Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars and references are made to the stock trading on the TSX.

Emera Incorporated (EMRAF, TSX:EMA:CA) has gone nowhere since our last review of the company's Q4-2023 results.

We gave it a hold rating, which in other words meant, we were neutral about its prospects. Its US operations dragged the earnings per share number down, and the company missed analyst expectations by a moderate margin. Buoyed by the then-recent rate hikes, the management was however confident that Emera would deliver growth in "2024 and beyond." Even the analysts were on the same page, more or less. The exorbitant payout ratio of 90% provided zero breathing room to the earnings numbers, and its 6X net debt to EBITDA had the rating agencies go into a mind meld. Well, almost.

Priced at 15X earnings, with a 6% dividend yield, the stock looked cheap, but there was a real danger of the dividend payout exceeding the earnings. We put the probability of a dividend cut in the next twelve months at 50-75% and summarized our outlook.

So when all is said and done, you are looking at a P/E of 17.75X ( we have assumed $2.70 in base earnings) and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Most likely the market will smash this lower at the time, closer to $40.00 per share. We maintain our hold rating due to the risks outlined and would get more constructive post the dividend cut.

Source: "Emera: Dividend Cut Looks Probably For This 6% Yielder."

Emera's Q1 earnings were released earlier this month, and more recently we all heard about the company selling one of its assets.

We will cover both of these events next.

Q1-2024

The first quarter was definitely a big miss across all metrics. The adjusted EPS was 76 cents a share, about 8% lower than consensus estimates. Both Tampa Electric and Nova Scotia Power came in well under expectations. The key drags were from milder than expected weather and some additional hits from the regulatory lag. There were a few other factors as well.

lower earnings at Nova Scotia Power (“NSPI”) due to an increase in OM&G costs focused on reliability and customer experience, as well as a one-time regulatory disallowance;

lower contributions from marketing and trading at Emera Energy Services (“EES”), which had a strong Q1 last year;

higher corporate costs due to mark-to-market losses related to long-term compensation-related hedges;

Source: EMA Q1-2024 Press Release.

Analysts always try and set up an easy beat for management, and you can see the lengths they went to help for this quarter. We started the year with a neat $3.28 in EPS estimates, and we are now down to $2.985.

In all of that, the "miss" in Q1 was just 7 cents. So there is that slow grinding down which is playing a big role. This will likely be a big blow to Emera's plans to try and hold the dividend in place. Lower earnings also push the stock price lower, and that is the same stock price that feeds into Emera's cost of equity when it does its ATM offerings throughout the year. Issuing stock at $60 has a different impact than issuing it under $47. You could sense the urgency to get the asset sales done quickly, as the credit agencies were likely looking at these results with great interest. We heard about those on the Q1-2024 conference call.

And if I could finish off with the asset sale program from what I recall, the asset sale program was sized to be up to 15% of your roughly $9 billion CapEx plan. As you're encouraged by the process, and you do have clarity coming by the end of Q2, I wonder whether you could just refresh us on how you see the size of this program, and also the number of asset sales that you have ongoing right now. Scott Balfour Scott again, so as we chatted about in our Q4 call, we shared that we're running two processes with this really to ensure that we're successful with at least one that would meet that objective in terms of the capital funding program as you described. But to the extent that we can be successful with both and achieve value expectations, then we would execute on both. And we hope to have, as I say, clarity on all of that by the end of June.

Source: EMA Q1-2024 Conference Call Transcript.

We did clarity on a major transaction quickly.

Emera Inc. (Emera), an international energy and services company, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced they have entered into a definitive agreement where KKR will acquire Emera’s indirect minority equity interest in the Labrador Island Link (LIL). The transaction value is $1.19 billion CAD, made up of $957 million CAD in cash and $235 million CAD for assuming Emera’s obligation to fund the remaining initial capital investment.

Source: EMA Press Release.

These sales are difficult to model for EPS impact. But to the extent you are selling assets to pay down debt, you will almost always have EPS dilution. Here, you can expect about 7–10 cents per share dilution over the first year over baseline numbers. We don't think this has been modeled yet into expectations.

Outlook & Verdict

There is that second big sale pending. Most expect this to be New Mexico Gas, and the price is likely to be higher than what they got for LIL. The estimates we have seen are close to $2.0 billion. Again, we are looking at a second round of dilution to the earnings power. When all is said and done, we are looking at 2024 EPS, slightly below the dividend. This will happen despite both transactions closing in the latter part of the year. The run-rate should be well below the dividend and the payout ratio should stay over 100% in 2024 and 2025.

It will be interesting to see how the credit ratings see this whole setup. The two asset sales should ensure no downgrade. The debt metrics should dial back into the comfort zone. The payout ratio will still look really strange, though. Most utilities aim to keep this well under 80%, and we won't be getting there any time this decade if management aims to grow at the current rate. Even in a freeze, you are looking at 2028-2029, assuming everything goes perfect.

Rating agencies are slightly more lenient on this, as they realize the dividend helps recruit investors and allows issuance of equity. If you ignore the dividend aspect, Emera does not look extremely cheap. There was this illusion of "cheapness" if you looked at the P/E ratio in 2023. But that was created by loading up on the debt side and pushing the debt to EBITDA well past 6.0X. As Emera unwinds this, the true earnings power post deleveraging is being brought to light. The stock is trading at about 17X earnings post those asset sales.

The threat of a dividend cut is fairly high. We would continue to avoid Emera Incorporated stock until we get it at a sub 14X multiple. A dividend cut would also help realign the cash flow and the payout. This is hardly Draconian, considering we are getting superior quality companies at 10X multiples with far lower debt levels. We rate Emera Incorporated stock as a neutral/hold for now.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.