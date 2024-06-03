Derivative Income Strategies Are Not Worth The Trouble

Dragon Claws

Over the past ten years, derivative income investment strategies have exploded in popularity. These strategies typically overlay options upon an underlying equity position. Income is generated through covered call writing in an effort to enhance stock market returns.

The sales pitch to investors is that call option premiums serve as a buffer against market downturns. The call options are typically struck at prices above current market values to allow for come capital appreciation. These strategies position themselves as less risky versions of equity portfolios with higher distribution yields. One of the largest of the funds, the JPMorgan Equity Premium ETF (JEPI) reported an SEC yield of 6.98% at the end of the last quarter.

According to Dimensional Fund Advisors, the space has grown from a niche industry of $5 billion ten years ago to over $80 billion today.

Dimensional Fund Advisors

A lot of fund companies are collecting large fees on that asset base. Consequently, much of what an investor might read about the category may be self interested. We'll take a look here at some of the limited research that has been undertaken on the subject thus far. The basic conclusion of which is that derivative income is a particularly efficient means of risk reduction.

What is Under the Hood

It is important to note that there is no inherent magic in covered call writing. "Eye-catching premiums from covered-call funds are simply compensation for transforming risk, same as virtually any investment. Options don’t have a special trick that earns them more than the risk given or taken by the investor." Call and put options are contingent securities whose prices are constrained by a no-arbitrage relationship with the underlying asset upon which they are based. Spoken plainly, there is no free lunch here, as arbitrageurs impose a tight pricing discipline on options.

The parameters to options pricing are all readily observable, with one exception - the future volatility of the underlying security. Traditionally, active fund managers claim that they can identify undervalued companies and purchase at advantageous prices. To add value in the derivative income space, the asset manager must do one of two things, 1) identify options prices that are too high and sell into that market 2) claim the risk transformation of covered call writing is inherently valuable.

The evidence to date on active fund management is miserable. The majority of managers underperform simple benchmarks. Moreover, even those few managers that demonstrate success within a particular time interval demonstrate no persistence once they move outside the sample period.

The options world is an even more difficult game to play. As options are derivative securities, any mispricing presents immediate arbitrage opportunities to options specialists. The sheer size of derivative income strategies makes them lumbering players in the market. Almost by necessity, they must take positions in large cap stocks or indices that are highly followed in the marketplace. It's not likely that a $10 billion fund is wading in and out of S&P 500 options positions nimbly to capture mispricing premiums

In fairness, most derivative strategies are not even claiming to capture premiums associated with option mispricing. Their value proposition thus is reduced to a transformation of the periodic return profile delivered by covered call writing.

Here's a basic description of the payoff diagram as described by Morningstar. The intuition here is fairly straightforward. The short position in the call option exactly offsets any appreciation in the underlying asset above its strike price. Thus, the payoff for the overall covered call strategy flattens out. In the event that the asset languishes in price or declines, the covered call position is better by the amount of the call option premium.

Morningstar

There are variations on this theme. One could buy a put option at a price below the current price of the underlying asset - thereby providing a floor to the position. No matter what options are bought and sold; however, there is no way to earn super normal returns.

There are other issues as well. One of them is the Central Limit Theorem, and it's pretty important. Derivative income strategies can manipulate the payoff diagram over short periods of time. However, as the strategy is recycled over and over again, the return profile starts to look more and more like a normal distribution. The central limit theorem (CLT) states that the distribution of a sample mean will be approximately normal if a large enough sample is taken from a population, even if the original variables are not normally distributed.

Another issue is taxes. Let's face it. This kind of strategy was not crafted with the US tax code in mind. The sale of call options implies that the underlying position is called away during those time frames when it appreciates by a sufficient amount. Effectively, the asset manager is selling winners. Never a good tax strategy. The options income stream also generates ongoing taxable income.

The Evidence to Date

The derivative income space is still fairly new. Finding independent research on "early returns" has been difficult... but not impossible. And those returns have been remarkably mediocre.

Earlier this year, Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) weighed in by comparing the cumulative ten-year returns of Morningstar's Derivative Income benchmark against two basic passive portfolios, the S&P 500 Index and a 60/40 composite of the S&P 500 (SPY) and the U.S. Aggregate Bond index (AGG).

The results of the comparison were clear. Derivative income strategies, as a group, underperformed simple investable benchmarks.

Dimensional Fund Advisors

Morningstar measured two options overlay strategies over a 30-year period in a 2024 study. They compared the returns of the S&P 500 (SPY) against those of a covered call index and a put writing index. Again, investors were better off avoiding options positions altogether.

Morningstar Direct

Morningstar reviewed the risk adjusted returns of derivative income strategies in early 2023. This framework was a little different, as they compared the annualized returns and volatilities of their derivative income benchmark against a Vanguard stock index and Vanguard balanced indexed fund. The Vanguard mutual funds correspond very closely to the S&P 500 and the 60/40 composites that the DFA research utilized. Again, the results indicated that writing call options was not generating value.

The chart below reveals that any reasonable combination of bonds and stocks would have generated a higher return for the same amount of risk (defined by volatility) offered by the derivative income benchmark.

Morningstar Direct

We can also measure the returns of the Morningstar Derivative Income category over the last five years. There are admittedly more of them with a five-year track record. Morningstar's John Rekenthaler compared the strategy against some generic balanced funds offered at the major brokerage houses. Again, very underwhelming.

Morningstar Direct

Then there is that pesky tax issue. DFA reviewed the tax efficiency of derivative income strategies thus far based on the data available. Derivative strategies were notably less efficient than buy and hold products. This is rather intuitive. Writing call options on a portfolio generates income. Well performing equities get called away by option holders.

Morningstar's Lan Anh Tran comments

Understand the tax consequences. Index-based options are generally taxed at a60% long-term and 40% short-term tax rate regardless of holding period. This could be advantageous when compared with the tax rate on interest income but lacking when compared with selling holdings that qualify for long-term capital gains. Certain accounting rules might also require an options-income fund to distribute payouts as a return of capital, a tax-free event that reduces your cost basis, setting you up for higher capital gains in the future.

Fees remain a drawback in this space. The average fee for defined outcome ETFs currently stands at 0.81%. Trading costs, while difficult to quantify, are likely to be a further headwind.

There are circumstances under which an individual investor might seek out an options position. It may help to offset a concentrated stock holding until it can be unwound in a tax efficient manner. These situations are few and far between.

The risk transformation offered by options overlay strategies diminishes over time. After a few years, the returns of said strategies starts to look remarkably similar to a normal distribution. So far, the returns and volatility of these strategies as a group are inferior to simple index investing. Keep it simple.