AST SpaceMobile: Short-Term Driven By Milestones, Long-Term Backed By Large Customers

Summary

  • AST SpaceMobile is building a cellular broadband communication satellite constellation that can connect directly to unmodified mobile phones.
  • The company has proven its connection capability with a test satellite launch in 2022 and has secured partnerships with major mobile network operators.
  • Short-term catalysts include the launch of the first batch of commercial satellites and potential regulatory approvals, making the company an attractive investment.

Satellite And Sunrise In Space

BlackJack3D

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is a company building the first and only cellular broadband communication satellite constellation that can connect directly to mobile phones without modification. The company has launched a test satellite, Bluewalker-3 in 2022, and has

First Principles Partners is an equity research analyst specializing in technology, innovation, and sustainability investment.

