TriplePoint Venture Growth: Get Ready For A Dividend Cut (Downgrade)

Jun. 03, 2024 12:57 PM ETTriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)
Summary

  • TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC seems likely to cut its dividend in the near future due to its balance sheet quality and net asset value declining.
  • The BDC is facing pressure on its net investment income and continues to report investment losses.
  • Shareholders are likely to see a dividend cut in the next 1-2 quarters due to weakening distribution coverage.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) is most likely headed for a dividend cut in the near term as the company’s net asset value and balance sheet quality continued to suffer in the first fiscal quarter. Although the BDC supported its

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

