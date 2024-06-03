jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In March, I believed that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was not painting a pretty picture, after shares have started the year on a soft note. While the announcement that strategic alternatives are being explored normally brings some share price relieve or excitement, that was not the case here, as such a route should be carefully walked in this case.

A couple of months later, shares have fallen further as 2024 so far is going according to plan, as strategic alternatives (which are still highly uncertain) are set to be communicated rather soon, potentially creating some excitement to come.

A Painting Giant With Heritage

Pittsburgh Plate Glass, better known as PPG, started its operations back in 1883 and over time has grown to become a large producer and supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials.

The company has grown organically, through acquisitions and occasional repositioning, creating a business of >50,000 workers with operations across 70 countries, generating some $18 billion in annual sales. Sales are classifieds across two coatings divisions: a performance coating business which is responsible for 60% of sales, with industrial coatings making up 40% of sales.

The business is truly a global business with 40% of sales generated in North America, a third coming from Europe, with Asia and Latin America combined responsible for the remainder of sales. Being such a diversified operation makes that the company has been a steady grower, standing at the basis to have been able to pay out dividends for 124 years in a row. These payouts are being hiked for 52 years in a row, as a current quarterly payout of $0.65 per share results in a dividend yield of 2.0% here.

As a true global force, the company competes against some larger names in the industry, including Sherwin-Williams (SHW), Dutch-based Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) and RPM (RPM) alongside a long range of smaller peers and competitors.

Lackluster Performance

Earlier this year, the company posted a mere 3% increase in 2023 sales to $18.2 billion, with net earnings of $1.27 billion resulting in earnings of $5.35 per share. This number was based on GAAP accounting with adjusted earnings reported at $7.67 per share, showing a meaningful recovery from just around a $6 earnings per share number in 2022, a year impacted heavily by the war between Russia and Ukraine and the associated inflationary pressures.

I would not blindly take the adjusted earnings for granted after no less than 8 adjustments were made to earnings, including some more dubious items such as restructuring charges, currency devaluation losses, and environmental remediation losses. Not only do these result in cash outflows, some of these are relatively structural in nature as well.

Net debt of $4.5 billion resulted in a 2 times leverage ratio with EBITDA reported at $2.3 billion, resulting in no major concern on that front, as the company guided for modest growth in 2024, seeing earnings between $8.34 and $8.59 per share. A $138 stock in March traded at a reasonable multiple of 16 times adjusted earnings.

However, these were adjusted earnings as there were some problems under the hood. The company has "only" grown sales some 20% over the past decade and certainly if we factor in tuck-in acquisitions, the company has not kept up pace with inflation, although investors have benefited from modest margin gains and share buybacks.

Recognizing its challenges, the company announced the divestment of the European and Australian Traffic solutions business, while exploring strategic alternatives for the silica business, but also the potential divestment of the core architectural coating business in the US and Canada, a unit responsible for about 10% of sales.

The question is and was if the company can generate value from this. After all, the 237 million shares granted the business a $37 billion enterprise valuation in March, valuing the entire business at around 2 times sales, as some analysts pegged the sales multiple at a much lower number in case of a potential deal.

With the company being a real aristocrat which has seen sluggish performance, the company has seen valuations come down to 16 times adjusted earnings, as execution is missing here. The performance is not just on the business side, but also capital allocation decisions, certainly if sizeable assets are being sold, or divested in another way. Furthermore, not all issues can be resolved by selling underperforming assets, but some growth plans are badly needed as well. Given all this, I was constructive, but hoping for an entry point a bit lower back in March.

Coming Down Further

A $138 stock in March now traded at $130, after recently briefly trading in the $120s. In April, PPG posted non-inspiring first quarter results with sales reported down 2% to $4.31 billion, although that adjusted earnings rose by 2% to $441 million, with earnings up 4 cents to $1.86 per share.

Performance coating sales were down 1% to $2.61 billion, although that segment earnings improved slightly to 15% and change, while industrial coating sales were down 3% to $1.70 billion, as margins improved here as well on the back of deflationary input trends, with margins posted at nearly 15% of sales.

The company cited an uneven economy and sluggish economic environment, as it claimed to make progress on the strategic alternatives. Net debt was reported pretty stable around $5.0 billion, as the company maintained the full-year guidance. It is further important to note that no (additional) share buybacks are baked into this guidance.

This comes as the board authorized a sizeable $2.5 billion share buyback program alongside the earnings release, although that this hardly triggered a reaction in the share price. Such a buyback program is quite meaningful as the 237 million shares outstanding command a near $31 billion equity valuation at $130 per share, with the buyback program sufficient to retire 8% of the outstanding shares.

The sluggish share price performance made that adjusted earnings multiples have fallen from about 16 times in March to about 15 times right now, as shares keep lagging. While the first quarter earnings results were nothing spectacular, the company maintained the guidance, announced its buyback program, but few other significant items happened.

Nonetheless, there are some triggers coming up as more news about the strategic alternatives of the silica business (nearly a quarter of a billion in sales recently) and Architectural North American business (about two billion in sales recently) will become known in the third quarter, in all likelihood.

This means that PPG Industries, Inc. shares have gotten a bit cheaper, while the performance remains sluggish, but stagnant. Moreover, with some triggers coming up, the immediate future is not the prettiest, but there definitely appear to be some triggers on the horizon to potential lift shares here, making me willing to buy dips in the $120s.

