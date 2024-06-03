Snipp Interactive, Inc. (SNIPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.15K Followers

Snipp Interactive, Inc. (OTCPK:SNIPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 3, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Atul Sabharwal - Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Jaisun Garcha - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Rosenberg - Paradigm Capital

Atul Sabharwal

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Snipp Interactive First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I am Atul Sabharwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Snipp Interactive.

Joining me today is Jaisun Garcha, our Chief Financial Officer. Please visit our investor relations site at snipp.com for a copy of our earnings press release and detailed financials, which have also been filed on SEDAR.

We present all financial figures in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. Before we proceed, I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

The first quarter of 2024 was pivotal period for Snipp as we continue to execute our strategic plan aiming at enhancing our revenue mix and improving gross margins. As anticipated, our revenue for Q1 2024 was $4.7 million, down 29% from Q1 2023, $6.6 million. This decline was expected and tied entirely to the sunsetting of a single pilot contract inherited with the Gambit acquisition.

By exiting this pilot contract, our gross margin significantly improved, rising to 54% from 26% in the same period last year. Despite the supporting decline, our EBITDA loss for Q1 2024 was $0.6 million, a notable improvement from the $1.1 million loss in Q1 2023.

Our bookings backlog stood at $15.4 million as of March 31st, 2024, up 12% from $13.8 million on March 31st, 2023. We ended the quarter with $4.2 million in cash and the company continues to be debt free.

Recommended For You

About SNIPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNIPF

Trending Analysis

Trending News