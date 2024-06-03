AST SpaceMobile: Short-Term Driven By Milestones, Long-Term Backed By Large Customers

BlackJack3D

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is a company building the first and only cellular broadband communication satellite constellation that can connect directly to mobile phones without modification. The company has launched a test satellite, Bluewalker-3 in 2022, and has proven connection capability according to an announcement of the result. With the company's technological ability to connect directly to unmodified phones and its missions to provide internet connection to remote areas and dead zones, the company has partnered with different global network operators ("MNO"s). This brings the company's addressable and obtainable market through these partnerships to about 3 billion.

In my opinion, the company is poised to achieve different milestones that will serve as catalysts for its share price, apart from the long-term potentials (Note: By the time this analysis is being draft, the AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) partnership news were not announced). For example, the company will launch its first batch of 5 commercial satellites by Q3 this year. The short-term catalysts and milestones, alongside the long-term potential, make this company a very attractive investment. Therefore, a Strong Buy rating will be given.

Long-term: Solid business case backed by industry leader

The business case for AST SpaceMobile is straight-forward: Cell phones rely on cell towers to connect. But cell towers are expensive to build, and its coverage is inter-correlated with the urbanization level of a city - the more developed the country is, the better communication infrastructure it has. Hence, the broader coverage since connecting with another person in another area requires intercommunication between cell towers, as shown in the graph below.

As a result, there are still many areas without internet connection since there is no cell tower infrastructure. These are called "dead zones", which refer to the areas that are not covered by cell towers or any broadband network. Living in cities and urban areas, we might not think they exist. However, dead zones are more common than we thought - remote areas, developing countries, cruises, flight, etc. In this case, satellite is a very useful solution, as they orbit around the Earth a hundred km above us, the coverage of each satellite will be broad, and a constellation of satellites can service almost all the Earth's surface.

That is what AST SpaceMobile doing - and it has been proven to work with its first and only operating satellite, Bluewalker-3. 5G network is possible to be provided by the company.

Nonetheless, one may question that the results provided by the company may not be indicative since they are the one who made and sent the satellite. However, this can be de-risked by the number of leading mobile network operators who trusted the company with its name and business. AT&T, which is both a customer and an investor of the company, has announced that the two companies have entered into a definitive commercial agreement in mid-May. And recently on May 29th, Verizon has newly entered the club of MNOs that partner with the company.

While the company has not officially begun its commercial operations, nor sending its operable satellites to orbit, these partnerships and long-term developments have given investors strong confidence in its potential.

Short-term: More catalysts incoming, and no concerns on cash balance

Historically, ASTS' share price is highly relevant and driven by the news of the company announcement. In the past 2 weeks, the partnership announcements with AT&T and Verizon have already pumped up the share price for more than 300%. Therefore, it is important to understand what might be ahead for the company

More partnership agreements

With its existing MoU or non-binding agreement currently in place with global MNOs, such as Nokia and Vodafone, AST SpaceMobile is now in a good position to enter into something more serious with a more certain future commercially and technologically. More importantly, these MNOs have to compete to "occupy" the spectrums that are often limited. The company will also be able to expand into more markets.

Bluebird delivery and launch

As indicated in the latest earning call by the management, the company is looking to deliver and launch its 5 satellites in July to August. As such, the announcement of the successful testing, delivery and launch should be out in a month's time. This will be an even more important catalyst since this will further de-risk its business.

Regulatory approval for a mega constellation beyond 25 satellites

Initially, AST SpaceMobile relies on the FirstNet and AT&T spectrum to provide the services, which relies on the first two batches of satellites that will generate revenue for the next 3-5 years as in our projection. However, for the future when the company aims to fulfill its vision to serve "the billions that are un-connected", the company would require further FCC's approval to use more spectrums, similar to the case between Dish and T-Mobile. Therefore, any regulatory approval like the latest framework of direct-to-smartphone news would hugely favor the company.

Financial health

We currently have no plans for the remainder of this year to pursue an underwritten public security offering to supplement our existing capital facilities - CEO of AST SpaceMobile

First of all, the concerns about extra equity financing can be removed since the company's management has informed that there is no such plan, which typically will drag down the stock price. Secondly, in the past few years, the company's cash burn has already been stabilized since the company has passed the peak R&D stage.

According to the company's latest earnings, the operational cash outflow of the company is at around $45 million per quarter, while it has approximately $210 million of cash on the book, which is equivalent to slightly more than a year's cash burn. Given the management's claim that the first 5 satellites of the company are "fully funded", there is no need for additional financing in the next year, which has further removed investor concerns about a stock offering that will negatively impact the company's stock price.

For the next step, on funding the development of the 20 Block 2 satellites, the company needs another $500 - 600 millions, as management suggested last year. Verizon has provided $100 million in the latest deal. For the remaining, the management has learned its lesson about the impact of stock offering on its share performance, in my opinion. As such, Abel has told analysts that the company has incorporated key payment features in its commercial agreement to fund the ongoing cash burn, without resorting to equity financing. In other words, commercial arrangements are expected to be the main funding source.

Target price

With the two batches of revenue-generating satellites to be launched in late 2024 and late 2025 respectively, the company is expected to ramp up its revenue in 2024 to approximately to $20 million and increase significantly once both Block 1 and 2 both become available to its confirmed MNO partners, namely AT&T, Verizon and Rakuten who plans to offer services in Japan in 2026. For the first batch of satellites, the company is planning to be used for FirstNet, an emergency network. As such, ASTS is expected to gradually ramp up its revenue, as explained in the model below.

On EBITDA, according to the management, expenses and cash burn will meaningfully come down when less testing and R&D are required, hence the higher profitability. With proven connectivity of its satellites following the first 2 years of operations, I also expect that the company will have higher pricing power and look to increase the price of its services, leading to higher profitability.

Referencing the industry common multiples, the EV/EBITDA we use is 8x, which is higher than its shareholder AT&T but in line with its new partner Verizon. With this, the target price of the company is $31.55, presenting a significant upside.

Investment risks

Volatility: The stock has surged about 300% in the last two weeks. Based on historical patterns, the company's share price usually follows a "gap and trap" stage, where a critical plunge follows a good share price catalyst. As a result, even long-term investors have to be extremely careful about the share price performance going forward

Technology risks: Even though the company has tested its single test satellite with positive results. This does not suggest that the company can: 1) Manufacture and send the upcoming two batches of commercial satellite in a timely and feasible manner; 2) Operate the satellites smoothly under a commercial operation setting; 3) Deliver the satellites on time without delay as laid out in its previous plans

Regulatory approval: Spectrum use is considered a strategic asset to all countries. Therefore, even though ASTS has secured the use of certain bandwidths in the US for its currently planned 25 satellites, the expansion into a larger constellation will need to be further approved.

Conclusion

The company provides a long-term attractive opportunity with its business case and corporate supporters. The company is expected to announce more good news in the short-term, while the fundamental aspects of its technology and financial health remain solid. Therefore, it is a Strong Buy for me.