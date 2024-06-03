S&P 500 Investor Focus Shifts Forward To Q4 2024

Jun. 03, 2024 1:35 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX
Summary

  • The S&P 500 lost a half percent of its value from its previous week's close during the Memorial Day holiday-shortened week.
  • The trajectory of the index has aligned with the dividend futures-based model projection of where the index would be, provided investors shifted their forward-looking focus toward 2024-Q4.
  • The shift in focus comes as expectations of a September 2024 rate cut by the Federal Reserve solidified somewhat following the latest inflation data.

The S&P 500 (SPX) lost a half percent of its value from its previous week's close during the Memorial Day holiday-shortened week. The index ended an exciting day of trading on Friday, 31 May 2024 at 5,277.51.

