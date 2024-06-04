5 Ways High-Yield Investors Can Thrive In A Cooling Economy

Pineapple Studio

Each week, I like to analyze the best available data sources to bring you a big-picture view of the economy and what that might mean for stocks in the medium term.

Let me show you the five reasons why I'm growing more bullish on high-yield investing, and you might want to prepare for what could be a very solid environment for high-yield investors.

Five tailwinds could allow for high-yield investors to enjoy the best returns in years, possibly for a sustained period.

Section 1: Economic Update: No Landing Scenario Appears Most Likely At This Time

Atlanta Fed

The Atlanta Fed now estimates 2.7% GDP growth, converging with the blue-chip economist consensus of 2.1%.

New York Fed

Based on the most recent data, the New York Fed thinks the economy is most likely growing at 1.8%.

New York Fed

So, the economic trend is cooling, but is a recession likely? Just in 2025 instead of 2023, as initially expected?

FactSet Research Terminal

The "soft landing" economists expect growth to slow to 1.3% in Q1, remaining weak through Q3, then picking up and returning to 1.8% trend growth.

However, this year's growth is expected to be 2.4%, up from 2.5% last year and 1.9% in 2022. Growth is expected to be 1.8% in 2025 and 2% in 2026. I would call that a "no landing."

David Rice

April 26, 2024: The Weighted Mean of Coordinates was added to the BaR. The WMoC doubles the weight of nonfinancial corporate profits, unemployment claims, and the STLFSI. Over the past two years, these three indicators have remained strikingly positive, while others have moved near or below the baseline. This indicates that as profits stay high and financial stress stays low, a recession is unlikely despite the decline in other factors. The WMoC is being tested to see if it is a better recession indicator." - David Rice

As we've seen from other sources, the economy is cooling but remains well above historical norms over the last 30 years.

David Rice

You can see why the economy has remained resilient for so long. The final Fed hike is expected to be fully felt by the economy in June 2025.

2 years for every Fed hike to ripple through the economy fully.

Section 2: Inflation/Interest Rate Update: Gradual Decrease In Rates Is The Goldilocks Scenario For Income Investors

FactSet Research Terminal

The PCE inflation report, the Fed's official inflation metric, came in on Friday, May 31st (always the last Friday). It included estimates of PCE inflation.

2.8% core PCE was expected, and that is what we got. The month-over-month came in slightly below expectations at 0.25% per month.

Personal income came in at 0.3% growth MoM, which annualized out to 3.7% income growth.

Personal spending came in 0.1% below expectations at 0.2% month-over-month growth.

Less than inflation, so inflation-adjusted spending is slightly negative.

Personal spending is growing at 2.5% annualized vs. income at 3.7%, and the savings rate appears to be rebounding.

Real (inflation-adjusted) income growth is currently coming in at 0.9%.

Long-Term Bond Market Inflation Expectations

YCharts

The bond market estimates long-term inflation (CPI) of 2.3% to 2.5% over time, consistent with core PCE of 1.8% to 2%.

Cleveland Fed Daily Inflation Model

Cleveland Fed

Truflation Real-Time CPI Forecast

Truflation

It appears that real-time inflation pressure has ticked up recently.

2.7% CPI would be consistent with 2.2% Core PCE.

Interest Rate Forecast

Charlie Bilello

The bond market is pricing in the Fed cutting to 4%, and that's the new normal—pretty much the old, pre-GFC normal.

The average Federal Funds rate over time, specifically from 1971 to 2024, is approximately 5.42%.

The average since 1955 is 4.62%.

St. Louis Fed

In other words, today's interest rates are consistent with a healthy economy, and 4% long-term rates would be slightly below the 70-year average.

CME Group

The bond market is now pricing in an 87% probability of the first cut by November, which would be the new consensus from Fed futures.

Since 2008, there has never been a Fed meeting in which the FOMC didn't do what was the 80+% probability.

The base case is now three cuts by April 2024, with five total cuts expected before the Fed settles at its new normal.

The Fed's base case is 2.5% long-term Fed funds rates, 11 cuts.

Why This Is Potentially Bullish For Income Investors

WSJ

There is now over $9 trillion in money in high-yield accounts.

That's not "cash on the sidelines" in the way some bulls think. That's milk money and mortgage savings; most will never go into Nvidia or stocks.

However, lower rates will likely cause long-term bonds to appreciate.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

The average two-year bond rally once the Fed stops hiking rates is 27%. For long-duration bonds (ZROZ), it's approximately 81%.

As 10-year yields fall and cash yields fall to 4%, the yield curve un-inverts (still very flat). This will lower mortgage and corporate borrowing costs and help rate-sensitive small caps and higher-yield companies that tend to be in cyclical industries like energy.

Utilities are one example of a high-yield sector with naturally high leverage; midstream and REITs are others.

While large blue chips don't worry about interest rates because their strong credit ratings give them a cost of capital advantage over peers, some of that $9 trillion will flow into stocks.

My 2-Year Cash Flow Forecast (Based on Historical Averages)

Conservative case: 5% of high-yield cash flows into high-yield blue chips (like SCHD or BTI): $450 billion

Base-Case: 10% or $900 billion

Best-Case: 20% or $1.8 trillion

These might not seem like much, but...

Goldman Sachs

$900 billion in two-year cash, potentially flowing into high-yield blue-chips like SCHD, is why I am not selling that ETF despite the growth outlook falling 3.5% with the latest reconstitution.

