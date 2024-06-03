PM Images

The Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-seeking investors can purchase as a means of achieving a high level of current income from the assets in their portfolio. This is a proposition that is likely to be reasonably appealing to many investors today, as the rapidly rising cost of living has made it critical for all of us to bring in as much money as possible to maintain our usual standard of living. This increasing preference of investors to earn some sort of income is immediately apparent in the fact that Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) have both started paying dividends to their shareholders, breaking the longstanding practice of rapidly growing companies disappointing in this respect. Naturally, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a substantially higher yield than those technology companies, though, as the fund yields 9.57% at the current price. This compares reasonably well with most of the fund’s peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 9.57% Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 8.72% BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 9.41% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 11.70% PCM Fund (PCM) Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 11.91% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a yield that is roughly the median of its peer group. This is, perhaps surprisingly, the fund’s entire peer group, as there are very few domestic fixed-income funds that invest solely in limited-duration assets. Historically, these assets have not had an enormous appeal over ordinary bonds because long-dated bonds tend to have higher yields in most market environments. However, right now, there can certainly be a very good case to be made for owning low-duration assets with relatively short maturity dates. After all, the yield curve has been inverted in the United States since July 2022:

USTreasuryYieldCurve

This means that short-dated debt securities have higher yields than long-dated ones. Thus, they are likely to be somewhat more attractive to most income-focused investors. In addition, low-duration assets, such as the ones that are held by this fund, have somewhat lower interest rate risk than bonds with higher duration. That is a pretty good thing right now because there is still a lot of risk baked into the bond market as there is the possibility that interest rates will remain higher for longer than the market thinks (see here) and if that happens then high duration bonds will be punished much more severely than low duration bonds. As such, a fund such as the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund could be a way to ride out the uncertain environment and earn a higher yield than would be obtained from a typical bond fund.

As regular readers will likely remember, we previously discussed the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in mid-January 2024. The bond market as a whole has been rather weak since that time, as the market has begun to realize that interest rates will not be declining as rapidly as analysts thought back at the start of the year. However, low-duration bonds have held up reasonably well, partly because of their low interest rate risk and high yields compared to long bonds. As such, we can probably expect that this fund delivered a respectable performance over the intervening period.

This is indeed the case, as shares of the fund are up 2.40% since my previous article on it was published. This is a better performance than either the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) or the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index (JNK) delivered over the period:

Seeking Alpha

This is something that certainly might appeal to many investors, as this fund managed to deliver a small gain at a time when both of the major domestic bond indices were struggling to turn a profit. However, a 2.40% gain year-to-date is still a lot worse than many other closed-end funds have managed to achieve, so it still might not be attractive enough to win everybody over.

However, as I pointed out in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

Bonds in general tend to deliver a significant proportion of their total return to investors via their coupon payments in any case. Thus, we should certainly consider these payments in any discussion of the performance of fixed-income assets. When we include these payments in the chart shown above, we get this alternative chart:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, investors in the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund have received a 5.77% total return from mid-January 2024 until today. This is still not particularly attractive compared to what some equity funds have managed to deliver. However, this fund still outperformed both of the major domestic fixed-rate bond indices by quite a lot, so that is very nice to see.

It has now been four-and-a-half months since we last discussed the fund, so obviously some things have changed. Perhaps most importantly, the fund released its annual report corresponding to the full-year period that ended on March 31, 2024. As such, we should revisit this fund and see if our thesis still remains valid (and whether the fund is covering its distribution).

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. However, the website itself says nothing about how the fund will achieve this objective. In fact, the website does not even state whether this is a bond fund or an equity fund. The largest holdings in the fund are all bonds of various types, though:

Eaton Vance

Freddie Mac pools, Ginnie Mae securities, Government National Mortgage Association securities, and Fannie Mae securities are all residential mortgage-backed securities. Any time that these securities comprise a substantial portion of a fund, it is a safe bet that it is a fixed-income fund. The MSILF Government Portfolio (MVRXX) is a money-market fund. The BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) is a closed-end junk bond fund. Thus, everything shown on the fund’s top-ten list is either a bond or a fund that invests in debt securities. That makes it fairly clear that the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a bond fund, even though the website does not specifically state this.

The annual report includes the strategy description that we would have liked the website to provide. Here is what it says:

In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund normally invests at least 25% of its total assets in each of: (1) investments rated investment grade, including, but not limited to, U.S. Government securities (which may include U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities and other securities issued, backed, or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government, or its agencies or instrumentalities), commercial MBS and corporate debt obligations; and (2) investments rated below investment grade, including, but not limited to, senior loans, high-yield debt securities and collateralized loan obligations. Investment-grade instruments are those rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, Baa3 or higher as determined by Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. or, if not rated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Fund’s portfolio managers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund structures and seeks to maintain its portfolio of high-quality investments (such as MBS) and lower quality non-investment instruments and securities in such a manner that the Fund has an average dollar-weighted portfolio credit quality of investment grade. Within the foregoing guideline, the Fund may invest in individual investments of any credit quality.

