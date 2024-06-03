anusorn nakdee

When we last looked at BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) back in early December of last year, the stock had recently doubled. Our advice after that article was to take at least some profits, as the shares seemed to have gotten a bit ahead of themselves.

Seeking Alpha

The stock has fallen by some 10% since we posted that research. Wells Fargo recently named BridgeBio Pharma on its list of potential biotech buyout targets, and the company posted some additional trial results at the end of May for its primary drug candidate Acoramidis. Therefore, it seems a good time to circle back to this midcap biotech concern. An updated analysis follows below.

BridgeBio is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. The company has somewhat of a unique business model in the industry, as it operates a hub-and-spoke network of affiliate companies which are developing therapies for individual diseases. From that network, the company has dozens of candidates in both pre-clinical and clinical stage development. The stock currently trades at around $29.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $5.3 billion.

The most important of BridgeBio's assets in development is called Acoramidis as mentioned previously. This product has a marketing application accepted by the FDA for review, with a scheduled decision in late November of this year concerning approving Acoramidis to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy or ATTR-CM. A decision around approval in Europe should follow in the first half of 2025. Acoramidis is also known as AG10 and is a next-generation investigational transthyretin stabilizer.

It should be noted that Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has a compound called tafamidis that is approved for ATTR-CM and is marketed under the brand names Vyndaqel (Europe) and Vyndamax (U.S.). This compound delivered $1.1 billion in global sales in Q1, far above the $900 million analysts were modeling. Pfizer is working feverishly to extend patent protection for this drug that is due to expire in the U.S. later this year and in 2026 in Europe.

March Company Presentation

A recent analysis done via another Seeking Alpha article earlier this year projected that Acoramidis could eventually generate $3.75 billion to $6 billion in peak sales. That projection considered management's goal of garnering 25% to 40% of the ATTR-CM, and that market growing to $15 billion globally. Other potential ATTR-CM treatments are in the pipeline from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), AstraZeneca PLC's (AZN), and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY).

Pfizer Company Presentation

Bridge Bio as mentioned before has dozens of candidates in some form of development throughout its complex of affiliated companies (17 INDs overall). Management gave an update on the progress of its most important programs via its first quarter press release. This analysis will primarily focus on Acoramidis development. A good view of BridgeBio's overall pipeline can be seen here.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Firm View & Balance Sheet Status:

It should be noted that the analyst firm community is universally positive about BridgeBio's prospects. Since the company posted its Q1 results in early May, a dozen analyst firms including UBS, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup have reissued/assigned Buy/Outperform ratings on BBIO. Eight of these ratings have come out since the latest trial data came out last week, it should be noted. Price targets proffered range from $43 to $58 a share.

March 2024 Company Presentation

The company ended the first quarter with approximately $520 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. In a show of confidence, Bayer inked a deal with BridgeBio for marketing rights to Acoramidis in Europe in March of this year. Bayer will pay $310 million in an upfront payment and near-term milestone payouts. BridgeBio will also be eligible for additional sales milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties starting in the low 30s on commercialized sales in Europe of Acoramidis.

The company also executed a secondary offering in early March that raised approximately $287 million it should be noted. Finally, BridgeBio will receive a half billion dollars from Blue Owl Capital and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board upon FDA approval of Acoramidis in return for five percent of net global sales of the drug.

Conclusion:

The latest Phase 3 Acoramidis ATTR-CM data posted Wednesday seems to have boosted investor enthusiasm around the potential approval of Acoramidis in November, as the shares have shot up some seven percent since then as numerous analyst firms have chimed in with a "thumbs up."

March Company Presentation

Given the likely approval of Acoramidis and its peak sales potential against the company's just over $5 billion market cap, I think it is time to establish an additional position in BBIO via covered call orders. This is what I did on Monday to start off the new trading month of June.

Finally, it also should be noted that my favorite long-term ATTR-CM play is gene editing concern Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) which I posted a deep dive on late in February. It has a potentially "curative" candidate with a one-time dose for this disease. However, the product is likely to hit the market in 2027 at the earliest.