Lokibaho

Investment Summary

My recommendation for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is a sell rating. KSS 1Q24 results showed that underlying sales momentum has been weak, and the change in strategy had much more impact than what management expected. I believe this change is going to continue impacting the sales outlook for the rest of the year, especially with the macro environment remaining uncertain. Moreover, the stock is trading at a premium to its peers' average, which doesn't make sense to me given that KSS is the only one that has not seen any improvement in comparable sales growth [CSG].

Business Overview

KSS is a retailer that sells a wide assortment of products from multiple brands to consumers via its stores and online channels. As of 1Q24, KSS operates ~1,175 stores in the US (962 are larger formats and 213 are smaller formats). In terms of square footage, KSS had a total gross square foot size of 100,276 sq ft at the end of 1Q24. Geography-wise, KSS only caters to customers in the US, with more focus in the Midwest region (27% of locations) and West region (20.5% of locations), followed by 16% in the Southeast, 13.3% in the Northeast, 13.1% in the South Central, and the remainder in the Mid-Atlantic region.

1Q24 Results Update

Released last week, KSS reported 1Q24 EPS of -$0.24, below the consensus estimate of $0.05. The weak EPS performance was primarily driven by lower CSG, which was reported at -4.4%, a 10bps deceleration vs. 4Q23 and 1Q23, showing no signs of improvement at all. KSS also reported a gross margin of 39.5% in 1Q24, a 50bps improvement vs. 1Q23. While gross margin showed improvement, EBIT margin was impacted by the step-up in SG&A as a percentage of sales (from 34.7% to 36.3%); hence, EBIT declined by ~140bps to ~1.3% in 1Q24.

The poor 1Q24 results led to management lowering their FY23 EPS guide from $2.10-$2.70 to $1.25-$1.85, which was a massive downgrade. Driving the change in outlook was a big guide down in CSG outlook from flat to 2% vs. current -1% to -3%. This led to a change in the net sales growth guide as well, from -1% to 1% growth to -2% to -4% growth. EBIT margin was also guided down to 3 to 3.5% vs. 3.6% to 4.1% previously.

Very Poor Sales Trend

This was a horrible set of results that show how the weak macro-economy has impacted KSS's business. In my opinion, the situation is a lot worse than it seems. Some investors might cheer on the fact that regular-priced CSG was up 2.4%, which could suggest that consumer demand is recovering. I beg to differ because the reality is that KSS saw 600 bps of growth headwind to 1Q24 CSG given the lower levels of clearance inventory vs. last year. What this implies is that consumer demand has not returned (i.e., consumers are not willing to spend at this level of pricing). I see this as a major problem for KSS, as they are switching to a less promotional strategy in the face of a weak spending environment.

When compared to Macy's, Inc. (M) (a key peer of KSS), Macy's did a lot better where it reported a sequential step-up in CSG, from -5.4% in 4Q23 to -0.3% in 1Q24 (basically breakeven). Again, some investors might say that KSS results were heavily impacted by the lower level of clearance inventory, but let me remind readers that management already knew this was going to happen (they mentioned this in the 4Q23 call and guided for 1Q24 CSG of 0%). Clearly, they have heavily underestimated the impacts of this change in strategy, and the fact that they have lowered their full-year CSG outlook suggests that the headwind has persisted through May (not a good outlook for 2Q24).

It seems increasingly unlikely that we will see a strong recovery in consumer spending, given how the US economy is evolving. Hopes for inflation to continue trending down were dashed by the flattish inflation data in April, which continues to make it hard for the Fed to cut rates. The fact that the Feds made the comment that they are open for higher-for-longer rates shows that they are not in any rush to cut rates. I am not a macroeconomics subject matter expert, but I am not expecting a quick turnaround anytime soon, and this is a problem for KSS as demand will continue to stay soft.

On another note, I think management showed weakness in their execution abilities this quarter. It was noted that regular price CSG decelerated in late March and April due to soft seasonal demand as the weather remained cold. This does not speak well of management's ability to anticipate and execute when compared to Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) management, which made a strategic decision to slow seasonal merchandise to capture more cold weather sales.

I'd say there is one other factor that we think may have contributed to the monthly trend. This year, we made a deliberate decision to slow our seasonal merchandise later in the quarter than we did last year. BURL 1Q24 earnings transcript

Cost Control Was Good, But Not Enough

Redfox Capital Ideas

Although SG&A as a percentage of sales went up on a y/y basis, on an absolute dollar basis, SG&A fell by 0.8%. The y/y change in absolute dollars is important to note because the business has a lot of fixed costs, and any reduction today would likely mean more room for margin to expand in the future. Remember that KSS requires around 1.5% to 2% CSG to achieve SG&A leverage (driving margin expansion); therefore, the step up in SG&A as a percentage of sales is not a good metric to track management's cost control ability. The better metric is SG&A per store, which is now below pre-covid levels at ~$1 million per store.

That said, the benefits of better cost management are not going to be the focus of the market if CSG continues to disappoint, and I believe this has huge implications for valuation.

Valuation

Currently, KSS is valued by the market at 12.5x forward P/E. I believe this is expensive when compared to peers on a relative basis. Peers like Dillard's, Inc. (DDS), Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), and Macy's, Inc. (M) are trading at 13.6x, 12x, and 7x, respectively, but they have all shown a very strong sequential acceleration in CSG, unlike KSS, which saw CSG decline in 1Q24 with potential for further weakness as the change in promotional strategy continues to weigh on the growth outlook. For perspective, DDS CSG went from -5% in 4Q23 to -2% in 1Q24 (300 bps improvement); JWN CSG went from 0.1% to 3.9% in 1Q24 (380 bps improvement); and M CSG went from -5.4% to -0.3% (510 bps improvement), but KSS CSG went down by 10 bps to -4.4%. Despite this, KSS is trading at a premium to its peers' average, which I think is too high.

I believe KSS deserves to trade at a discount because of the poorer growth outlook, and assuming KSS trades at a -1 standard deviation discount to peers' averages (5% discount), it implies that KSS should trade at ~10x forward P/E, which is a 20% downside from the current 12.5x forward P/E.

Risk

The 600 bps headwind faced in 1Q24 may be a one-off thing that is not reflective of how KSS's customers are reacting to the change in promotional strategy. If consumers continue to prefer shopping at KSS despite the strategy change, it could prove that customers are a lot stickier than expected, and this is positive for the CSG outlook.

Conclusion

My view for KSS is a sell rating due to the weak sales outlook and high relative valuation. The 1Q24 results showed that KSS saw no improvement in CSG, and I believe CSG is going to stay pressured due to the uncertain macro environment. While I commend management for their ability to control costs, I don't think the market is going to give credit for this if CSG continues to stay weak, especially with peers showing CSG acceleration. As such, I believe the current valuation at 12.5x forward P/E is unjustified. A more appropriate valuation would be around 10x forward P/E, a discount to peers' average, which implies a 20% downside.