Dr_Microbe

Investors are likely only four to five weeks away from getting their first look at clinical data from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) that will likely have a significant influence on the share price of this leading RNA interference (or RNAi) biotechnology company. If the company’s HELIOS-B study is a clear success and drives a differentiated efficacy profile relative to competitors, a share price in the high-$200’s is a definite possibility, while a failure could drive a drop toward $100 and a frustrating wait for other pipeline assets to mature.

Alnylam shares are about 10% lower now than when I last wrote about the company, and the shares have underperformed the broader biotech sector as investors have fretted over the implications of a change to the statistical analysis plan for HELIOS-B and the risk that that foreshadows a lackluster upcoming data read-out.

I’ve never expected Alnylam to dominate the ATTR-CM amyloidosis market, and my fair value estimates have never been predicated on that. I do believe the shares are undervalued even if Amvuttra (the subject of the HELIOS-B study) proves only just as good as competing options, but absolutely acknowledge the risk to the share price from investor disappointment and a wait for the next key drivers to mature. Risk-averse investors may want to wait this one out, trading away the upside of better-than-expected data for downside protection on a negative study outcome, but more adventurous investors may want to consider a partial position before that data analysis.

Will HELIOS-B Support A Differentiated Profile For Amvuttra?

The key event for Alnylam shareholders today is the upcoming announcement of top-line data from the company’s Phase III HELIOS-B trial of Amvuttra (an RNAi drug that significantly reduces the body’s production of transthyretin) in ATTR-CM (transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy), a serious type of systemic amyloidosis that damages the heart and ultimately leads to heart failure.

With likely something in the range of 150,000 patients in the U.S. and perhaps triple that in major international markets, the treatment of ATTR-CM could be a $10 billion annual market, though identifying patients earlier in their disease (before it is symptomatic and when treatment can achieve greater benefits) and getting them on medication is a key gating factor.

Alnylam, which currently markets Amvuttra for a less serious form of ATTR (ATTR-PN, or ATTR amyloidosis polyneuropathy), has been targeting the ATTR-CM market for years unsuccessfully – revusiran failed almost a decade ago and the FDA rejected the company’s application to market Onpattro (approved and marketed for ATTR-PN) for ATTR-CM in October 2023 despite positive Phase III results from a study designed in consultation with the FDA and a favorable advisory panel recommendation.

Given that Amvuttra is essentially a modified form of Onpattro with an improved ability to target the relevant RNA segment and a more favorable administration profile (periodic subcutaneous injections versus infusions), it is understandable that investors are worried about whether Amvuttra can succeed where prior Alnylam compounds have failed. While prior clinical trials of Amvuttra have been encouraging (as have studies of Onpattro, including the APOLLO-B study), they had different designs and there is still a lot of legitimate uncertainty as to what HELIOS-B will show.

A key challenge for Amvuttra and Alnylam is the success of rival therapies, namely Pfizer’s (PFE) oral drug tafamidis (sold as Vyndaqel and Vydnamax). Tafamidis has become an exceptionally successful drug for Pfizer, generating over $1.1 billion in sales in the first quarter of 2024. While the drug is a “stabilizer” of transthyretin that still leaves some TTR circulating in the body, and patients do continue to progress while on the drug, it has nevertheless proven to be a big help to ATTR-CM patients, and the clinical efficacy of tafimidis and BridgeBio’s (BBIO) acoramidis (another stabilizer likely to be approved later this year) have set a high bar for would-be rivals like Amvuttra.

What Alnylam Needs To Win

I do think the odds are good (75% to 80%) that the HELIOS-B study will be successful, but the details are really going to matter. Achieving results similar to tafamidis and acoramidis should be good enough for FDA approval and the drug would get some usage, but there are billions of dollars of incremental revenue in play if HELIOS-B shows superiority for Amvuttra.

In this case, “superiority” means either better standalone performance in all-cause mortality (a hazard ratio of 0.70 or better) or a meaningfully better outcome in patients receiving both Amvuttra and tafamidis (a hazard ratio of 0.80 or better for all-cause mortality) or some combination of the two.

If the standalone all-cause mortality hazard ratio is more in the 0.75-0.80 range and there’s little difference in the Amvuttra + tafamidis group versus placebo + tafamidis, the takeaway would likely be that the drug is basically equivalent and would see more limited use given a higher price and less convenient dosing (injection versus a pill).

It's also possible that Amvuttra will come out looking inferior to the stabilizers. A hazard ratio of 0.80 would probably be acceptable and explained away as differences in trial design, but much beyond that would seriously compromise the commercial opportunity for the drug (and a hazard ratio of 0.90 or worse could well be unapprovable).

I think it is worth noting that there will be multiple ways to view this data. The company will be presenting both overall results versus placebo (patients receiving only Amvuttra and those receiving both Amvuttra and tafamidis), as well as Amvuttra monotherapy results. If Amvuttra can achieve a 0.70 or better hazard ratio as a standalone therapy, I believe the study will be seen as successful (and with meaningful differentiation) even if the combo results are less impressive.

