Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.15K Followers

Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 3, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph DeNardi - SVP, IR and Treasurer
Toni Townes-Whitley - CEO
Prabu Natarajan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Jason Gursky - Citi
Matt Akers - Wells Fargo
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Bert Subin - Stifel
David Strauss - Barclays
Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SAIC First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now like to turn the conference over to Joe DeNardi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Joe, you may begin your conference.

Joseph DeNardi

Good morning, and thank you for joining SAIC's first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. My name is Joe DeNardi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. And joining me today to discuss our business and financial results are Toni Townes-Whitley, our Chief Executive Officer; and Prabu Natarajan, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today, we will discuss our results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 that ended May 3, 2024. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release, which can be found at investors.saic.com, where you will also find supplemental financial presentation slides to be utilized in conjunction with today's call and a copy of management's prepared remarks. These documents, in addition to our Form 10-Q to be filed later today, should be utilized in evaluating our results and outlook along with information provided on today's call.

Please note that we may make forward-looking statements on today's call that are subject to known and unknown risks and

Recommended For You

About SAIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAIC

Trending Analysis

Trending News