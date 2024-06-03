NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been a surprising winner among department store operators, currently trading near an all-time high.

Over the past five years, the stock has returned 840%, even as its industry peer group struggled through the pandemic and several high-profile retailers declared bankruptcy. The story has been about strategic execution, between effective inventory management and efforts to support margins, navigating a challenging macro environment where others failed.

That being said, the latest headlines haven't been too encouraging. The company's last earnings were mixed, highlighted by a cautious tone from management. While the company benefits from solid fundamentals, we expect shares to face volatility amid new near-term uncertainties.

Data by YCharts

DDS Q1 Earnings Recap

Dillard's, Inc. reported Q1 EPS of $11.09, coming in $1.01 above expectations, although down from $11.85 in the period last year. Similarly, revenue of $1.6 billion beat the consensus estimate by $20 million but represented a retail sales decline of -1% from Q1 2023. Comparable store sales decreased by -2%.

On one hand, Dillard's outperformed what was a low bar of expectations, which is always good. The press release cited cosmetics as the strongest category, balancing weaker trends from men's apparel and accessories.

Still, the lower comparable sales and drop in profitability compared to the start of 2023 is telling, considering the period last year was defined by a weaker U.S. economy facing higher inflation and weaker consumer sentiment at the time. In other words, even as the U.S. economy has been resilient at the start of 2024, Dillard's appears not to have kept up.

source: company IR

Q1 retail gross margin of 46.2% climbed by 60 basis points from 45.6% in the period last year, although it appears this was driven by a pullback in inventory, which declined by -2% year over year. At the same time, operating expenses as a percentage of sales reached 27.5% compared to 25.7% in Q1 2023.

These trends could be a cause for concern, as profitability margins on a trailing twelve-month basis have been trending lower since peaking in early 2022.

Data by YCharts

Next For DDS?

Efforts to elevate margins through inventory management or pricing initiatives can only go so far before beginning to jeopardize sales. Dillard's will need to see a rebound in comparable store trends and top-line growth to suggest an improved operating backdrop.

Management noted the environment remains "challenging" which means any near-term turnaround will be easier said than done.

This comes at a more fragile time for the U.S. economy, where macro indicators are painting ongoing stress for consumers. April retail sales showed a slowdown from March, while consumer sentiment pulled back in May. There are also signs the labor market has gotten weaker.

According to consensus, the market sees company fiscal 2025 revenue declining by -4.4%, before at least stabilizing in fiscal 2026. The EPS forecast at $34.46 this year points to a bigger contraction as margins normalize lower. In our view, the risk for Dillard's is that results over the next few quarters could disappoint, leading to a revision lower for the forward earnings outlook.

Seeking Alpha

The strong point for Dillard's is its balance sheet. The company ended the last quarter with $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, more than covering the $563 million in total debt. The company has plenty of room to tweak its operating profile across 274 Dillard’s stores, supporting profitability.

On the upside, a scenario where economic conditions evolve more favorably and the Fed begins cutting interest rates could be the necessary spark for consumer spending to see a new round of momentum. This path may allow Dillard's to restart growth as comparable sales pick up.

In terms of valuation, DDS trading at an EV to forward EBITDA multiple of 8x appears at a premium to names like Nordstrom Inc (JWN), Macy's Inc (M), and Kohl's Corp (KSS) with an average closer to 4x. Some of that spread could be justified given the company's better financial track record and balance sheet strength, but it's difficult to see the valuation multiples expand significantly from the current level.

That's also the case with Dillard's forward P/E ratio of 13x, which is closer to the average for the group but doesn't necessarily stand out as a compelling value given the path of declining sales and earnings.

Dillard's regular dividend yield of around 3% is also lower than Macy's within the segment, yielding 3.6%.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

We rate Dillard's, Inc. stock as a hold, balancing some of the near-term headwinds while recognizing the company has earned the benefit of the doubt. It was able to get through the pandemic, and even if there is a bump in the road ahead, it's fair to say the long-term outlook remains positive.

A wait-and-see approach before buying shares could make sense, with the opportunity for investors to find a more attractive entry point down the line. Monitoring points through the rest of the year include the evolution in margins and comparable store sales as an indicator of company health.