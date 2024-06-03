Althom/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recently, I bought discount retailer Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) as a potential turnaround investment. The retailer's stock plunged in March after disclosing multi-billion dollar charges related to their Family Dollar segment. For a number of reasons, including that I expect the rate of inflation to remain high, forcing consumers to be more price sensitive when making purchases, Dollar Tree could report more robust results in 2025 and beyond.

I am taking a very different approach when writing this article. Instead of just doing some "desktop" analysis, I used a very hands-on approach based on my experiences of shopping in their stores 3–4 times per week while I was in Wyoming to buy either protein or energy drinks before going to the gym. In Florida, I go about 1–2 times per month. In New York, I now never go because their stores are closed.

Dollar Tree Stores

The Dollar Tree segment has 8,415 stores. This segment accounts for 54.8% of last year's revenue with $234 sales per square foot and 64.7% of gross profits. Most of the 8,000 items carried in the stores are sold at just one price - $1.25. In some stores, there is an area that has some $3 and $5 merchandise. The refrigerated food also includes some $3, $4, $5 items. For the 4Q, 55.4% of their sales came from consumables and the remaining 44.6% are grouped into a category they call discretionary. Management is expecting 36.0% to 36.5% gross profit margins for the Dollar Tree segment this year, compared to 35.8% last year.

While there is still some customer frustration over raising prices two years ago from $1.00 to $1.25, they are still often cheaper than Walmart (WMT) and almost always cheaper than national drugstore chains. Having just one price is a huge advantage. Employees don't have to worry about pricing items correctly when stocking because there is just one price. One price saves time and money. Correct pricing has been a problem at other stores such as Walmart that are frequently changing prices and the employees neglect to change the posted prices. When those store's customers checkout too often, the prices rung up are higher than the posted price. (I, personally, have this problem when I shop at Walmart.) This really annoys customers.

One price also has a serious disadvantage. Cost increases can't be passed on to customers via higher prices, which hurt margins. Price increases are "giant steps" instead of "baby steps." Already, a few items are being priced at $1.75, such as 1.25-liter Coke products.

There are serious shelving problems, in my opinion. First, too often there are partially empty shelves. Employees are not restocking efficiently. Instead of placing the entire carton of items on the shelf, the employees too often place the product individually on the shelf. This takes a lot more time and results in less items restocked in the same time period. Second, there is wasted space between shelves. Instead of having tight spaces, which many other stores have, Dollar Tree's shelves often have wide spaces. Some might assert that this gives them greater flexibility because of product size variations. I counter that with better planning/layout formatting they could add at least one and sometimes two more shelves on each side of some aisles.

I would also suggest that the shelving should add a high top shelf that allows for some storage, especially for high turnover items. Third, the width of shelves is often problematic. Are they just using some "old school" standardized shelving size instead of optimized shelf width based on detailed AI studies?

Family Dollar Stores

The Family Dollar segment had 8,359 stores at the end of the last fiscal year, but they are closing 600 stores this year and an additional 370 stores as their leases expire. This segment had $220 sales per square foot. These stores sell a vast selection of products priced at $1-$12 and sometimes a little higher. Their pricing, however, is not often competitive with Walmart, but is almost always cheaper than drugstore chains. Management is expecting 24.5% to 25.0% gross profit margins for the Family Dollar segment this year, compared to 23.9% last year.

Family Dollar has been negatively impacted by the ending in February 2023 of the extra SNAP benefits that about 16 million people received because of the pandemic. (In some states, the benefits ended earlier). There is not much the retailer can do to reverse this negative impact.

The acquisition of Family Dollar has been a disaster. Last year, the company took a $950 million charge against the Family Dollar trademark name and a $1.069 billion goodwill charge that is associated with the 2015 acquisition. An additional $594.4 million was charged under a "portfolio optimization review" that resulted in the closing of 970 Family Dollar stores and 30 Dollar Tree stores.

Management

Over the last five years, there have been fights over the direction the retailer is headed. Starboard bought a 1.7% position in 2019 and tried to force a sale of Family Dollar, but then walked away. Mantle Ridge LP bought a major position in 2021 and currently owns 13,641,004 shares or 6.3%. Mantle Ridge was able to get seven new board members, including their CEO, Paul Hilal. Hilal brought in Richard W. Dreiling, the former CEO of Dollar General. This was, however, costly.

Dreiling "received a stock option grant on March 19, 2022, for 2,252,587 shares of the Company’s stock subject to vesting in five equal installments on the anniversary of the grant date provided that certain employment conditions are met" and he currently owns 908,152 shares. Those 2,252,587 shares would be worth approximately $266 million based on the latest stock price. Dreiling was named CEO on January 25, 2023, replacing Mike Witynski. It does not, however, look like those conditions were met because Dreiling received no option awards in 2023.

