionately. That’s not a low probability scenario, so it’s worth keeping that in the back of your mind overall.

Conclusion

By offering access to a diversified index consisting of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, intermediate-term corporate bonds, SPIB aims to provide access to an opportunity for a well-balanced of risk and return. The yield is good and there is some capital appreciation potential given it has some duration, but not too much if you’re still worried about rates. I think this is a good fund for a core allocation, and makes sense every day that goes by here.