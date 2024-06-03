mikkelwilliam

Elevator Pitch

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) stock is awarded a Buy investment rating. With my earlier March 20, 2024 update, I assessed HUYA's financial performance for the fourth quarter of last year.

My current article zooms in on HUYA's strategic pivot and share repurchases, which are the key reasons to remain bullish on the stock. The company's pivot towards fast-growing, high-margin game-related services is expected to have a positive impact on its future top line and profitability. In addition, the stock boasts an enticing high-single digit percentage forward buyback yield.

Strategic Pivot Towards Game-Related Services Is Progressing Well

HUYA has been diversifying away from the company's core live-streaming business to focus more on growing its game-related services as part of its strategic pivot. The most recent quarterly metrics send a clear and loud message that HUYA has done a great job in expanding its game-related services.

As per its Q1 2024 results release, HUYA's top line derived from game-related services, advertising and other revenues rose by +138% YoY from RMB102.5 million in the first quarter last year to RMB243.6 million for the latest quarter. The revenue contributed by HUYA's game-related services as a proportion of the company's total top line increased from 5% for Q1 2023 to 16% in Q1 2024.

In comparison, the company's live-streaming revenue and overall revenue decreased by -32% YoY and -23% YoY, respectively for the recent quarter. Notably, HUYA's actual Q1 2024 top line was a +1% beat as per S&P Capital IQ data, which was made possible by the company's successful diversification into game-related services.

At the company's Q1 2024 analyst call in the middle of May, HUYA guided for "relatively fast growth" in revenue for "game-related services" in "the following quarters of the year." This suggests that HUYA has confidence in continuing with the pivot towards game-related services.

Separately, HUYA also indicated at its first quarter analyst briefing that it anticipates "profit growth" in 2024 as compared to last year, as the company becomes "more prudent in our spending" and increases the "proportion of higher gross margin business." HUYA was most likely referring to game-related services when it mentioned about the "higher gross margin business."

In my March 2024 write-up, I highlighted that "game-related services have a relatively higher gross margin than live-streaming" and noted that HUYA's "profitability will be boosted" by an increase in "game-related services" revenue. As a reference, HUYA's gross profit margin improved by +100 basis points YoY to 14.7% in the most recent quarter and its Q1 normalized EPS in RMB terms beat consensus by +129% (source: S&P Capital IQ). This came about as the top line generated by game-related services as a percentage of HUYA's overall revenue rose from 5% a year ago to 16% for the first quarter of this year.

In specific terms, the analysts are projecting that HUYA's YoY revenue contraction in local currency terms will moderate substantially from -24% for the prior year to -5% in the current year. Also, the sell side expects the company's normalized net profit to rise by +166% for FY 2024 on the back of a +3.0 percentage points expansion in gross margin in the year. These consensus numbers are taken from S&P Capital IQ.

I am confident that HUYA can meet or beat the consensus FY 2024 forecasts and deliver a good set of results this year. This is because the company's strategic pivot towards game-related services is progressing well.

HUYA Continued To Repurchase Shares In The Recent Quarter

In the company's first quarter earnings release, HUYA disclosed that it allocated $48.5 million of capital to share buybacks between the middle of August 2023 and the end of March 2024.

This disclosure implies that the company executed on $19.7 million worth of share repurchases in Q1 2024, which is roughly the same as the $19.8 million it spent on buybacks for Q4 2023. Also, it is worth mentioning that HUYA's $100 million buyback program expires in mid-August 2024, and the company has already bought back close to half of the repurchase authorization by end-Q1 2024.

In other words, HUYA has been consistently buying back the company's shares at a consistent pace for the past two quarters. Moreover, HUYA appears to have the intention to execute on the full $100 million repurchase program, taking into consideration its current progress.

HUYA emphasized at the most recent quarterly earnings call that "shareholder returns are a key focus of the management, and we will continue to carry out our shareholder return initiatives." I expect HUYA to initiate a new share buyback plan after its existing one expires in August this year and continue with consistent quarterly share repurchases amounting to $20 million. This means the stock's potential forward FY 2024 buyback yield could be around 7%.

In addition to the company's strategic pivot mentioned in the preceding section, HUYA's appealing buyback yield is another key investment merit for the name.

Key Risk Factors

There are two major risks concerning HUYA that warrant attention.

The first risk factor is that the company's pivot towards game-related services slows in the coming quarters. This will translate into lower revenue and weaker profitability (i.e. unfavorable sales mix) for HUYA.

Lower-than-expected buybacks are the second risk factor relating to HUYA. There will be questions raised about HUYA's commitment to shareholder capital return, if the company spends less on repurchases in the quarters ahead.

Closing Thoughts

HUYA's attractive potential buyback yield and the progress made with its pivot towards game-related services justify a Buy rating. Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), which has been identified by the sell side as a peer comparable for HUYA, trades at 21 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E. In contrast, HUYA is now valued by the market at a lower consensus next twelve month's normalized P/E of 16 times as per S&P Capital IQ data.