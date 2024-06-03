LewisTsePuiLung/iStock via Getty Images

Cambodia Airways Is Growing But Still Losing Money

Cambodia Airways Co., Ltd. (CAKR) has filed to raise $6.75 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Cambodia Airways offers full-service passenger transportation to and from Cambodia.

Given the company's operating risks, poor financial results recently and excessive valuation expectations, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell (Avoid).

What Does Cambodia Airways Do?

Phnom Penh, Cambodia-based Cambodia Airways Co., Ltd. was founded to provide air transportation services within Cambodia and throughout China and Southeast Asia.

Management is headed by founder and Chairman Mr. Kong Hwa Ng, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously regional general manager of Cambodian First Unite Construction Development Co.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Regional flights

International flights

Air cargo services.

The company currently flies a fleet of six aircraft, Airbus A319 and A320 series aircraft.

Management plans to expand its offerings to provide dedicated cargo transportation services.

CAKR's aviation network map is shown here:

SEC

As of December 31, 2023, Cambodia Airways has booked fair market value investment of $200 million from investors, including Cambodia Airways Holding Co., Ltd.

The firm advertises its services via various online and offline media, as well as through ticket and freight agents.

The company experienced a sharp drop in activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many other passenger airlines did during that time.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have grown, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 6.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 4.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, was 6.6x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

What Is Cambodia Airways’ Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Southeast Asia aviation market is an estimated $36 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach $45.7 billion by 2029

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.84% from 2025 to 2029.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demographic of middle-income consumers in Southeast Asia, causing demand growth for tourism-related travel from a growing population.

Also, a number of airlines in the region have committed significant capital to modernize and upgrade their fleets, although these efforts may be delayed by the recent quality control troubles and resulting delays at Boeing.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Cambodia Angkor Air

AirAsia

VietJet

Jet Star

Competing methods of transportation like high-speed rail.

Cambodia Airways’ Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue from a small base

Reduced gross loss and lower negative gross margin

Lower operating losses

A swing to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 20,552,153 72.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 11,897,669 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ (5,877,451) -35.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (9,098,576) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 -28.60% -62.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 -76.47% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ (11,274,714) -54.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (12,666,984) -106.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ (11,330,609) -55.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (12,611,063) -106.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ (2,240,856) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 4,807,886 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2023, Cambodia Airways had $6.5 million in cash and $64 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was negative ($2.3 million).

Cambodia Airways’ IPO Details

Cambodia Airways intends to raise $6.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 1.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in acquiring shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $285 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 2.91%, so the stock will be an ultra-low float stock immediately after the IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

SEC

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is unavailable.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, leadership says the company is not currently a party to any legal proceedings or other disputes that would be likely to have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The only listed book runner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Cambodia Airways

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $231,750,000 Enterprise Value $284,765,330 Price / Sales 11.28 EV / Revenue 13.86 EV / EBITDA -25.26 Earnings Per Share -$0.22 Operating Margin -54.86% Net Margin -55.13% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 2.91% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Capital Expenditures -$87,246 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -1.00% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -5.68 Revenue Growth Rate 72.74% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Commentary On Cambodia Airways’ IPO

CAKR is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its working capital needs and expansion requirements.

The company’s financials have generated growing topline revenue from a small base, lowered gross loss and lower negative gross margin, reduced operating losses and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was negative ($2.3 million).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple was 6.6x in the most recent calendar year.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and expects to keep any future earnings for its working capital requirements.

CAKR’s recent capital spending history shows little capital spending on negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing passenger air transportation in Cambodia and Southeast Asia is substantial and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its designations as a ‘foreign private issuer’ and an ‘emerging growth company’, which allows management to divulge less financial information to shareholders.

Many such company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO recently.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 13.9x on a small revenue base.

According to a basket of publicly held air transport company valuations as compiled by the NYU Stern School, Air Transport companies had an average EV/Sales multiple of 0.91x in early January 2024.

CAKR is seeking an EV/Revenue multiple of 13.9x at IPO on a low revenue base, which appears wildly excessive to me.

Given the company's operating risks, poor financial results recently and excessive valuation expectations, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell (Avoid).

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.