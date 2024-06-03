PDI Is Not A Buy, Here's Why

Jun. 03, 2024 11:45 AM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has seen a significant run-up since October 2023, but the upside from here is limited.
  • It may be prudent to sell some and repurchase on the next decline, as shares are unlikely to appreciate greatly.
  • The PDI closed-end fund is a strong income powerhouse in the long term, but buying at current levels may not be ideal.
  • The impact of rate cuts is unclear, but trade around the NAV.
  • Underwater investors on paper can make that up with the bountiful monthly paychecks, but it is still wise to be more active in your holdings.
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

High Risk of Business decision making and risk analysis. Measuring level bar virtual, Risky business risk management control and strategy.

champpixs

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) is a name that we called for a buy in October 2023, essentially catching the yearly bottom. Recall that this is a closed-end mutual fund or CEF. PIMCO Dynamic Income fund, herein referred to as

Reap the benefits and rewards and save $100

Sign up for BAD BEAT Investing through this link and save $100! Readers of this PDI column are entitled to join up and save at our exclusive, high-performing investing group. This discount is good for the first 3 subscribers only, so act now! Learn to execute high return trades, while finding deep value and income for the long-term. Start making real money!

  • Make winning investments each week
  • Receive a wealth of education and access tools to maximize your returns
  • Generate income through capital gains & options approaches
  • Understand the swings in markets

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.26K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

DISCLAIMER: BAD BEAT Investing and Quad 7 Capital offers research and writes opinion columns. By using our service you understand and acknowledge that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading securities and, in particular, in trading options, including the entire loss of principal. Use of the service, our research columns, the chat service, and any other tools and the information contained herein is not intended to be a source of advice with respect to the material presented, and the information and/or documents contained in this website do not constitute investment advice. All users of the site are encouraged to consult with a personal financial advisor. No personal investment advice is being made, nor will be given.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PDI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News