Technically, the above description only says that half of the fund’s portfolio needs to be invested in bonds at all times. A close read of the description says that a minimum of 25% of assets will be invested in investment-grade bonds and a minimum of 25% of assets will be invested in junk debt. The remaining 50% could conceivably be invested in anything that the fund’s management wants.

With that said though, this fund’s assets generally only consist of bonds and other funds that invest in bonds. The annual report gives the following asset allocation as of March 31, 2024:

Fund Annual Report

We can see a marked difference between this and what we have seen in some of the other bond funds that we have discussed in this column. In particular, there is a greater allocation to senior floating-rate loans than most standard bond funds possess. This makes a lot of sense with the low-duration aspect of this fund, though. As I stated in my previous article on this fund (edited with more current data):

Another thing that this fund has going for it is that it tries to maintain an average duration of less than five years. This is shorter than the 6.01-year duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index so overall it means that the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is attempting to have a lower average duration than the bond market as a whole. Duration is a measure of an asset’s sensitivity to interest rates. Generally speaking, a bond with a short duration should decline less than one with a high duration when interest rates increase and vice versa.

Thus, the goal here is to limit the interest-rate risk that investors in the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are exposed to. Those investors who are particularly risk-averse might appreciate this. This is why the large allocation to floating-rate securities makes sense. After all, as we have discussed in various previous articles, floating-rate securities do not experience price changes when interest rates move around so having a significant portion of its assets invested in these securities should increase the overall stability of the fund’s net asset value in the face of interest-rate movements.

With that said, we do see that the fund’s allocation to floating-rate securities has changed since the last time that we discussed it. At the time of our previous discussion, 34.50% of the fund’s assets were invested in floating-rate securities. The annual report states that 28.20% of the fund’s assets were invested in senior floating-rate loans as of March 31, 2024. Those are not the only floating-rate assets held by this fund, however. Asset-backed securities such as collateralized loan obligations also tend to be floating-rate securities, as are some mortgage-backed securities. The fact sheet combines all the floating-rate securities into one category and provides this chart:

Fund Fact Sheet

The fact sheet has the same date as the annual report (March 31, 2024) so we can assume that this document is calling the floating-rate asset-backed securities and other floating-rate assets “Senior Loans.” That is not entirely accurate, but it does give us a point of comparison to our previous discussion. In short, the fact sheet clearly states that the fund has increased its allocation to floating-rate securities compared to what it had earlier in this year.

The increased allocation to floating-rate securities that we see here makes a lot of sense given the current market environment. As I noted in the introduction, the market could be wrong about the potential for interest-rate cuts later this year. The economy remains far more robust than many analysts and economists have predicted, and inflation has been proving stubborn, after all. Indeed, the Chicago Fed’s National Financial Conditions Index shows that financial conditions are currently about the same as they were before the implementation of monetary tightening policies:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of right now, the National Financial Conditions Index is at -0.58016, which indicates that financial conditions are much looser than average. The last time that they were this loose was the week that ended on November 21, 2021, which was obviously before the central bank started raising rates. Therefore, the interest rate hikes that we have seen so far have seemingly had no effect on the economy whatsoever. This makes it very difficult to argue for rate cuts at all, and indeed suggests that the correct course of action is for the Federal Reserve to resume hiking rates. I doubt that the central bank will raise rates, but this still puts more interest-rate risk on bond investors buying today than the market believes. As such, the fund’s move to reduce its own interest rate risk is probably a good move for those of us who do not like excessive risk and simply wish to collect a monthly check.

Earlier in this article, I noted that the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund invests in both investment-grade debt and junk-rated debt. In fact, the fund’s semi-annual report specifically states that it will hold both types of securities. Currently, the fund is more heavily weighted to junk bonds as the fact sheet clearly shows:

Fund Fact Sheet

The total of all the BBB- or higher-rated securities (investment-grade bonds) in the portfolio works out to 34.70% of its total assets. This is obviously higher than the 25% minimum that the fund’s documents state, but it clearly represents a minority of the portfolio. The majority of the fund’s assets here are invested in junk bonds, as 81.70% of the fund’s portfolio is invested in these securities. In actuality, the percentage is probably higher because the 3.60% allocation to unrated securities is almost certainly comprised of bonds that would be below-investment-grade if they actually had a rating.

