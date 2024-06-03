ICVT: A Convertible Bond Fund For Those Unsure What Comes Next

Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I find convertible bonds interesting. These are a unique financial instrument that combines the characteristics of a bond and stock, respectively. A convertible bond includes a conversion feature which gives its owner the right to convert the bond into a specified number of common shares in the issuing corporation at a set conversion price, if such shares trade above the conversion price. If the shares drop below the conversion price, the convertible bond behaves like a bond, with some degree of principal protection and coupon payments.

It’s not an area you tend to see much focus on, but there are some good funds that play in this space. The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) is one of them. The hybrid nature of convertible bonds makes ICVT unique from a risk/return perspective, as it gives investors the benefits of equity upside without the same downside exposure. The ETF’s focus on cash-pay convertible bonds further creates a predictable level of income, adding to the appeal for those wanting yield.

A Closer Look at the Portfolio

ICVT includes over 338 positions, resulting in a portfolio with an effective duration of 1.40 years and a current 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.17%. No position makes up more than 2.41% of the fund, making it well diversified overall. Note that the equity beta is just 0.57, further proving that convertible securities have equity-like characteristics, but not to the full extent of owning stocks outright.

ishares.com

One thing to note is that because these are convertible bonds, they typically aren’t rated for credit quality. Just something to consider. You could always dive deeper and look at the credit quality of the issuers through their pure bond issuances.

ishares.com

Sector Allocations

One of the more surprising things to me when looking at this fund is how much Tech exposure it has. I don’t often cover the convertible bond space, but the fact that it’s so dominant I find intriguing and perhaps appealing if you are yourself bullish on Tech, but maybe want a bit less equity volatility to the shares outright.

ishares.com

The other major sector here, of course, is the Consumer Cyclical space, at roughly 21%. Between Tech and Consumer Cyclicals, this I’d characterize as more of a risk-on type of fund that benefits from lower volatility in overall stocks, but without the same degree of risk to other market averages that are purely stocks.

Peer Comparison

Now let’s run a comparison of ICVT to one of its largest competitors in the convertible bond ETF space - the SPDR® Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB). This fund tracks a broader convertible securities index including non-cash-pay convertibles like bonds that are zero-coupon, subordinated, preferred, mandatory convertibles, and convertible preferred stocks. Though the ICVT focuses more narrowly on cash-pay convertible bonds - which may provide a steadier income stream and reduced volatility compared with the CWB’s broad-based mandate – CWB could offer broader diversification benefit and greater breadth of convertibles held.

When we look at the price ratio of ICVT to CWB, we find that overall ICVT has outperformed, but has had a bit of a hard time on a relative basis since 2021.

stockcharts.com

Weighing the Pros and Cons

On the plus side, the mixed bag nature of the fund leads investors to have exposure to equity upside while participating in the relative safety of the fixed-income component. Second, even though the prices of convertible bonds are positively correlated with the underlying equity, the fact that they are not fully as integrally linked as the companies they represent provides interesting diversification benefits in a broader portfolio.

The downside? To me, the biggest one is potential illiquidity (not in the ETF but rather the underlying holdings). The convertible bond market ordinarily goes through periods of illiquidity, which means there could be pricing dislocations in high volatility junctures.

Conclusion

For investors seeking diversification by mixing their equity and fixed-income exposure in a creative way, the iShares Convertible Bond ETF is worth considering. This fund exploits the dual nature of convertible bonds – it offers the opportunity to participate in the capital appreciation of stocks, mitigates downside risk, and pays income in the form of dividends and interest. If you’re unclear on whether bonds outperform stocks in the future, this could be a good transitional way to approach where we are in the cycle.