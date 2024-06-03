Shidlovski

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative eye treatment therapies. OCUL already offers a commercial product called Dextenza for post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain and ocular itching due to allergic conjunctivitis. The drug is a market success with a net product revenue of $57.9 million in 2023. OCUL's pipeline includes Axpaxli, an axitinib intravitreal implant in phase 3 trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and phase 1/2 trials for diabetic retinopathy, which I consider its main value driver. Axpaxli potentially unlocks a decabillion-dollar TAM if successfully developed and commercialized. Hence, I rate it a “buy” at these levels.

Betting on Axpaxli: Business Overview

Ocular Therapeutix is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2006 and based in Bedford, Massachusetts. It develops novel therapies for eye conditions, leveraging its proprietary drug delivery platform. This technology, called Elutyx, consists of bioresorbable hydrogel-based that provides sustained and targeted release of therapeutic drugs. OCUL’s other promising candidates are OTX-DED for episodic dry eye disease and OTX-CSI for chronic dry eye disease, which likewise progress through clinical trials.

Source: Corporate Presentation – January 2024.

Specifically, OCUL’s leading product is Dextenza for post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain, which is also indicated for ocular itching due to allergic conjunctivitis. As of 2023, the company claims that around 400,000 eyes had been treated, with a net product revenue of $57.9 million.

OCUL’s pipeline also includes Axpaxli, an axitinib intravitreal implant, in phase 3 clinical trials. It is indicated for wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD) therapy, with the first subject screened in Q1 2024. Axpaxli can also potentially be indicated for diabetic retinopathy, and OCUL is testing this in phase 1/2 clinical trials. For this indication, the 9-month Helios phase 1 trial data is expected in Q2 2024.

Axitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets vascular endothelial growth factor receptors ("VEGFRs") related to new blood vessel formation. As an intravitreal implant, the drug is delivered over an extended period into the eye's vitreous humor without frequent injections. This is one of the product’s selling points, as frequent injections can lead to injury.

Source: Corporate Presentation – January 2024.

Another one of OCUL’s drug candidates is Paxtrava, also known as OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant in phase 2 for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. This medicine is in phase 1/2, with topline positive results from the phase 2 trial announced in April 2024. Travoprost is a prostaglandin analog indicated for reducing intraocular pressure ("IOP") to avoid damage to the optic nerve that can lead to vision loss. The intracameral implant transfers the drug directly into the eye's anterior chamber, the space between the cornea and the iris, providing continuous delivery over an extended time.

Source: Corporate Manifestation– January 2024.

Moreover, OCUL’s OTX-DED is a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert. This can potentially help with episodic dry eye disease. It’s undergoing phase 2 trials that should be completed by H1 2024. It’s worth mentioning that dexamethasone is an anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive agent that reduces inflammation, swelling, and pain. The intracanalicular insert delivers the drug into the lacrimal canaliculi, which are the ducts draining tears from the eyes to the nasal cavity. So, it’s undoubtedly a potentially promising treatment if successfully developed and commercialized.

Finally, OCUL’s OTX-CSI is a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert indicated for dry eye disease. Phase 2 trials for OTX-CSI are expected to be completed by H1 2024. Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressive drug used to reduce inflammation and increase tear production.

Global Expansion and Pipeline Progress

OCUL currently partners with AffaMed Therapeutics to develop and distribute Dextenza and Paxtrava in Greater China, South Korea, and Asian markets. On February 19, 2024, AffaMed announced that the Singapore Health Sciences Authority ("HSA") accepted Dextenza for its New Drug Application ("NDA"). Affamed also initiated a registrational trial in Mainland China to evaluate Dextenza versus placebo, with topline data expected in Q3 2024. These milestones represent significant progress in expanding the reach of Dextenza in Asian markets and underscore the potential of the partnership with AffaMed.

Source: psmarketresearch.com.

Furthermore, in the latest 10-Q, Axpaxli was the most relevant in its upcoming pipeline because of the SOL-1 and HELIOS trials. OCUL disclosed that the SOL-1 trial should finish enrollment by Q1 2025 and that the FDA is seemingly receptive to this trial, as evidenced by the Special Protocol Assessment designation. If successful, OCUL would likely submit the NDA for Axpaxli indicated for Wet AMD in 2026 (my speculation), letting the company tap into a sizeable market. For context, Wet AMD is mostly in the hands of 3 players and is forecasted to generate revenues of $10.4 billion in 2024.

