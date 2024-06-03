S&P 500 Earnings: Tech Sector Revisions Still Positive After Salesforce Last Week

Jun. 03, 2024 12:36 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPXVO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD, SMH, XLK, IDGT, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, IGPT, KNCT, FDN, XSD, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, CRM, MSFT, MSFT:CA, NKE, NKE:CA, ACN
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.14K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the Salesforce miss and the drop in software stocks last week, the trends in technology sector earnings remain positive.
  • There is nothing about the S&P 500 EPS data that seems to indicate a problem with the US economy, at least as of today.
  • June ’24 earnings will see FedEx, Oracle, Accenture, Micron, and NIKE over the next few weeks.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The brief S&P 500 earnings update published Sunday afternoon, June 2nd, ’24, showed some critical data on S&P 500 earnings.

Here’s a broader look at the numbers. Despite the Salesforce (CRM) miss and the drop in software

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.14K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News