The large allocation to junk bonds makes sense, considering that junk bonds have held their value much better than investment-grade bonds year-to-date:

Seeking Alpha

This is a stark departure from what we saw in 2022 when junk bonds declined further than investment-grade bonds did in the rising interest rate environment. One possible reason for the outperformance here is that the higher yield of junk bonds relative to investment-grade bonds has given them a lower duration and therefore lower interest rate risk. This fits well with the fund opting to overweight these securities relative to investment-grade bonds in its portfolio. In addition, the fact that junk bonds have been performing better than investment-grade bonds should have helped the fund avoid the worst of the carnage in the bond market so far this year.

Leverage

As is the case with most fixed-income closed-end funds, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses those borrowed funds to purchase bonds and other income-producing securities. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage since that would expose us to excessive amounts of risk. I do not typically like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for that reason.

As of today, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 38.30% of its portfolio. This represents a fairly significant increase from the 30.70% leverage ratio that the fund had at the time of our previous discussion. The fact that the fund’s leverage ratio increased so significantly is surprising when we consider that the fund’s share price actually went up during the intervening period.

However, the rise in the leverage ratio makes a little bit more sense when we consider that the fund’s net asset value actually went down since the time of our previous discussion:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value went down 0.66% since January 18, 2024. The fund's share price is actually up over the same period, though, which will affect its valuation. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article.

A 0.66% decline in net asset value should not be sufficient to increase the fund’s leverage ratio by 760 basis points. It would increase it slightly, but not nearly to that extent. As such, the fund must have borrowed more money to invest. This took it above the one-third maximum level that our risk-averse nature would ordinarily like to see. However, let us compare it to the fund’s peers to see if it is borrowing too much and exposing us to an excessive amount of risk:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 38.30% Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund 29.60% BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust 37.30% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 31.74% PCM Fund 40.87% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data.)

As we can see, the fund does have a higher level of leverage than most of its peers, but it is not completely out of line with the two most leveraged funds on the list. The fact that it is close to the BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is especially nice to see as BlackRock is not known for running high-risk, high-reward funds like some other fund managers. The takeaway here is that the fund’s level of leverage is probably okay, but I will admit that I would like to see it come down a bit.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0782 per share ($0.9384 per share annually). This gives the fund a 9.57% yield at the current share price.

The fund has not been especially consistent with its distribution over its history, as seen here:

CEF Connect

The fund’s lack of consistency has been very apparent recently, as it has changed its distribution in every one of the past twelve months:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article:

The fact that the fund’s distribution has varied quite a bit over its history might be a bit of a turn-off for those investors who are seeking to receive a safe and consistent level of income from the assets in their portfolios. However, it does make sense considering that the fund’s income is fairly sensitive to interest rates. After all, the securities in the fund do not deliver the same price appreciation when interest rates decline as long-duration bonds, so the fund is a bit more dependent on coupon payments than some other bond funds. This is not a hard rule though, as the fund was able to boost its distribution during the post-pandemic period when interest rates were zero. However, we can still expect interest rates to play a role in the fund’s ability to generate income and it is the fund’s investment returns that determine the amount of money that it can pay out to the shareholders.

In the previous article, we saw that the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund failed to cover its distribution fully during the first half of the most recent fiscal year. Let us take a look at the fund’s most recent annual report to see if it managed to resolve this problem during the second half of the year.

For the full-year period that ended on March 31, 2024, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund received $3,581,679 in dividends and $128,197,048 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, we arrive at a total investment income of $133,225,587 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $92,614,913 available for the shareholders. That was not enough to cover the $109,068,568 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

The fund was, fortunately, able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period, the fund reported net realized losses of $45,834,953, but it was more than able to offset this with $93,594,530 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $12,771,294 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

Thus, we can see that the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund managed to cover all the distributions that it paid out during the most recent full-year period. However, it had to rely on its unrealized capital gains to accomplish this, and as we all know, unrealized capital gains can be erased in a market correction. When we consider the possibility that bonds may be overpriced, this is a real risk right now. However, this fund should be at a lower risk of having problems from a resultant decline in the value of its assets than many of its peers.

Valuation

Shares of the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are currently trading at a 7.03% discount to net asset value. This is a more expensive valuation than the 9.80% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. However, it is still a discount on the value of the fund’s portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund continues to look like a reasonably low-risk way to generate income today. The fund invests in bonds that should have lower interest-rate risk than average, so the fund should not suffer as much if the market is wrong about the near-term monetary environment. That is a risk that we should consider given how loose financial conditions already are, which is not what the Federal Open Market Committee wants. The fund appears to be changing its portfolio to reduce its interest rate risk, too, which is nice to see given this thesis.

The Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund continues to pay out more than its net investment income via distributions. That is not ideally what we want, but the fund did still manage to cover its distribution overall. It also trades discounted, so the price is okay.

