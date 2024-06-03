Teamjackson

One of our favorite utility-like businesses, Veolia Environnement SA (OTCPK:VEOEF, OTCPK:VEOEY) out of France, continues to execute. We first wrote up Veolia in November 2022 (here for more background). The stock has done well (up 58%), and earnings continue to grow nicely. The stock price is up 13% in the past year but continues to trade at a 4.0% dividend yield and only 15x earnings. With earnings per share up 12% last year, the stock remains compelling.

US-based utilities with Veolia’s level of growth tend to trade at 18-22x. NextEra (NEE), a go-to US utility with a green angle, trades at 24x forward earnings and is expected to grow by 7.4%, 8.0%, and 8.1% in 2024-2026, respectively.

Veolia reported first-quarter earnings recently, and they were impressive. Revenue in the March quarter grew nicely, up 3.9%. EBITDA grew 5.7%, and EBIT grew 11.1%.

Waste and Water continue to perform well. Below is a segment breakdown.

Company Investor Relations

Slides

In February, the company outlined its “Green Up Plan” which included growing net income by 10% per year out to 2027 (using 2022 as the starting point).

Company Investor Relations

By our math, this would take EPS to roughly €2.62 in 2027 (or $1.41 in USD ADR terms) from €1.83 in 2023. This assumes no share dilution from any deals (which admittedly could be either accretive or dilutive to that).

The balance sheet looks solid as the company is investment grade rated.

Author Spreadsheet; Company Financials

Here is our summary model, essentially assuming the company just misses their €8 billion EBITDA target in 2027. The company’s plan implies 5% annual EBITDA growth beyond 2024. Management in the past has stated their goal is to grow EBITDA by 5-7% organically per year.

Author Spreadsheet; Company Financials

As for prior long-term guidance as a way of assessing past execution, we note that back in 2022, when Veolia closed on the Suez deal, management targeted 40% cumulative growth in net income by 2024 (using 2021 as a base year). That implied €2.07 in EPS this year.

Currently, Street estimates are €1.99, a “close enough” figure in my book, and solid growth compared to the €1.48 they did back then. Street estimates imply growth of 8% this year and may be on the conservative side. Below is a chart of EPS over the past few years and expectations going forward.

Author Spreadsheet; Company Financial

We added some VEOEY shares around $15 earlier this year and continue to consider VEOEY a solid hold. This means if you own zero shares, you should probably consider buying as a starter position and look to add on weakness.

At 15.3x 2024 earnings, Veolia is no longer in the “super cheap” camp that it once was, but it historically traded around 16.6x. That seems a minimum fair value multiple, given 1) the long-term secular demand for waste and water services globally, 2) recent execution and a goal of growing net income by 10% out to 2027, and 3) the sum-of-the-parts value as waste management businesses can easily be worth 20-30x.

Indeed, Waste Management (WM) in the US trades at 28.8x forward earnings and 15x EBITDA. WM is expected to grow at similar rates as Veolia (by just over 10% over the next 3-4years).

Using 12x EBITDA for Veolia’s waste business (it is ~30% of total EBITDA) and 6.6x EBITDA for the remainco (where Veolia has traded on average), we get a valuation of $24.60 per ADR, an upside of 46% from current levels.

While admittedly unlikely to be a breakup candidate, VEOEY carries a healthy 4.0% dividend yield that is expected to grow in line with earnings. Eventually, we would not be surprised to see European stocks' valuation gap with US equities close. Currently, European equities (the Stoxx Europe 600) trades at just 14x earnings, compared to 21x for the S&P 500. While we don’t expect this valuation gap to fully close, it is the largest valuation gap in 20 years (per this analyst). With inflation and the European Central Bank poised to lower rates in early June, Euroland equities could get a boost. We continue to recommend several high-quality names like Veolia in Europe today. You can purchase similar growth to US names at fairly hefty discounts.

Risks, of course, include Europe’s reliance on imported energy (particularly natural gas); proximity to conflict in Ukraine and demographic trends not conducive to population growth. Geographically speaking, 25% of Veolia’s EBITDA comes from France; 41% rest of Europe, and 34% from the "rest of the world."