High-yield blue-chips, using SCHD as the proxy, are 20% to 25% undervalued and growth is expected to pick up soon.

JPMorgan Asset Management FactSet Research Terminal

Note the EV/EBITDA, a proxy for cash-adjusted earnings and Private Equity's favorite valuation metric.

High-yield stocks are trading at 9.5X forward cash-adjusted earnings, with margins expected to drift higher as rates fall, and their balance sheets become even stronger.

So, to summarize.

4 Ways High-Yield Income Investors Might Benefit From A Cooling Economy

Sustained Economic expansion (overheating leads to Fed-caused recessions in the future through rate hikes) Rising profits for high-yield value stocks. Potentially $450 billion to $1.8 trillion in cash flowing into high-yield stocks. Potential multiple expansion due to "falling rates are good for high-yield stocks" belief that continues to persist.

Section 3: Market Valuation: S&P Approaching Fair Value As Earnings Growth Appears Strong

Many investors fear we're in a 2000-style tech bubble, with the market set for another mega-crash.

Daily Shot

However, the facts are very different than the tech bubble when non-profitable tech was the rage.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

In the tech bubbles, Cisco traded at 140X peak earnings and 30X sales.

Many tech companies were trading even higher, as much as 1,080X sales.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Today's tech giants are tech conglomerates with hands in many parts of the global economy.

They have 50% of their assets sitting in cash, earning fat net interest income because they have hundreds of billions in cash than debt.

They are plowing money into R&D and growth spending at a level that rivals or even surpasses the US government.

FactSet Research

The 12 largest growth giants are expected to spend almost $4 trillion through 2029 on R&D and Capex, 2X more than the US government.

They are expected to outspend the US government on capex and R&D by $650 billion to $618 billion in 2029 alone.

They are generating $522 billion in free cash flow this year, and their growth spending through 2029 alone, with their 12-month trailing 29% free cash flow return on invested capital, means potentially $930 billion in future annual free cash flow, a potential tripling in annual free cash flow from just the growth spending through 2029.

S&P Valuation Profile Adjusted For Cash

Week 22 % Of Year Done 2024 Weighting 2025 Weighting 42.31% 57.69% 42.31% Forward S&P EV/EBITDA (Cash-Adjusted Earnings) 10-Year Average Market Overvaluation 13.97 13.47 3.71% S&P Fair Value Decline To Fair Value Cash-Adjusted Fair Value PE 5,029.31 3.58% 19.7 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation Tool)

Ignoring growth entirely, the S&P is only modestly overvalued.

Potential Overvaluation S&P 10-Year Average Cash-Adjusted PEG S&P Current Cash-Adjusted PEG -32.54% 1.77 1.19 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation Tool)

A cash-adjusted PEG ratio of 1.19 for the S&P is growth at a reasonable price, based on Peter Lynch's investing principles.

S&P Growth Consensus

FactSet Research Terminal

Mag 7 Growth Consensus (2023 was 29% EPS growth according to JPMorgan)

FactSet Research Terminal

IWY (100 Largest Growth Stocks) Growth Consensus

FactSet Research Terminal

Morningstar analysts think big growth (top 100 growth names) will grow at 15.2% long-term (next five years) with 16% total return potential.

FactSet seems to concur. According to FactSet's John Butters, the 20-year bottom-up analyst consensus for earnings is 92%.

If you disagree with these growth estimates, that's perfectly fine. But the Magnificent 100 (IWY) trades at 17X forward cash-adjusted earnings while growing at 15%.

That is a perfectly reasonable valuation, and unless they fail to achieve those growth rates, the chances of a major tech crash appear remote.

Conclusion: A Sustainably Strong Economy With Lower Interest Rates Potentially Bodes Well For Income Investors

The economy continues to survive historically average interest rates, with no signs of the recession that 100% of economists (and I) expected at the end of 2022.

With inflation likely to cool in the coming months and the Fed likely to begin the rate cut cycle this year and possibly end QT (reverse money printing), Moody's is confident that a soft landing is the most likely outcome.

Based on the data I check each week, I agree. In fact, with the economy not slowing below its long-term expected trend, it appears a "no landing" scenario is playing out.

That means strong earnings growth and gradual falling rates (to 4% Fed funds rate) would be the best of both worlds.

So, to summarize.

5 Ways High-Yield Income Investors Might Benefit From A Cooling Economy

Sustained Economic expansion (overheating leads to Fed-caused recessions in the future through rate hikes) Rising profits for high-yield value stocks. Potentially $450 billion to $1.8 trillion in cash flowing into high-yield stocks. Potential multiple expansion due to "falling rates are good for high-yield stocks" belief that continues to persist. Reasonable market valuations might allow a consistent bull market, creating an enhanced bullishness backdrop for a broader market rally for non-tech (i.e., value) stocks.

With market valuations reasonably priced or even possibly undervalued based on current growth estimates, a general bull market could create 5 tailwinds for value stocks, which is a broader market rally.

With such a constructive environment likely in the next few quarters, now is a great time to buy high-yield blue chips, both in ETFs and individual companies.

Just remember that stock picking, as fun as it is and profitable if done responsibly and prudently, is not the most essential part of long-term financial success.

DK S&P Valuation Tool

Here is a helpful table that showcases how different stock and hedging allocations alter historical bear market stock performance in every bear market since 1991.