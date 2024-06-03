Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is a small bank, with equity of about $700 million and total assets of $6.75 billion. It is based in Los Angeles, and its strong performance in recent years is making it interesting in the eyes of investors.

In particular, its fast-growing dividend is its strength, as is its better-than-average profitability. However, there are also weaknesses that could make this bank's future less rosy.

Future prospects and profitability

Last quarter loan growth was 4% annualized, which is a pretty good result given the current macroeconomic environment. In general, the high Fed Funds Rate is discouraging demand for credit, but PFBC is more resilient than expected. Moreover, the average loan yield in the first three months of the year was 8.40%, which is great and is keeping profitability high.

Compared to last quarter, the fastest growing segments were Residential Real Estate +5.23% and Commercial Real Estate Construction +18.88%, all others were either fairly flat or slightly down.

Overall, on the asset side the results were positive, the problem is that it was not only loan yields that increased.

Total interest-bearing deposits went from costing 3.07% on average in Q1 2023 to 4.56% today, an increase of 149 basis points. In comparison, total interest-earning assets improved by only 68 basis points.

As a result, the drop in NIM was inevitable, from 4.77% to 4.19%. In any case, although this may seem like a pessimistic result, PFBC still has above-average profitability. According to management's expectations, in the next quarter the increase in the cost of liabilities may still exceed that of assets, so a further decline in NIM is expected. From mid-2024 onward, the trend could reverse due to a growing demand for loans.

I personally believe the big picture is that rate is finally coming down and sooner or later it will stabilize into a new norm situation, which will be reasonably lower than it is today. And although every pricing activity is adjusted to the new loan, new rate, and every pricing is new inflation number, product number, things will start to sort of like normalize themselves. And with our current strengths of economy, I personally believe that business opportunity has increased and there will be less risk of doing transaction today as compared to one year ago. CEO Li Yu, conference call Q1 2024.

In essence, the CEO claims that the U.S. economy has proven resilient despite the sharp rise in rates, and since the latter can presumably only go down in the future, there is no reason to be pessimistic in the coming quarters. To some extent, the worst is behind us and there will be no hard landing. Moreover, when he refers to a “new norm situation,” he is referring to a macroeconomic environment in which interest rates will be higher than they have been for the past decade, but not as high as they are today. In short, he is referring to a neutral interest rate that will neither harm nor over-stimulate the economy. From a long-term perspective, it could be between 2.50% and 3% presumably.

That said, what would happen in the event of a major economic shock?

If rates were raised quickly, PFBC would improve in both income and balance sheet terms. In fact, even in case of a 300 basis point increase, NII, NIM and equity would improve. The opposite argument would occur in the case of a sudden reduction in interest rates, where there would be an overall deterioration.

Since it is unlikely that rates will be raised further, management is aware that it has to improve its balance sheet structure if it does not want to suffer a sharp deterioration when the Fed Funds Rate is reduced. Indeed, there have been improvements since the previous quarter to make the financial structure less asset sensitive, but there is still a long way to go.

Well, it has tempered [rate sensitivity]. I can't give you the number right now on the down 100 scenario, Andrew. But suffice to say what Mr. Yu was alluding to earlier is a number of things doing a few more fixed rate loans than we've done in the past. And with respect to loans that are renewing or coming up for renewal, if their remaining floating rate were moving the floors up from where they were previously. Edward Czajka CFO, conference call Q1 2024.

Overall, profitability is still good, but if rates are cut sooner than expected, it may take another few quarters before the NIM goes back up.

Dividend analysis

PFBC's current dividend yield is 3.75%, which is in line with the sector average but has a far higher growth rate.

It is rare to find a company with a 5Y Dividend Growth Rate of 17.84%, but there is more. In recent years the growth has been even higher, 27.55% on an annual basis and 25% on a three-year basis. Buying this bank at the current price, and assuming that dividend growth will be the same as the past five years, the yield on cost would be 8.51%. In light of these considerations, this bank seems like an ideal investment for any dividend investor, but it is wise to weigh all the risks involved as well.

If we go back in time, we can see that the constancy of raising the dividend every year is a relatively recent feature. From 2002 to 2014, except for a few quarters, PFBC had a muddled dividend policy due to the crisis in early 2000 and the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. During the pandemic, the dividend was not cancelled as in the past, but growth was suspended for about one year.

The strong procyclicality of this bank makes it a good stock to have in a portfolio during times of economic expansion, but a terrible one during bear markets.

Currently, the Dividend Payout Ratio is only 24.13%, below the industry average; therefore, the sustainability of the dividend is beyond doubt. In my opinion, even if there were to be a recession, this bank is more solid than in the past, which is why I would rule out a scenario where the dividend could be completely wiped out. At most, as during the pandemic, growth will be suspended.

Finally, in addition to the dividend, the bank is committed to the repurchase of its own shares.

Treasury stock worth $18.23 million was purchased in the last quarter, and another $31.76 million remains available: management believes PFBC is undervalued. In fact, the current P/E is only 7.22x, even though the 2024 outlook does not seem so pessimistic.

Conclusion

PFBC is a small bank that has kept its profitability high. The average loan yield exceeds 8%, but on the other hand, the cost of deposits continues to increase too much. NIM cannot stabilize for the time being, but management expects a recovery in the second half of the year, driven by increasing demand for loans. The economy has remained resilient even though many expected a recession, and once rates are reduced, the pressure on liabilities will be relieved.

The dividend is only a quarter of the profits generated and is undoubtedly sustainable. The yield on cost over the next five years looks very attractive, but should rates be reduced too quickly, there is a risk that earnings will deteriorate too much. As we have seen, PFBC has an asset sensitive balance sheet, which implies repricing of assets faster than liabilities. The biggest challenge in the coming quarters will be to reduce rate sensitivity by increasing exposure to fixed-rate yields and increasing floors on floating-rate loans about to be rolled over.