Changing The Statistical Plan Creates Some Concerns

Alnylam management spooked analysts and investors when it announced in mid-February that it was altering the statistical analysis plan for HELIOS-B and extending the study by three months. While the trial design allowed for this, and there are legitimate reasons for doing so, it has created a perception that the results weren’t going to be good enough under the original plan.

Adding three months to the study improves the statistical power of the study, and it will make HELIOS-B the longest ATTR-CM study done to date. That’s not trivial, as it takes time for separation from placebo in all-cause mortality to appear – for tafamidis it took 16 months and for BridgeBio’s ATTRibute-CM it took 19 months. Given that HELIOS-B enrolled healthier patients, it’s reasonable to assume that that separation took longer to appear and extending the study may show a more profound benefit, as earlier studies have shown greater benefits over time.

Management also modified the primary endpoint to include parallel analysis of both the whole group (all patients on Amvuttra) and a monotherapy subgroup, versus the original plan to look only at the overall population. With this, the p-value for the primary endpoint needs to be <0.05 for both groups or <0.025 for one of the subgroups. In effect, this boosts the importance of the monotherapy group and could ultimately strengthen the case for Amvuttra as a monotherapy (if the efficacy is good enough), which seems reasonable given the monotherapy results in the APOLLO-B study. It does also raise concerns, though, about whether the drug will show any meaningful benefit when used in combination with tafamidis.

Lastly, management also streamlined some of the secondary endpoints, prioritizing endpoints with more clinical significance (like six-minute walking distance, NYHA class, and KCCQ-OS). The previously included secondaries (like NT-proBNP) will still be analyzed.

At this point, my biggest concern is that the bar may be higher than we all think when it comes to showing a real improvement in all-cause mortality. For trial participants with Class I or Class II heart failure, both acoramidis and tafamidis showed 81% survival at 30 months. As Wells Fargo analyst Tiago Fauth has noted, natural history data suggests an 85% 30-month survival rate for the same group (77yr olds) without ATTR-CM, so there isn’t a lot of “wiggle room” here, even though the APOLLO-B study did show a 24-month survival rate of around 90%.

I’d also note that Alnylam enrolled a patient population with less severe symptoms than earlier studies – reasonable, given that patients now have treatment options like tafamidis and don’t progress as quickly to severe symptoms – and there is a risk that tafamidis works better in these healthier patients (where a higher level of circulating TTR is less problematic over the time periods captured in clinical studies).

The Outlook

My base-case assumption is that the HELIOS-B produces mixed results for Amvuttra – not much benefit when combined with tafamidis over tafamidis alone but a little more benefit as a monotherapy than either tafamidis or acoramidis. The key for the stock (and the company’s future market share and revenue) is precisely what “a little more benefit” is. I think a 0.70 or better hazard ratio for Amvuttra as a monotherapy is a big ask – not impossible, but not something I’m willing to count on as core to my thesis.

Of course, there are also longer-term competitive concerns. Ionis (IONS) should report results from its Phase III study (CARDIO-TTRansforms) of eplontersen in early 2025, and while Ionis has struggled thus far in ATTR, this drug looks better. Likewise, Intellia (NTLA) has its Phase III MAGNITUDE study underway for its NTLA-2001 gene therapy. Efficacy, safety, durability of benefit, and cost will all factor in the ultimate long-term market share breakdown, but it does underscore that Amvuttra has to be more than “just as good” if it’s going to get and keep real traction.

I am bullish on this opportunity. I think that as awareness grows and testing expands, more ATTR-CM patients will be identified, and the market may well exceed $10B/year by a meaningful amount. Furthermore, I’d also note that I’ve never expected Alnylam to run away with this market. Market share of 30%-40% is enough to support a healthy fair value, while still acknowledging that tafamidis will be tough to unseat (particularly when its patent expires at the end of 2028).

I also want to note that there’s a lot more going on at Alnylam than I’ve addressed in this article. Other approved drugs like Givlaari and Oxlumo continue to grow, and I remain bullish on the company’s Phase II hypertension drug zilebesiran (partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)). I’ve addressed much of this in prior articles on Alnylam, and would encourage readers to explore those for more information.

For now, I’ve reduced my estimate of success for Amvuttra in ATTR-CM to reflect the risk of ambiguous HELIOS-B results, but I still expect a clinical success, approval, and commercialization. The ATTR-CM opportunity is currently worth about $73/share in my model, with a total ATTR program value of around $116/share. Other important value contributors include Givlaari and Oxlumo(almost $42/share combined), zilebesiran (around $19/share), and fitusiran (which is being developed by Sanofi (SNY), with royalties going to Alnylam). All told, I believe Alnylam shares are worth almost $220/share; a best-case outcome from HELIOS-B would push that fair value deep into the high-$200’s, while an outright failure would push the fair value below $150 and the share price would likely see $100 or lower in the short term.

The Bottom Line

I remain bullish on Alnylam, but I absolutely understand that the risk-reward tradeoff here is not for every investor. There is a real risk that Alnylam once again comes up short in ATTR-CM and misses out on billions in future revenue, but I do think there is also an opportunity that HELIOS-B comes through for the company and its investors and takes this company and stock to new highs over the coming months and quarters.