Justified Premium: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, OCUL trades at a $882.9 million market cap. So it’s quickly approaching that billion-dollar valuation, so it’s a moderately sized biotech at this stage. But it makes sense as it’s now generating consistently growing revenues. According to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on OCUL, the company is projected to generate $78.8 million in sales by 2025. However, the problem is that this implies a relatively high forward P/S ratio of 11.2. For comparison, its sector’s median forward P/S multiple is just 3.63, so OCUL is trading at a substantial premium relative to its peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

However, there are a few caveats here. OCUL is still relatively small in the bigger picture. As I noted, its current revenue source, Dextenza, will likely continue increasing for the foreseeable future, as its market acceptance seems favorable. But more importantly, OCUL’s Axpaxli has a clear path to FDA approval for Web AMD. Of course, phase 3 is still pending, and this is a risk for new investors.

However, I believe Axpaxli is OCUL’s ace under its sleeve, as early clinical trial data shows it could potentially revolutionize treatment in this indication. The main selling point of delivering similar results to current treatment alternatives is revolutionary, with a 92% treatment reduction (i.e., fewer injections required). I believe this would position Axpaxli as the best-in-class drug for Wet AMD, which means it should lead to a sizeable market share in that market. So, I think there’s good reason to believe it’s safe and effective, and as long as phase 3 trials corroborate this, then OCUL is on track to tap into a huge market in the next few years. If so, it would probably lead to a substantial market share in Wet AMD, implying billions of dollars in yearly sales.

Source: Corporate Manifestation– January 2024.

Additionally, Phase ½ trial data shows Axpaxli for NDPR is well tolerated in patients, with no meaningful inflammation episodes observed. More importantly, 46.2% of patients dosed with Axpaxli experienced improvements in the DRSS scale at 40 weeks, compared to the control group, which showed no improvements. So, I think the market is pricing OCUL’s potential with Axpaxli rather than its current revenues with Dextenza.

Furthermore, OCUL currently holds $482.9 million in cash against long-term debt of $66.5 million. I estimate the company’s latest quarterly cash burn was $34.2 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. If we annualize this figure, it implies a yearly cash burn of $136.8 million. This means that OCUL has a healthy 3.5-year cash runway. If Dextenza’s sales continue increasing, its runway might improve with this internally generated cash flow.

So, OCUL has enough resources for the foreseeable future and is an extremely promising drug candidate that could unlock billions in revenues in Wet AMD in Phase 3. Unlike other biotech stocks, I’d argue OCUL has virtually no dilution risk at this stage for these reasons, which is also a bonus. Hence, with that in mind, OCUL’s current valuation seems much more reasonable. Therefore, I consider OCUL a good “buy” in this price range, especially for investors betting on Axpaxli.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, it’s worth highlighting that my thesis rests on Axpaxli being successfully developed and commercialized. This is not guaranteed as the FDA has a relatively complex approval process, but I think the SPA designation is promising and probably increases approval odds. Yet, if the FDA rejects or causes major setbacks for OCUL with Axpaxli, the stock’s valuation doesn’t make sense based on Dextenza’s sales alone. Thus, investors would be exposed to significant downside risk.

Source: TradingView.

Lastly, if approved, I also assumed that Axpaxli’s value proposition would lead to a substantial market share in Wet AMD. However, this also depends on factors beyond Axpaxli’s intrinsic properties, such as OCUL’s marketing strategies, communication with healthcare providers, and insurance policies. These variables could reduce Axpaxli’s potential if management fails to navigate through them. Overall, I think these risks seem manageable and reasonable, but more importantly, justified in light of Axpaxli’s potential in Wet AMD.

Worth a 'Buy': Conclusion

OCUL is a promising biotech company transitioning from its clinical to commercial stage. Today, its main revenue source is Dextenza, but I believe its main value driver is Axpaxli. Dextenza’s current revenue projects will be around $78.8 million by 2025. However, if OCUL receives FDA approval for Axpaxli in Wet AMD, it would be a likely best-in-class drug in a decabillion-dollar market. This means Axpaxli’s potential is orders of magnitude larger than Dextenza's, with the SOL-1 and HELIOS trials showing promising early results. Moreover, the company has a 3.5-year cash runway, with an increasingly higher internally generated cash flow. This means OCUL has negligible dilution risks and a concrete approval pathway for a remarkably promising drug targeting a large TAM, which sets it apart from other biotech investment alternatives. So, despite the inherent biotech risks, I deem OCUL a “buy” at these levels.