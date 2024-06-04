halbergman

VICI Properties Stock Underperformed

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) investors have seen their investment perform poorly over the past year. VICI's stock delivered a 1Y total return of -2.6%, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500). Since April 2023, VICI has also underperformed its real estate peers (XLRE) (VNQ) as the real estate sector recovered from its well-battered late 2023 lows.

As a result, VICI investors have struggled to replicate its previous outperformance against its peers. Notwithstanding VICI's solid Q1 earnings release in early May, I assess that investors are likely concerned whether the company's growth could have peaked.

I last presented my bullish thesis on VICI in February 2024. I cautioned that the leading gaming and hospitality REIT could deliver much slower AFFO per share growth in 2024. Despite that, I assessed that growth opportunities outside VICI's core gaming portfolio could help reignite its growth momentum.

VICI Properties Invested $700M In The Venetian

Notwithstanding my optimism, VICI's forward guidance suggests repeating its past performance could be challenging in the near term. Management argued that VICI stock suffered significant volatility in Q1, weighing on investor sentiments. Despite that, the company managed to refinance its maturing debt at "favorable terms amidst market volatility." Coupled with VICI's 99% fixed-rate debt portfolio, the robust liquidity position ($3.5B) and balance sheet should assure investors about its ability to fund accretive investment opportunities moving ahead. Furthermore, VICI's net leverage ratio of 5.4x remains within its target range of between 5x and 5.5x, bolstering its ability to make the necessary business development opportunities to lift its AFFO per share.

Management highlighted the significance of the $700M financing provided to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas as indicative of its ability to capitalize on such attractive investment opportunities. Accordingly, the investment is delivered "through its Partner Property Growth Fund strategy." It is expected to provide a 7.25% yield, which Vici management indicated as highly attractive in "today's triple net lease market." As a result, VICI management believes that the investment could prove to be its "best acquisition to date."

However, management also cautioned that casino operators are generally reticent to engage in M&A activities, as "many of them are trading so cheaply right now." In addition, potential buyers could also be concerned about buying at potentially peak earnings, as the "economic performance of the operators has been so strong coming out of COVID." Therefore, investors must assess whether such headwinds could hamper VICI's ability to continue acquiring to drive its past AFFO per share growth cadence. In other words, VICI might need to search for potential opportunities outside of the core gaming space to reignite growth moving ahead.

VICI Could Face Challenges Outside Of Gaming

Management underscored its stringent "four key criteria" approach in assessing such non-gaming opportunities. However, some analysts on the Q1 conference call were concerned with potentially weaker consumer spending that could affect the economic performance of its non-gaming assets. VICI management also alluded to such observations, indicating "potential stress or reduced liquidity among lower-income groups compared to post-COVID stimulus benefits."

Recent reports have also corroborated such headwinds, suggesting that consumer spending could weaken through 2025, even in the higher-income segment. The lower-income consumers have faced persistent inflation headwinds. Fast food restaurants could also reintroduce their $5 value meal in response to such challenges. As a result, it could intensify VICI's execution risks as the REIT seeks to broaden its diversification beyond its core gaming specialization.

VICI Stock Is Cheap Relative To Its Growth Potential

VICI Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding the caution highlighted, I think it's reasonable to suggest that the market has likely reflected such pessimism and caution in VICI's execution.

As seen above, VICI has a "B+" valuation grade, suggesting it's relatively attractive compared to peers. Coupled with a robust "A+" growth grade, the market could have been too apprehensive about VICI's ability to execute well.

VICI's forward AFFO per share multiple of 12.6x is almost 14% below its sector median, corroborating VICI's relative appeal. Coupled with VICI's solid forward dividend yield of 6%, it's way above its industry average of 4.1%. Therefore, I assess income investors should remain dip-buyers at steep pullbacks, bolstered by VICI's fundamentally strong business model ("A+" profitability grade).

Is VICI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

VICI price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

VICI's price action (adjusted for dividends) suggests it remains in a consolidation zone between the $27 and $36 levels. Tepid buying sentiment is corroborated by its weak "D+" momentum grade.

However, buying sentiment above the $27 zone has remained resilient, with its recent bottom in April and May attracting buyers. Coupled with its relatively attractive valuation, the market seems to have baked in adequate pessimism on VICI's execution risks to lift its AFFO per share from FY2024.

Furthermore, with interest rates expected to have peaked, it should provide an impetus for income investors to return and help VICI recover from its relative underperformance. As a result, I assess that the risk/reward is still skewed toward the upside at the current levels.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

