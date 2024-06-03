Arctic-Images

In the last few years, there have been 2 key changes to the investment prospects for utilities:

Valuation has gotten cheaper Fundamental growth has improved.

With higher growth than normal and reasonable valuation, I think utilities have become attractive investments. While the sector as a whole looks opportunistic, certain individual stocks within are better positioned than others.

We will open with a discussion of the improved value and fundamentals, then follow with specific stock opportunities.

Significantly improved relative value

Utilities are often considered the boring sector because they have traditionally provided steady, moderate returns. The sector is low beta and often uncorrelated with the rest of the market. Pricing charts of utilities often just look like a line moving slowly up and to the right.

This trend line broke in 2020 as the Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) plummeted from $70.33 on 2/21/2020 to $47.80 on 3/20/2020; a 32% drop in a month.

As time went on, the rest of the market recovered from the pandemic bottom, but utilities languished.

Fundamental damage was not all that severe. There was a slight dip in electricity usage in 2020, but demand had already recovered by 2021.

Perhaps the reason the sector’s pricing has been so weak is that the 30+% drop in a month caused reputational damage. Utilities lost their allure of uncorrelated safety, which had perhaps propped prices a bit too high heading into 2020.

Underperformance for the sector was exacerbated as interest rates started rising rapidly in 2022. Treasury yields approaching 5% altered the landscape as sources of investment income went from scarce to ubiquitous. 5% yielding utilities are simply less appealing when similar income can be found in a T-Bill.

Thus, utilities lost significant portions of 2 of their key investor constituencies; income investors and those seeking a relatively safer place within equities. With substantially less interest, the sector has dramatically underperformed in the past 4 years.

Drastically different relative valuation

The aforementioned pricing moves were not backed up by fundamentals. Utilities’ earnings generally continued to rise at their regular steady pace. Most of the price movement was multiple expansion for the S&P 500 (SP500) and multiple contraction for utilities.

On a trailing 12-month basis, the price to earnings ratio of the S&P has expanded to 27.43X

In contrast, utilities, as measured by XLU, dropped from about 20X earnings in 2022 to about 16.5X today.

That is a drastic relative valuation shift. Utilities went from a premium sector to discounted to peers.

Simultaneous with utilities getting cheaper, forward fundamentals have improved significantly.

Demand goes from stagnant to growing

Despite increased reliance of humans on technology, electricity use in the U.S. has been nearly flat for almost 20 years.

While demand has grown from population growth and more computer/phone usage, it was offset by 2 key detractors:

Energy efficiency upgrades (LED lighting, proper matching of power to devices, etc.). Reduced demand from industrial due to outsourcing production to other countries.

Going forward, both of these detractors are likely reduced. With an increasing percentage of homes and devices already using efficient technology, the delta from efficiency upgrades should be less.

Outsourcing of industrial production is actually reversing with re-shoring becoming a major focus in the U.S. Domestic production of key products is now considered a matter of national security, resulting in significant tax and other incentivization to bring production back to U.S. soil. Steel, chips, food products and medicine are increasingly produced in U.S. factories, with many new plants going up between now and 2030.

In addition to the above factors, A.I. and data centers are demanding massive quantities of incremental electricity. We discussed this concept in greater detail earlier, so I won’t rehash it here.

Overall, this increases the baseline demand growth rate for electric utilities to about 1%-2% a year.

That may not sound like much, but that figure has been close to 0% for the last 20 years.

Financial impact of higher demand

Recall that utilities are largely regulated, which means the prices they charge are determined by regulatory bodies such that return on invested equity is fixed to a predetermined level. For most utilities, ROE is underwritten to somewhere around 9%-11%.

Given constant margins, profit flexes with capital spent. More capital projects mean more profit. Utilities were able to continue growing earnings per share during the last couple of decades despite almost no demand growth because simply maintaining the same level of production required significant capital spending.

Maintaining existing plants

Replacing retired plants

Replacing gray energy production with sustainable energy.

Each of these capital projects will continue, but now utilities will have additional growth opportunities in building additional energy generation and transmission to service the incremental demand.

The capital project pipelines among utilities are enormous. Here is a sampling of what they have planned:

Duke Energy (DUK) - $73B by 2028

Dominion (D) – $43B 5 year investment plan

WEC Energy (WEC) - $13.9B increase to rate base by 2028

Southern Company (SO) - $48B by 2028.

These investment volumes are a significant portion of current enterprise value and since each investment comes at an accretive and predetermined ROE it should be substantially accretive to earnings.

