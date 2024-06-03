Intel: Capitalize On The Downtrend

Summary

  • Intel stock has dropped 47% over the last three years, presenting a good entry point for long-term investors.
  • Following a 29% pullback, the convergence of technical indicators suggests a strategic opportunity to establish or intensify long positions using DCA, with $31 to $25 being the ideal entry range.
  • Intel's financial performance has been dismal since 2020, with significant revenue, profitability, and EPS declines driven by the end of its Apple partnership, increased competition, and geopolitical headwinds.
  • Despite financial struggles, Intel's focus on AI innovation and internal foundry technology aims to unlock $10 billion in savings by 2025, positioning the company for a strong recovery and growth in the AI chip market.
3D illustration of a CPU over a generic mainboard

adventtr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has plummeted by about 47% over the last three years. This underwhelming performance saw the stock trail its peers, some of whom registered strong double-digit growth. Despite a 40% drop from its December 2023 high, the current downtrend presents another

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

