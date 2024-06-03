The deal Skydance is apparently getting is so good it seems an outright steal. Prathaan/iStock via Getty Images

Paramount is poised to merge with Skydance

Today we finally received news that a Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA, NASDAQ:PARAA) special committee has apparently agreed to merge with Skydance Media, alongside some details on the proposed structure of the merger. Shari Redstone has not yet signed off, but is likely to do so within a few days in my opinion, since her personal situation has not changed right from the beginning of this M&A horror show: She will get a robust premium for her stake.

That said, there are still some other important parts missing from the picture:

We don't know whether there will be the possibility to shop the company for some more time, trying to get a better price, e.g., from Sony (SONY ) and Apollo Global Management ( APO ). We don't know whether non-voting shareholders will get a vote on the proposed deal. If not, floodgates of lawsuits will likely open. Who will pay for those lawsuits? If it's not Skydance, but Paramount, the deal would effectively give yet another valuable benefit to Skydance, while burdening non-voting shareholders with additional risks. Basically, in addition to getting a bad deal, they would also be on the hook for potential damages from it! (Don't ask me how this could be legal.) We also don't know whether NewCo will have only one class of stock outstanding. I think it is likely, since Skydance would own far more than half of the company's equity anyway. At that point, however, the proposal should include some sort of premium as well for the other A shareholders, which would otherwise see their (currently far more expensive) stock "downgraded" to the value of the current B shares. (If we don't assume the B shares will trade up to the value of the current A shares thanks to the simplification of the equity structure.)

Unpacking the merger proposal

The Skydance perspective

Including the recently converted preferred stock, as of the most recent quarterly report, fully diluted shares outstanding are about 694m, which include a whopping 30 million stock options and RSUs and 40.7m of voting PARAA shares.

The most recent Skydance proposal, which apparently got the special committee's approval, includes a total cash payout of $8B, of which $2B will directly go to Shari Redstone in exchange for her holding company, National Amusements, that holds about 65m shares (half of which are the important voting shares). Another $1.5B are earmarked for debt repayment, while the remaining $4.5B will be used to tender for about 300m of the non-voting PARA shares at a price of $15 each.

There was no mention in the recent leaks about the price tag attached to Skydance itself. Assuming it remains the previously and frequently mentioned $5B, the post-merger situation would be roughly the following:

Skydance would receive about 400m newly issued Paramount shares in exchange for its business.

In addition, it would own 65m shares bought from Shari Redstone.

At that point, there would be almost 1.1B shares outstanding, of which previous Skydance investors would own 42%.

If 300m or about half of the currently outstanding PARA shares will be tendered for $4.5B, Skydance will own 765m shares or close to 70% of the company.

Importantly, the leaked details don't mention a buyback, but about Skydance tendering for the stock. This means that only Skydance will benefit from the tender and not all remaining shareholders as well, as would be the case if the money was used for reducing shares outstanding.

All in all, Skydance effectively pays out $6.5B for 70% of the equity and loses 30% of the ownership of its own business. Then it also contributes $1.5B for debt repayment, 70% of which goes directly to its own benefit.

Considering how tiny Skydance is compared to Paramount, it looks like an incredibly good deal. Or let's call it a "steal."

The Shari Redstone perspective

On the other side of the deal, Shari Redstone receives $2B, of which we can calculate about $500m are for her non-voting stock (assuming she gets the same price as all other shareholders for her B shares) and $1.5B for the voting shares, which implies an enormous premium of about 100% above the recent trading price of the other A shares.

Basically, Shari Redstone gets paid very well by Skydance in exchange for forcing non-voting shareholders into a heavily dilutive deal. Thanks to this deal, Skydance can own 70% of Paramount without paying a noteworthy control premium, except for the hefty price paid for Shari Redstone's small voting stake.

Again, I don't think this can be legal without asking non-voting shareholders for a vote. Skydance is aware of this issue and has apparently asked to exclude such a vote. In exchange for a vote, Paramount might get the chance to shop the company for another few weeks. This looks like a fair workaround at first sight, but it really is not: Why the urgency? Paramount does not need to sell in a hurry. Yet, if no buyer appears in a short timeframe, shareholders will be forced to accept the Skydance merger.

The interested party that absolutely needs to sell and sell quickly, according to press reports, is only Shari Redstone. The debt situation in her holding company is reported to be bad. In my opinion, Shari Redstone can certainly sell her equity to anybody she pleases and for the highest possible price – but not while forcing a bad deal upon others in exchange for it. This is a textbook example of a conflict of interest.

The PARA shareholders' perspective

If this deal is approved, current non-voting shareholders go from owning 90% of Paramount to owning 30% of it. To sweeten the bitter pill, they will get the chance to sell half of their shares for $15 each and get about $1.5/share of debt relief. If they don't sell, they will own just under 60% of NewCo and only benefit from the debt relief.

Hence, while their PARA stock currently trades for less than $13, it will be worth $14.5 thanks to the debt relief (with probably some added benefits because of the lower debt load and greater business flexibility). So, it does not matter much whether they sell into the tender or not, as the stock should trade around the $15 level anyway. This 10-15% immediate value enhancement is all they get – plus the still not sure benefit of a simplification of the equity structure and the rather certain benefit of a younger, more engaged majority owner with deeper pockets. However, given how this story has unfolded, there might also remain the deep-rooted fear that the new owner is mainly working for his own benefit and won't miss any occasion to take away some more value from minority owners.

How should shareholders position themselves?

For PARA shareholders, there is not much to do. Hopefully, we will get a vote on this merger – which would almost certainly mean its rejection in my view. It is very difficult to find a single shareholder that is positive about the Skydance deal in its previously leaked form – which has not substantially changed in its most recent iteration. Private investors have penned open letters and well-known institutional investors like Mario Gabelli, John Rogers, and others have voiced their concerns.

For PARAA shareholders, the all-important question is whether there will be some premium for them as well. It would not cost a lot of money, given the small amount of A shares outstanding beyond Shari Redstone's stake. But there is no certainty. Apparently, however, the market is betting on a premium, as both A and B shares are trading higher 6-7% as I write. (Which might also be simply caused by tiny liquidity coupled with little understanding.)

And then there is the Sony-Apollo story. We still don't know what they will offer. Or whether they will have a chance at all to make an offer.

As a PARA shareholder, I absolutely feel no urge to sell right now. If this deal is approved, the stock should at the very least add the received debt relief to its value and move to the $14-15 level. If the equity structure is simplified, it should move even higher.

Should the proposed deal fail, there will be other (and likely better) offers for sure.

Once Shari Redstone is out of the picture (and she apparently must sell, given the high debt at National Amusements), Paramount will be worth a lot more.

On the other hand, we also have to consider that Skydance would probably work to increase the equity value. This might take a while, but the conditions for a higher share price would most likely be better under David Ellison's leadership than until today.

The main issue I have with the proposed deal is simply that it shifts too much of Paramount's intrinsic value to the new owner. It's not fair. In a nutshell, Shari Redstone gets paid handsomely in exchange for giving the new owners a huge chunk of the company for a pittance. In my view, she should sell her stake without promising that second step – but many observers, perhaps even including herself, know that this would mean she would squeeze much less value out of her voting rights. So she gets paid for her power to squeeze something out of us other shareholders. And in my view, this can't be right.