Latest Proxy Statement

Based on the stock price performance since he took over as CEO, he did not achieve the success that some expected. While I see a slight improvement in their stores over the last two years, there is still a disconnect between what he was paid to join the Dollar Tree and how well the stores are currently operating.

DLTR Stock and SPY Price Changed Since 1/25/23

The former management team was shrewd in late 2021, just before the Federal Reserve started to raise interest rates, by issuing $800 million 2.65% notes due 2031 and $400 million 3.375% notes due 2051. The 2.65% notes are currently trading at 82.44 (5.54% yield) and the 3.375% notes are trading at 64.44 (6.04% yield).

Current and former management were, in my opinion, very irrational by repurchasing a large amount of stock. Readers that follow me know that I am absolutely against stock repurchases. Dollar Tree should reduce their $3.43 billion debt instead of large stock repurchases, which would improve their S&P BBB debt rating. Alternatively, the company could also pay dividends instead of repurchases. In 2023, they used $504.3 million cash to repurchase 3,905,599 shares (average price $129.11), 2022 $647.5 million to repurchase 4,613,696 shares (average price $140.34), 2021 $950.0 million to repurchase 9,156,898 shares (average price $103.75).

Management does have an employee problem, in my opinion. This problem was strongly asserted in a proxy solicitation by United Church Funds last year for a proposal "requesting a report on external costs of Dollar Tree’s compensation and workforce practices". Their pay scale for store employees is far below other retail stores. This results in a very high turnover and lower quality employees. When I go into some of their stores, I frequently see a new employee being trained, but they don't last because their pay is about $10/hour. There are usually only 2–4 employees in a store at any time, so their business model is not labor-intensive.

If they pay their employees higher wages, Dollar Tree could modify their employment standards, including setting a no smoking policy. I constantly go into their stores or drive by and see an employee outside smoking instead of restocking or helping customers. It is difficult to enforce policies if you pay employees poor wages because they will just quit.

Management's Guidance Numbers

It will be interesting to see the actual 1Q results when they are released pre-market on June 5 compared to their guidance numbers.

1Q and Fiscal Year Guidance

Why I Bought DLTR Stock

If you use $7.00 EPS, the mid-point of their $6.70-$7.30 guidance number, and the latest stock price of $117.95, the P/E is 16.9x. That is not a bargain. Just based on that 16.9x P/E, I would consider recommending selling FLTR stock, especially since there are no dividends being paid. I bought the stock not because of this year's earnings, but because I expect improving EPS over the next few years for a number of reasons:

*I expect inflation to remain high for a very long time, that will force consumers to be very price sensitive. This will help Dollar Tree because they have very competitive prices. It will still have some positive impact on Family Dollar, even though their prices are not as competitive. A very high inflation rate, however, would have a negative impact on Dollar Tree stores because it is difficult to raise prices from $1.25.

*Closing unprofitable Family Dollar stores will eventually have a positive impact on the bottom line and free up some capital.

*The considerable number of new immigrants over the last few years could become customers because I expect that many will have moderate to low incomes and need to be price sensitive consumers.

*Management looks like they are beginning to understand that they have some labor problems. Higher wages, in my opinion, could actually help sales and the bottom line as better qualified employees are recruited and retained. (Hopefully, they will also restrict smoking and cell phone usage during working hours.)

*Former students, even those with high incomes, with large college loans need to be price sensitive consumers.

*The number of Dollar Tree stores continue to increase, and they recently purchased the rights to 170 bankrupt 99 Cents Only Store leases.

*Expansion of their $3 and $5 products at Dollar Tree stores could increase revenue, as long as these more expensive items don't become too large so that they entirely change the character and business model of Dollar Tree stores.

*While there is no disclosure of any interested parties currently, the sale of the Family Dollar segment at a reasonable price would be a major positive.

*There is the potential for increased shelf space and, therefore, available products for sale within the same store location.

*Customer traffic at Dollar Tree stores is increasing. 4Q customer traffic increased 7.1%. Family Dollar increase was, however, a weak 0.7%

I want to stress that collectively, these points could have a strong positive impact on future income. Just one point alone would not make a dramatic impact, and they also do not have equal weighting as reasons to buy the stock.

Conclusion

Some of my limit orders to buy DLTR stock were hit over the last ten days. If Dollar Tree reports weaker than expected results for 1Q on June 5, the stock price could drop an additional limit orders to buy could be hit. I am buying as a 2-3 year investment and not as a short-term trade.

There are a number of reasons why Dollar Tree could turn around, especially because I expect the rate of inflation will remain high, which should force consumers to be very price sensitive. Those who may not normally shop at discount retailers will have to modify their shopping to include stores such as Dollar Tree to maintain their budgets. I rate DLTR a buy at the current price as a 2-3 year investment.