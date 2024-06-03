sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) recently reported positive data from its phase 1 study using CRB-701 for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma [mUC] and cervical cancer. However, this was data that was reported by its partner CSPC in China. It was noted that all patients who were given a dose of >=2.7mgs/kg of this drug were able to achieve some type of response. Not only that, but despite being a nectin-4 targeting antibody-drug conjugate [ADC], it was shown to be safer than Pfizer (PFE) Nectin-4 ADC Padcev. This is due to the way it was structured to reduce free roaming MMAE, which led to a reduction of patients having skin rash and peripheral neuropathy.

The improved safety profile of CRB-701 in mUC and cervical cancer, along with potential for superior cell killing, could give this drug a competitive advantage over Padcev. If this catalyst has come and gone, then why do I believe that investors may still have an opportunity here? That's because it is also expected that Corbus will release data from the U.S. and European phase 1 study, using CRB-701 for the treatment of patients with mUC and cervical cancer in Q1 of 2025. With proof-of-concept established in the China study, I don't see why a similar data profile can't be produced for this other early-stage study either.

This company is exciting beyond the scope of only advancing an ADC with a proven track record. It is also developing CRB-913 for the treatment of patients with obesity and then also has CRB-601 for the treatment of patients with tumors. Specifically, it is a selective anti-avb8 monoclonal antibody that blocks activating of TGFb expression on cancer cells. Both of these other clinical products have a premise to work alone or in combination with other therapies. With another data readout expected in the early part of next year, plus several other drugs in the pipeline with massive potential targeting multibillion-dollar markets, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains.

A Potentially Differentiated Antibody-Drug Conjugate To Carry It Forward

As I noted above, the main clinical product in Corbus Pharmaceuticals' pipeline would be the development of CRB-701, which is being used to treat patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma [mUC] and cervical cancer. However, the goal is to target the nectin-4 expression in these specific types of cancer. The use of this nectin-4 ADC targeting drug is being explored in two ongoing studies. One of the studies to focus on first would be the phase 1 study being done by Corbus' partner CSPC, which was completed in China. This trial enrolled patients with solid tumors who had failed on or were intolerant to standard of care [SOC] treatment. In terms of recruitment, nectin-4 staining was done with cervical cancer patients. However, patients with mUC were already classified as being nectin-4 positive and were not required to be tested for this biomarker beforehand.

The data that was presented at ASCO GU was set with a cut-off date of April 2024. Patients were dose escalated with 7 dosing levels as follows: 0.2, 0.6, 1.2, 1.8, 2.7, 3.6, 4.5 mg/kg Q3W. Along with Pharmacokinetics cohorts of 2.7 mg/kg and 3.6 mg/kg of drug with the same dosing period. A total of 37 patients have been recruited for this phase 1 China study thus far, but only 25 were evaluable for efficacy.

The data revealed from this trial is encouraging and leads me to believe that the phase 1 U.S. and European study data to be released in Q1 of 2025 will also be good. The data shown at the ASCO GU 2024 medical conference for the China phase 1 study is as follows for each patient population:

Metastatic urothelial cancer - 44% objective response rate [ORR] and 78% Disease Control Rate [DCR]

Cervical cancer - 43% ORR and 86% DCR.

All of these findings were done with a dose of CRB-701 ≥ 1.2mg/Kg. Even better, the dose level reached with no toxicity was dose level 7, which is up to 4.5 mg/kg of this drug. Why is this specific item a good finding? That's because it can escalate to higher dosing in this trial. With the dosing of the highest dose thus far at 4.5 mg/kg, there have been no dose-limiting toxicities [DLTs] or Grade 4/5 adverse events. There were a few Grade 3 adverse events for patients that took 3.6 mg/kg and 4.5 mg/kg of this drug respectively, but no new cases have been observed at all thereafter.

A downside for the advancement of this program is that the phase 1 U.S. and European study was just initiated back in April 2024. This is an open-label trial that is going to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CRB-701 for the treatment of patients with nectin-4 expressing solid tumors. This will follow a similar design to the other phase 1 China study, in that it will incorporate dose optimization and dose expansion portions. The goal is to find a good recommended phase 2 dose [RP2D] to move on with for the next stage of clinical testing.

If all goes well with this expected schedule, then data in Q1 of 2025 should be closely similar to what was just released. The global urothelial carcinoma market is expected to reach $6.82 billion in 2032. This is a large market opportunity and success for this indication would be a big deal. The other market it is going after is not so bad either. It is expected that the global cervical cancer treatment market could reach $12.63 billion by 2030. The thing is that while this nectin-4 ADC CRB-701 has huge potential in both of these markets, there is a competitor that it might have to ultimately contend with.

