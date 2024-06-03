Ocular Therapeutix: Betting On Axpaxli For A Major Market Breakthrough

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Ocular Therapeutix is a biopharmaceutical company with a successful commercial product, Dextenza, generating $57.9 million in revenue in 2023.
  • The company's main value driver is Axpaxli, an axitinib intravitreal implant in phase 3 trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
  • The company has a strong financial position with $482.9 million in cash and a 3.5-year cash runway, minimizing dilution risk.
  • Axpaxli's success could unlock a significant market, potentially revolutionizing wet AMD treatment with fewer required injections.
  • I rate OCUL a "buy" at these levels as it seems to have enough resources for the foreseeable future and a clear path to obtaining an FDA approval for Axpaxli.

AMD Abbreviation or acronym of age-related macular degeneration - eye problem in older persons. Word AMD is on foreground near eye model with stethoscope and visual acuity test on blurry background

Shidlovski

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative eye treatment therapies. OCUL already offers a commercial product called Dextenza for post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain and ocular itching due to allergic conjunctivitis. The drug is a market

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.13K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCUL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OCUL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCUL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News