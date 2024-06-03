champpixs

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) is a name that we called for a buy in October 2023, essentially catching the yearly bottom. Recall that this is a closed-end mutual fund or CEF. PIMCO Dynamic Income fund, herein referred to as PDI in this column, seeks to provide investors in the fund with a high level of current income, but we saw the potential for capital appreciation. And since that call, we have enjoyed a sizable run-up.

The upside from here is limited right now, but that is not necessarily a bad thing since this is really an income instrument. Still, even if you buy today, you can collect a 13.7% yield. Assuming the dividend is paid at the same level over time, with no cuts or raises, along with the level of special dividend being maintained, an investor can get their entire investment back in dividends in a bit over 7 years at current rates. Shares ebb and flow, and astute investors can use the price fluctuations to trade around a core position. It is our opinion that at these levels we lean toward a sell, though give it a neutral overall. Shares are unlikely to appreciate greatly. It may be prudent to do some selling and repurchase on the next inevitable decline.

As we look ahead, we initially saw 2024 as a strong year for income instruments because we were expecting rate cuts this year. Now we expect just one cut. So later 2024 may be strong, but it looks to be more of a 2025-story now for income instruments to look more attractive. There is still just so much competition from bonds and yields on cash which are risk-free (inflation pressures notwithstanding). For the long-term investor, PDI is still a strong income powerhouse, but we do not like buying at these levels. We think you need to let it come down a bit if you are new to PDI, but we still like it in the medium and long term for income. It trades a bit in tandem with the market just given its holdings, but has had a great run since our October call:

So, folks, this is how we at our firm prefer to invest and trade. While we do trade positive momentum and growth, we also love to find beaten-down value/income names and then profit from reversals. At these levels, around $20, we think you should be trimming around the core position and buying back lower. We understand some investors are hesitant to do so, whether it is too much work, or the juice not being worth the squeeze as they say, as some investors simply are compounding their investments and are not worried about the month-to-month. However, to maximize returns, we think you need a blended approach of trading around the core position, as well as doing some options premium selling, generally speaking.

Is there a risk here? Absolutely. First, you can absolutely still earn 5% in a bond or money market with hardly any risk, but for those willing to take on some risk, you can still collect nearly 3 times the yield with PDI. We see a pretty defined trading range here in the near- and medium-term. The upside seems to be capped around the $20 level and on the downside, about $16. So good buys are under the $18 level in our opinion. Pick your spots.

Now, this is the recent trading. We are perfectly aware that some investors have been crushed who bought in 2021 or 2022. The income instrument simply got crushed as rate hikes ensued. Long term, this is a strong fund. It is a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which includes government and corporate bonds, as well as mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and other debt instruments. The fund invests globally in a portfolio of debt obligations and other income-producing securities of any type and credit quality, with a lot of varying maturities. The fund also dabbles in high-yield corporates, developed, and emerging markets corporate and sovereign bonds.

On average, the fund invests at least one-quarter of assets under management in non-agency mortgage-related securities. Up to 40% of the fund can be invested in emerging market countries. The portfolio duration can range between zero and eight years, though tends to be in the middle of the range, but varies at any point in the year based on economic outlooks.

There is also leverage in the portfolio to magnify returns, but significant leverage opens up the fund to take hits if the instrument's value moves lower. Management uses leverage to enhance potential returns, and the degree of leverage is constantly in flux. The fund borrows money to invest in additional securities, and the borrowing rates are still expensive. But management can be nimble and take rapid action to adjust to market conditions. Still, the company does have over 1800 holdings, here is a look at the portfolio composition on PIMCO's website:

While there are many diverse holdings, the above gives you an idea of the major holdings and sector allocations. As you can see, as usual, there is heavy investment in debt obligations and other income-producing securities. There are approximately $8.6 billion in assets managed at the time of this writing.

So investors may be wondering why PDI lost so much value in 2022-2023. This was alluded to earlier, but this was a result of the changing and increasing rate environment. The rapidly changing environment hurt returns on the MBS and other debt holdings. Now what is interesting is rate cuts can in theory also weigh like increases did. If rates are rapidly cut, it could impact MBS holdings or returns on debt in the near term. However, we see a slow and orderly cut to rates over the next few years, so we think it will be well managed.

That said, the value of most bonds, bond funds, and fixed income securities are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond funds with longer durations are often more sensitive and more volatile than securities with shorter durations. In short, bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise. Mortgage and asset-backed securities which PDI invests in may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, but are subject to early repayment risk and so if rates come down quickly, prepayments will spike. As such, their value may be volatile in response to the market's perception of issuer creditworthiness or prepayment risk. Also, the higher-yield, lower-rated, debt securities involve greater risk than higher-rated securities and so when PDI or other fund portfolios invest in them, this portion of the portfolio is at higher credit and liquidity risk, versus funds that do not invest in them.

So, PDI has a rough midpoint portfolio maturity ranging from zero to eight years as mentioned, and in the graphic above we see it is 3.15 years. However, nearly 1/3 of the maturity is less than a year, while some 14% have maturity of over 10 years. The investments made by the fund result in strong returns, which is why you get a bountiful monthly dividend and special dividends over time. In the short term, there will be volatility, but in the grand scheme of trading, we think you will definitely get another dip in PDI to consider buying. But if you are a buy and hold type, on paper losses, provided the fund does not go to zero, will be recouped by dividends. The fund has paid a monthly dividend for over 20 years now, and as we mentioned, it has also paid special dividends.

Further, this is a closed-end fund and, given the supply and demand for buying the shares, may trade at a premium or discount to the fund's net asset value. Currently, you are paying a premium. We much prefer to do some buying when you can acquire some closer to NAV. NAV as of 5/31 was $16.94. In the past year, the NAV of PDI has ranged from $16.17 to $17.59, while the PDI has traded between $15.53 and $19.76. Given this reality, rest assured, you can get a better price. So you want to buy when you have the best sale, which is why we do think it's best to wait. And why we lean toward trimming some here.

Long-term? Well, we have a diversified and well-managed fund for high income. A number of investors may be underwater on paper, but over time the income will make up for this, barring fund collapse, which is at the extreme end of possibilities. Thus, PDI merits your consideration for income. There is credit and rate risk, and you have to be comfortable with the leverage. However, the payout is bountiful and paychecks arrive monthly. However, we think it is best to wait.

