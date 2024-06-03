The Balancing Act To A Soft Landing

Klaus Vedfelt

Technology was the market’s worst performing sector last week, as disappointing earnings reports from Salesforce and Dell Technologies led to profit taking in the most influential group, which also brought an end to the five-week winning streak for the major market averages. The fact that the rate of economic growth in the first quarter was revised down from 1.6% to 1.3% didn’t help matters either, especially when the impetus for the decline was a slower rate of consumer spending growth. Be forewarned, as the disinflationary trend ensues on the coattails of slower rates of economic growth, the pessimists will stop warning about inflation and start renewing their calls for recession. This is because a soft landing, which is hard to come by, is not in their playbook. That’s ok because this bull market needs a wall of worry to climb as we enter the mid-cycle slowdown stage of this expansion.

Edward Jones

Last week finished strong because the inflation data for April was in line with expectations, affirming the disinflationary trend. The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2%, which resulted in an annualized 2.8% for the third month in a row. While the downtrend has stalled over the past three months, personal spending in April declined 0.1% on an inflation-adjusted (real) basis, and spending on services rose just 0.1% in real terms. Therefore, we are seeing the precursors to lower rates of inflation in the form of waning demand for goods and services.

Bloomberg

It isn’t just for goods and services, as the housing market is finally seeing some easing in price pressures, with homebuyers balking at new listings that are not factoring in 7% mortgage rates. As a result, owners are cutting asking prices in numbers we have not seen since late 2022, according to data from Redfin Corp. This is higher interest rates at work to bring down the rate of inflation. Inventories should start to rise more meaningfully as activity has slowed, and the market should rebalance in favor of buyers over sellers, leading to growth in pending home sales again. The rate of change here is getting less negative, which is a positive.

Bloomberg

With lower rates of inflation come slower rates of economic growth, as we saw in the first quarter GDP revision, and that leads to warnings from the bears about recession. Let's not forget that S&P Global’s PMI survey of services and manufacturing companies that was conducted two weeks ago saw a sharp uptick in activity during May. I will be looking for confirmation of that strength in this week’s ISM surveys. A good sign that growth is sustaining comes from corporate earnings estimates for the second quarter, which have been increased by the consensus of analysts during April and May. That is not what we typically see, unless we are coming out of a recession, when the consensus tends to be overly pessimistic.

FactSet

Soft landings are balancing acts between just enough growth to sustain the expansion, combined with just enough slowing in that rate of growth to bring down the rate of inflation. I continue to think we are on track, but the market will be our best leading indicator in that process, and its performance to date is a positive sign. Reinforcing the bullish outlook, I came across another encouraging statistic for the remainder of 2024. Over the past 74 years, the S&P 500 has risen 10% or more during the first five months of the year 21 times. Only twice did the index post a loss, which occurred in 1987 (-13%) and 1986 (-0.1%). The average gain during the remaining 19 years was 11.6%. I don’t use statistics like this to formulate my fundamental outlook, but they do give me confidence that I am on the right track when I come across them after having already established such an outlook.

Bloomberg

Now consider that the performance differential between the market-cap weighted S&P 500 index and its equal-weighted version is at an extreme not seen since 2009. That year was one of the better times in recent history to invest in the average stock. I think it is a precursor for a rotation out of technology and into every other sector of the market, as the earnings growth rates for the Magnificent 7 slow dramatically between now and year end. Meanwhile, we see slower but growing rates of sequential growth for the rest of the market. That should narrow the performance differential seen in the chart below and improve market breadth.