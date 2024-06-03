JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) revenue growth should turn positive in FY25, supported by easing Y/Y comparisons and sequential volume recovery. In addition, the company’s good execution in terms of launching innovative products should help it gain market share and aid revenue growth. The company is also well-positioned to capitalize on consumer acceptance and usage of the frozen food category due to its quality, convenience, and superior relative value.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from operating leverage as volume recovers, cost reduction actions, and productivity improvement initiatives like the connected shop floor plan. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its historical averages, and I see a potential for re-rating as the company returns to growth next year. The attractive valuation, coupled with improving revenue outlook and good margin expansion prospects, makes CAG stock a good buy.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Following the good growth from FY21 to FY23 driven by strong price increases, CAG’s sales turned negative in FY24 as consumers reduced spending on discretionary items amid persisting inflationary pressures, resulting in lower volumes.

In the third quarter of 2024, the company’s net sales declined by 1.7% Y/Y to $3.032 billion. Excluding a 0.3% favorable impact of FX, organic sales declined by 2% Y/Y. This was due to a 1.8% decrease in volume as a result of industry-wide lower consumption trends and a 0.2% negative impact from price/mix, largely driven by the strategic trade investments in the quarter.

Segment-wise, the Grocery & Snacks segment’s net sales increased by 3.4% Y/Y driven by a 4.2% positive impact from price/mix due to favorable brand mix and benefits from inflation-driven pricing implemented in the prior year. Organic volumes declined by 0.8% due to continued lower industry-wide consumption trends.

In the Refrigerated & Frozen segment, net sales decreased by 8.1% Y/Y caused by a volume decline of 3.3% and a negative price/mix impact of 4.8%. The decline in volume was due to continued lower consumption trends, while the price/mix declined mainly due to an increase in strategic investments in the frozen business.

In the International segment, net sales grew by 4.6% Y/Y attributed to a 3.6% favorable impact of FX and organic sales growth of 1%. The increase in organic sales was driven by volume growth of 2.7% due to strength in the Mexico and Global Export businesses, partially offset by a 2.7% decrease in price/mix.

Lastly, the Foodservice segment’s net sales were down 0.9% Y/Y on a reported and organic basis due to a volume decline of 4.8% as a result of the company’s focus on reducing or exiting less profitable business in lower priority categories and softness in food-away-from-home traffic. The organic sales decline was partially offset by a price/mix increase of 3.8%.

CAG’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company should benefit from easing comparisons over the coming quarters. The company’s organic growth slowed from 6.1% Y/Y in Q3 2023 to 2.2% Y/Y in Q4 2023 and then turned negative in the first three quarters of this year. So, comparisons are easier for the current quarter (Q4 FY24) and next year. The company’s volume growth is also becoming less worse sequentially. The sharp increase in prices over the last few years negatively impacted volumes. However, as consumers adjust to past increases and future price increases become much more measured with inflationary headwinds subsiding, I believe volume should continue to see sequential recovery. Easing comparisons coupled with sequential volume recovery bodes well for the company’s revenue growth moving forward, and I expect the company’s growth to turn positive in FY25.

While the inflationary environment continues to weigh on customer pockets, at-home meals are well positioned as they are a more affordable option compared to eating out which, according to management, are ~4x more expensive on average.

The company should also benefit from innovation and good execution, which should help it gain share. In 2023, the company generated ~$1.6 bn in sales from products introduced over the last five years, indicating the success of its product innovation strategy.

The company has done a good job in terms of increasing consumption at lunch through bowl innovation and plans to replicate similar success for dinner innovation. Explaining the company’s approach at the CAGNY Conference earlier this year, the company’s COO Thomas McGough said,

“In single-serve meals, our bowl innovation grew category volume. It increased consumption at the lunch occasion. Bowls represent just 25% of category volume, but they've contributed 60% of category growth. And this is where our portfolio breadth is a real strength. We develop innovation platforms like bowls and then we leverage the breadth of our portfolio to reach more consumers and drive greater scale. As a result, this platform is approaching $1 billion in sales and as you can see, we're going to sustain success with a very impressive range of new items within this segment of the category. We're taking the same approach to the dinner occasion, which is a huge opportunity for us. It's the largest meal occasion, but one in which we are underdeveloped. Like bowls, we're developing a platform, and we're going to aggressively innovate across the breadth of our portfolio. We, literally, have something for everyone, beginning with these new Healthy Choice modern dinners. On Marie Callender, we're elevating and modernizing traditional dinner favorites. In front of those with hungrier appetites, we're introducing Hungry-Man combos and Marie Callender duos that are high in protein and Evol has always been at the forefront of contemporary cuisine and will continue to be so with these culinary-inspired recipes. When you look at the dinner occasion, there's the sole occasion that those single-serve meals satisfy. But in -- but there's a segment called multi-serve meals. This is a different job. And this category growth -- category growth in this segment is, actually, accelerating. Italian is America's favorite cuisine, and we're expanding our line with these premium Bertolli entrees that you compare with these new Bertolli Appetizers for a complete at-home meal that's like going out. And for those feeding larger families, we're modernizing and premiumizing Chef Boyardee, and we're moving it into the Frozen category. These are unbelievably great products. The consumers prepare just 15 minutes at about $2 per serving.”