Forward earnings per share growth rates for the sector appear to be between 6% and 9% annually for the next 4+ years.

A different investment proposition

The investment prospect of utilities has changed. It is no longer just a steady low beta play for income. Utilities are not a high total return sector.

I believe forward returns will be significantly higher than historical due to the following factors:

Better relative valuation Underlying growth in electricity demand spurs faster EPS growth rates.

By my estimation, utilities as a sector are positioned to deliver about 8%-10% compound annual returns. Dividend yields exceed 4% and earnings growth gets another 6% or so return, so assuming flat multiples, that would be a solid total return.

I think a return in this ballpark is appropriate given the higher interest rate environment. Equities need to deliver some sort of premium to bonds. I think it will be significantly more challenging for the broader S&P to deliver a return given the stretched valuation. Thus, on a relative basis, I believe utilities will outperform the S&P.

Winners within the sector

Valuation of electric utilities is fairly consistent across names. EV/EBITDA ranges from 10.9X to13.9X.

Forward earnings multiples are clustered mostly in the 16X to 18X range. NextEra Energy (NEE) is trading at a slight premium to the rest on both metrics, likely due to its dominant size and strong reputation.

None of the above listed stocks are at extremely cheap prices or high valuations. The multiples all seem quite reasonable. As such, even though I am a value investor at heart, I don’t think there is all that much to be gained by buying one over the others simply because it is a turn or two cheaper on earnings multiple.

Instead, I lean toward picking the utilities that are best positioned to capture the growth.

Aggregate electricity demand might be increasing 1%-2% annually going forward, but that is not evenly distributed. Some areas will not be growing at all, while others could be closer to 4%. I would much rather own utilities with service areas that are in the growing regions.

There are 3 primary sources of growth in electricity demand:

Population growth Industrial manufacturing influx Data center build out.

These factors are not evenly distributed across the country, so growth in electricity demand will not be either.

Population growth remains strongest in the sunbelt. The majority of immigration flows into the southern states and internal migration continues to flow toward job growth, which is strongest in sunbelt states. Internal migration has slowed since the surge shortly after the pandemic, but it remains directionally similar.

Pinnacle West (PNW)

Pinnacle West has one of the most advantageous service areas, covering much of Arizona, including the bulk of Phoenix.

Phoenix is quickly becoming a data center hub on top of having strong job and population inflows. I anticipate electricity demand growth in PNW’s service area greatly exceeding the U.S. average.

Duke Energy (DUK)

On May 29th, Duke Energy announced an agreement with the majority of the magnificent 7 that will pave the way for them to provide large quantities of clean energy to support the build out of data centers in Duke’s service area.

It is a structure that paves the way for Power Purchase Agreements or PPAs in which the tech companies get to record that they are buying clean energy which helps them hit their own goals and Duke gets to sell large amounts of incremental power.

Regulators are likely to be on board with such agreements because it allows Duke to further its transition to green energy without the associated costs falling on general grid customers.

Duke already serves areas with strong manufacturing growth, and this will further increase its pipeline of projects.

Dominion Energy (D)

There is quite a bit I like about Dominion, but much of it was already discussed in our recent article. Briefly, the main selling point here is that it serves NOVA, the epicenter of data centers electricity demand growth.

I also think the market is materially underestimating how valuable their boat, Charybdis, will be. Due to the Jones Act, which regulates maritime commerce, certain shipments must be performed by U.S. citizen owned vessels. While similar boats exist in other countries, Dominion’s boat is special because it is Jones Act compliant.

In the near term, the boat will help in on-time delivery of Dominion’s massive Coast of Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, and in later years it could become its own revenue source. Vessels of this size take many years to build, which provides Dominion with a window of nearly monopolistic power in which to rent out its vessel to other energy companies who need it to install offshore turbines.

I think Dominion’s growth will come in significantly above estimates, making it materially cheaper than indicated by its middle of the pack multiples.

Capturing pricing volatility of individual issues

While utilities as a sector tend to be steady, there is quite a bit of price movement within the sector. On a 3-year basis, some of the stocks are down materially, while others are up quite a bit.

Note that some of the stocks which are down over 3 years are among the better performers in the last year.

Anytime there is pricing volatility in the absence of fundamental volatility, opportunities are created.

It is well worth constructing a screener to watch how these companies move in relation to one another, as it will facilitate capturing value when good companies are trading at unusually cheap prices.

The Bottom Line

Discounted valuation in combination with improved growth is a nice combo for the sector, and there are opportunities to capture even better growth with careful stock selection.