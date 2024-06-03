Conagra Brands: Improving Outlook And Discounted Valuation

Jun. 03, 2024 2:48 PM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Stock
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • Conagra Brands' revenue growth is expected to turn positive in FY25 due to easing Y/Y comparisons and sequential volume recovery.
  • The company's execution in launching innovative products and replicating successful strategies in other categories should aid market share and revenue growth.
  • The stock is trading at a discount compared to historical averages, making it a good buy with improving revenue outlook and margin expansion prospects.
Conagra Brands facility in Omaha, Nebraska, USA

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) revenue growth should turn positive in FY25, supported by easing Y/Y comparisons and sequential volume recovery. In addition, the company’s good execution in terms of launching innovative products should help it gain market share and aid

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.04K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Gayatri S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News