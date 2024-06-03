Jonathan Kitchen

Nvidia, AMD and Arm provide updates on their AI processor plans. (0:16) NYSE trading glitch show Berkshire Hathaway down 99%. (1:45) JPMorgan weighs in on the restaurant sector. (2:52)

Our top story so far. The AI chip war heats up. Over the weekend, Nvidia (NVDA) announced plans to improve its artificial-intelligence accelerators with next year’s rollout of the Blackwell Ultra chip and a next-generation platform called Rubin in 2026.

The company also debuted its latest tools and software models. Nvidia seeks to expand adoption of its technologies beyond a core group of cloud computing giants.

Today, Goldman Sachs reiterated its Conviction Buy opinion on NVDA, while BofA boosted its pre-split price target to $1,500 from $1,320.

But also today, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) unveiled its latest AI processors and provided a roadmap to develop AI chips over the next two years. CEO Lisa Su introduced the AMD Instinct MI325X accelerator, which will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024, at the Computex 2024 show in Taipei.

Seeking Alpha contributor ValueAnalyst says “AMD MI300X poses a material competitive threat to Nvidia's dominance in data centers.”

In addition, AMD previewed the 5th Gen AMD EPYC (with a Y) server processors, which are on track to launch in the second half of 2024. And it introduced the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series, the third generation of AMD AI-enabled mobile processors.

And U.K.-based Arm (ARM) anticipates that, globally, 100 billion Arm devices will be ready for AI by the end of 2025. The remarks were made by the chip designing company's CEO, Rene Haas, at Computex, according to Reuters.

In today’s trading, things keep getting glitchy. The NYSE investigated a reported technical issue that triggered volatility halts in about a dozen companies, including Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

The technical glitch showed Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) down 99% as well as big moves in other stocks. Barrick Gold (GOLD) appeared to be down 99% due to the problem.

This comes just days after the S&P and Dow indexes faced technical issues for more than an hour.

The major averages are not impacted today, though, and are trading mixed after quickly losing early-morning gains. Energy (XLE) is the big declining sector, off 2% with oil prices slumping.

On the economic front, the ISM manufacturing index for May fell unexpectedly to 48.7, missing the forecast of a rise to 49.8. Only the employment component showed any strength.

Rates pulled back, with the 10-year Treasury yield sliding below 4.45%. Schwab strategist Kathy Jones attributed the 10-year drop to the ISM as well as Brent and WTI sliding along with agricultural commodities.

“No more beans in the teens,” she added, as soybean prices dropped 1%.

Among active stocks, J.P. Morgan weighed in on the restaurant sector with several recommendations.

Analysts upgraded Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to an Overweight rating, saying increased accessibility will allow the company to more fully participate in the $650 billion global indulgence market. They added that the enterprise value of $2.7 billion appears to be too low.

They also recommended that investors add to positions in McDonald's (MCD), with its famously financially strong and focused franchisees, who can navigate through a challenging comparable sales cycle. And Sweetgreen's (SG) recent volatility is seen as providing investors with compelling entry opportunities as the idiosyncratic growth story continues.

But they cut CAVA Group (CAVA) to Neutral from Overweight due to valuation, even though they still like the setup.

Meta Platforms (META) remains a top pick at Mizuho Securities. Analyst James Lee said a deep dive into the company's operating metrics showed that product drivers are more than enough to offset any slowdown from Chinese-based advertisers.

Even if revenue from Chinese advertisers declined 100% year-over-year, product upgrades and special events should be more than enough to offset by nearly 100 basis points for fiscal 2024, Lee added. He has a $575 price target on the stock.

GSK (GSK) fell after a Delaware judge allowed more than 70,000 lawsuits to go forward, alleging its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer.

Plaintiffs claim that ranitidine, the active ingredient in Zantac, could eventually contain the carcinogen NDMA. An FDA recall ordered Zantac to be removed from the market in 2020.

In other news of note, Stericycle (SRCL) rallied after Waste Management (WM) said it agreed to acquire the provider of regulated medical waste and compliance services for $62/share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of ~$7.2 billion when including ~$1.4 billion of net debt.

The price represents a 24% premium to Stericycle's 60-day volume-weighted average price as of May 23, the last trading day before a report that the company was considering a potential sale.

In addition, Becton Dickinson (BDX) has agreed to acquire Edwards Lifesciences' (EW) Critical Care product group for $4.2 billion in cash to expand its portfolio of smart connected care solutions.

Critical Care specializes in advanced patient monitoring technologies, with its solutions currently used in more than 10,000 hospitals globally.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner. Sell-in-May-and-go-away was wrong again.

The S&P 500 (SP500) rose 4.8% last month, its best May performance since 2009. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) gained nearly 6.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) gained 6.9%.

"History doesn’t really support that mantra," Goldman Sachs' FICC & Equities trading desk says. "Don’t sell... just go away (on vacation) and let the good times roll."

Goldman tactical specialist Scott Rubner noted the S&P is up 10.7% so far this year, and since 1950, "there have been 21 episodes when the S&P 500 was up more than 10% by the end of May. Out of these, the only two instances when the S&P 500 was down in the rest of the year were 1987 (-13%) and 1986 (-0.1%)… the S&P 500 was up ~90% of the time."

"The median performance for the last 7 months of the year (June 1–December 31) return since 1950 is 5.4%," he added. "During these 21 episodes, the median 7-month performance increases to 8.1%."