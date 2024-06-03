Monty Rakusen

There are plenty of ways to get sector exposure beyond just market-cap weighting a basket of stocks that move off similar risk factors. Instead, you can do what investors used to do back in the day - actually do some stock picking. The problem with that? No methodology has been able to do stock picking particularly well for a prolonged period of time. But that doesn’t stop ETF issuers from trying.

One fund that takes a different approach to the Technology sector is the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:FXL). The fund is unique given the way it screens on both growth and value metrics. But how does it measure up?

This isn’t a new fund. It’s been around since 2007. FXL attempts to track the StrataQuant® Technology Index, which uses a proprietary index-construction methodology that seeks to identify and overweight technology stocks within the AlphaDEX® Index that exhibit attractive growth or value characteristics over their peers. The selection process starts from the Russell 1000 Index, a broad benchmark for large US stocks, which is assigned both a growth score and a value score using quantitative factors. Each stock also retains just one score – either growth or value – in keeping with its Russell style designation.

The stocks in the technology sector are then ranked according to these scores. The first quintile consists of the highest-scoring stocks (this also serves as the threshold for stocks to make it into the underlying index; these stocks constitute either the top 75 percent of the technology sector companies or, when the number of technology sector companies is lower than 300, a minimum of 40 companies.) These constituents are then further divided into quintiles, with the stocks in higher-rated quintiles receiving more weight in the index. Importantly, the stocks in each quintile are equally weighted, thereby mitigating against concentration risk for individual companies. Sounds complicated, but the idea here is to try for more growth at a reasonable price in tech investing with a more equal weighted investment approach.

A Look At The Holdings

When we look at the holdings, we find that Nvidia, no surprises here, makes up the top position, but just at 2.19%. The remaining top 10 stocks aren’t top 10 because of their size but because of the stock selection methodology. I do like the way this is put together, as it means it’s a very different Tech exposure than what you get in so many of the larger Tech funds out there.

Peer Comparison: FXL vs. XLK

While I like the weightings here, and methodology, in practice it hasn’t been additive at all the last three years. The Alpha and Sharpe Ratio (measures of risk-adjusted returns) have been terribly relative to the passive market-cap weighted S&P 500 Information Technology Index.

When we compare FXL to the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), we find that FXL has massively underperformed. This has been a cycle that has in an outsized way favored market-cap weighted proxies independent of valuations. The active struggle is real.

Pros and Cons

The biggest plus here is that the fund is different. It should be less volatile given the equal weighted approach it follows, and one would think the screening methodology inherently makes the individual positions perhaps better priced. The biggest negative here is that, well, the fund is different. Its strength is its weakness, given how much it has underperformed against a passive market-cap weighted mix of Tech stocks. I don’t find this to be a problem because I don’t think market-cap weighting will continue to be the only game in town. But it is worth keeping in the back of your mind.

Conclusion

Despite the results, I like the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX ® Fund. The construction process is unique in that it leverages a growth and value methodology to invest in the technology sector. It’s equal weighted, which I much prefer here, which I think means it should have less risk over time. Having said that, if you put money to work here, just be mindful that it could continue to underperform in the short term.