The company’s good execution has helped it gain ~1 percentage point market share in the Frozen foods category over the last year, and about 51.9% of the company’s portfolio is gaining or holding unit share in Q3 FY24, compared to 39.9% a year ago.

CAG Share Gains in Frozen Food Category (Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation)

CAG Share Gains across the Portfolio (Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation)

This improved execution makes me optimistic about the company’s growth prospects.

The company is also poised to benefit from higher levels of consumer acceptance and usage of the Frozen food category driven by quality, convenience, and superior relative value. Overall, I expect the company’s revenue growth to turn positive in the coming quarters, and I am optimistic about long-term growth prospects as well.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q3 2024, the company’s gross margin was favorably impacted by cost savings and productivity improvement which more than offset the negative impacts of lower organic net sales, moderate input cost inflation, and unfavorable operating leverage. As a result, the total adjusted gross margin improved by 52 bps Y/Y to 28.7% in the quarter.

However, selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A), which include advertising and promotional expenses (A&P), increased by 11% Y/Y in the quarter due to higher incentive compensation and increased investments in A&P.

Adjusted operating margin contracted by 49 bps Y/Y to 16.4% as the benefits from gross margin expansion were more than offset by higher SG&A.

On a segment basis, the adjusted operating margin increased by 261 bps Y/Y in Grocery and Snacks, 161 bps Y/Y in International, and 383 bps Y/Y in Foodservice segments. On the other hand, the Refrigerated & Frozen segment’s adjusted operating margin declined by 385 bps Y/Y due to an increased merchandising and A&P investment and tough Y/Y comparison as the Q3 2023 gross margin benefited from the timing of inflation-driven price increases.

CAG’s Consolidated Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

CAG’s Segment-Wise Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s margin outlook is positive. The company’s margins should benefit from operating leverage as volume growth turns positive. The supply chain constraints and inflation are easing, and the company is doing a good job in taking pricing action in the selected pockets (e.g. tomatoes in Q3) where the inflation is still a headwind. So, I expect the company to benefit from positive price/cost as well.

On its Investor Day in 2022, management also laid out a $1 billion cost reduction plan, and at the CAGNY conference earlier this year, management noted that they are on track to deliver these savings through optimizing the supply chain and leveraging digital technologies to drive productivity. One good example of management’s productivity improvement initiatives is the Connected Shop Floor, where the company is installing sensors on the production line to collect real-time data to drive performance improvements and identify potential sources of material waste.

I believe these cost-saving initiatives coupled with volume recovery bodes well for the company’s margin expansion in the coming quarters.

Valuation

CAG stock is currently trading at 11.06x FY25 (ending May) consensus EPS estimate of $2.70 and 10.57x FY26 consensus EPS estimate of $2.83 which is lower than its 5-year average forward P/E of 13.54x. The company's EV/EBITDA (FWD) of 9.86x is also lower than its 5-year historical EV/EBITDA of 11.35x.

The company has a healthy forward dividend yield of 4.69% and ranks nicely on Seeking Alpha's Quant Dividend Grades.

CAG Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings)

The company's valuation multiple has been pressured by growth headwinds in FY24. However, with the company poised to return to growth in the coming quarters, there is a good chance of valuation multiple re-rating higher. The good thing is investors are getting paid to wait given the company's high dividend yield of 4.69%. Hence, I believe CAG stock is a good buy at the current levels.

Risks

I am expecting inflation to moderate but if it accelerates higher, it may impact both volumes and margins as it will put pressure on consumer pockets and the price/cost may turn negative.

If management fails to deliver on its cost-reduction initiatives, the margin upside may not materialize.

Conclusion

I expect the company’s revenue to turn positive in FY25 with the help of easing comps, sequential volume recovery, market share gains from innovation and good execution, and favorable consumption numbers in the Frozen food category. The margin outlook is also positive-driven by operating leverage and cost reduction initiatives. Further, the valuation is lower than it has historically been and there is a good potential for re-rating as the company returns to growth. Given good growth prospects and a discounted valuation, I have a buy rating on CAG stock.