I'm talking about going up against Pfizer's Padcev, which had been approved to treat patients with urothelial carcinoma. This drug is a beast, and it will not be easy to contend with because it is expected to produce an enormous number of sales. Consider that Padcev could reach $5 billion in global sales by 2028. This sounds rough, how is Corbus with CRB-701 going to compete? This would be because of this drug holding several key advantages over it.

For starters, CRB-701 has an increased half-life profile, which means the amount of dosing can be reduced. It only needs to be dosed once every 3 weeks [Q3W] versus the competing drug needing to be dosed every other week just about. Another component that allows for less frequent dosing would be a lower drug to antibody [DAR] ratio in place. A second competitive advantage would be in terms of not only producing the required efficacy, but doing so with an improved safety profile.

How is this possible? Well, because of using a 3rd-generation [next-generation] site specific nectin-4 ADC, it can reduce dose-limiting toxicities. That is, CRB-701 had been developed to reduce the amount of free roaming MMAE payload. In turn, this has already resulted in the ability for this drug to reduce peripheral neuropathy [PN] and skin rashes. Padcev has a black box warning label for starters. Not only that, but monotherapy of this Pfizer drug resulted in 58% of patients with skin reactions and then 53% with PN. When Keytruda was added to this for a combination regimen, skin rashes and PN percentages were higher at 70% and 67% respectively.

Greater than 25% of discontinuations that occur as a result of this treatment are due to PN. Think about CRB-701 being able to possibly eliminate discontinuations for these cancer patients and how much of an impact this would have.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Corbus Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $120.1 million as of March 31, 2024. The reason for this cash on hand is that it was able to achieve two financial transactions, which helped to raise additional funds. Both of such transactions were done during the same time period. The first transaction of which involved the public offering to raise $94.5 million in gross proceeds. The second transaction done was obtaining $21.1 million from ATM sales. From both of these transactions, it was able to generate a combined $116 million of additional capital.

I believe that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.'s cash position is in good shape because it believes that it has enough funds for a cash runway through Q1 of 2027. Its cash burn is $9.62 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Corbus Pharmaceuticals. The first risk to consider would be regarding the ongoing phase 1 program, which is using CRB-701 for the treatment of patients with mUC and cervical cancer. Even though mUC patients and cervical cancer patients were shown to have achieved a 44% and 43% ORR respectively, there is no assurance that a similar outcome will be obtained in the U.S. and European study.

The second risk to consider would be regarding the competition that exists in terms of advancing a nectin-4 ADC targeting drug like CRB-701 for the treatment of patients with mUC and cervical cancer. That's because as I laid out above, Pfizer is already marketing a drug with a similar mechanism of action [MOA], known as Padcev. Even if Corbus gets its drug to market, there is no assurance that sales are going to turn out to be good. However, I believe that they likely will be because of the improved safety profile alone, which has already been observed. This doesn't include the potential of seeing an improved efficacy profile with higher dosing cohorts of CRB-701.

A third risk to consider would be regarding the CRB1 reverse agonist it is developing, which is known as CRB-913. This particular drug is being developed to treat patients with obesity. Thus far, in a diet-induced obesity [DIO] mouse model, monotherapy of this drug or in combination with other approved weight loss drugs like tirzepatide [plus others] demonstrated a reduction in body weight, along with other metabolic improvements. A phase 1 study, using CRB-913 for the treatment of these obesity patients, is expected to begin in Q1 of 2025. Despite seeing such substantial weight loss in mouse-model clinical testing, there is no guarantee that a similar outcome will be observed in this phase 1 early-stage study.

Conclusion

Corbus Pharmaceuticals had done well to advance its pipeline, with the development of several drugs. The most notable drug in clinical testing would be CRB-701 as a nectin-4 ADC for the treatment of patients with mUC and cervical cancer. Again, I believe the premise here of why investors should be excited is because the phase 1 U.S. and European study is similar to that which had already been released from the phase 1 China study. Such data is expected in the early part of 2025 and, if positive, I believe it will solidify the company in nectin-4 targeting of solid tumors. Especially, since CRB-701 already has several competitive advantages over Padcev.

The amount of potential here doesn't even include the development of CRB-913 for the treatment of patients with obesity, nor the advancement of CRB-601 for the treatment of TGFb expressive solid tumors. When this particular cancer drug was combined with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor therapy, it was able to achieve enhanced antitumor activity compared to single-agent checkpoint inhibition alone. A phase 1 study, using this drug for these specific solid tumor patients, is expected in the summer of 2024.