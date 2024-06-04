Don't Miss Out On Record Dividend Payouts

Thomas Barwick

Co-authored by Treading Softly

"The fields are white for harvest."

When grain is growing and has reached the point where it should be collected, the heads of grain will be white. What this tells us is that now is the time to take action and that delaying is no longer advisable.

When it comes to the market, I love to use agricultural examples to bring us back to a real-world tangibility. It's easy to get lost in the numbers, the hypotheticals, the staring at charts, and trying to guess momentum. It can be good to come back and have a touchstone, a place where you can have a tangible reminder that you're dealing with reality and not just hypotheticals. Many psychologists will recommend that if you're in the midst of a high level of anxiety or even broaching the edge of a panic attack, you should use grounding techniques. These are techniques involving all of your senses to bring you back to the present reality, to ground you at the moment instead of letting your mind run wild with thoughts. This could be something as simple as staring straight down at the ground and describing out loud the sights, the sounds, the sensations, the colors, and the feel of the things that are tangibly around you at that moment.

The fields are white to harvest for collecting income into your portfolio. In fact, they have been waiting for you to begin harvesting for a while now. You've been missing out if you've not been collecting income.

Let's dive in.

Record Dividends Are Being Paid Out

The market is a raging river of capital, flowing from one side of the economy to the other. It has many tributaries branching off toward different expenses like interest, employee wages, and capital expenditures; one of the major tributaries branching off of the river would be the dividends that are paid out to shareholders. More than 80% of public companies pay some level of dividend. Of those, the vast majority have raised their dividend or kept it steady in 2023 compared to those that cut.

In 2023, a record $1.66 trillion in dividends were paid out, according to Janus Henderson, and this is expected to rise to $1.72 trillion in 2024.

Janus Henderson

It's an indisputable fact that trillions of dollars' worth of dividends are being paid out to shareholders annually. We can see from the chart above that even though there was a dip in 2020 when the economy was filled with uncertainty, and companies decided to retain more capital in preparation for it, dividends were still a massive source of capital flowing through the market.

In February, Meta (META) initiated its first-ever dividend payment and will send $5.3 billion into the markets in 2024. Similarly, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) will send $10 billion into the markets annually with its recent dividend initiation. The initiation of dividend payments from these tech giants underscores the importance of this form of capital return on Wall Street. Earlier this year, Costco (COST) delivered a $15-per-share special dividend, sending $6.7 billion into the markets, its biggest special dividend by far. Retail giant Walmart (WMT) delivered a 9% year-over-year increase in its dividend, making the largest increase in over a decade. The big-box retailer will be spending more than $7.1 billion on its FY 2024 dividends. In the high-yield camp, a segment that our Investing Group focuses on, we saw notable dividend increases from Western Midstream (WES) and British American Tobacco (BTI). WES delivered a massive 52% payment hike and will be spending $865 million on the common stock distribution in FY 2024, and BTI will be spending £5.2 billion on its annual dividend (2% YoY increase).

These numbers become even more astronomical when you consider share buybacks that companies are pursuing for billions of dollars. But this also tells us that if you're waiting for a better time to collect dividends, then you're really waiting for nothing because the dividends that are being paid out are an enormous potential source of income for yourself. They also are available now without the need to wait or delay.

When I developed my Income Method, my goal was that my portfolio and every holding therein would pay me a livable yield, something that I could use to pay for my day-to-day expenses as well as reinvest. I want to use my army of dollar bills, deploy them into the market, and continue to reap the reward of them earning dollars for me. We can see that the history of dividends in the market runs unabated from bookend to bookend. While the emphasis that many investors put on dividends has diminished over time, the reality is that there has been a steady stream of income flowing from the market into the pockets of shareholders. If you're not receiving a strong stream of dividends from the market, it's either by personal choice or lack of knowledge.

It's not because of a mistake.

The Excuse of Bad Timing

President Abraham Lincoln was often accused of being too slow to make decisions. Considering that he was the president in the midst of America's civil war, people were expecting and wanting a decisive leader – someone who would make decisions effectively, stand by those decisions, and accept the outcomes. This often led people to believe that a decisive person would be quick to act. The issue that many had been that Abraham Lincoln did not meet these expectations. He was known to sit for hours at a time and let every single person speak their mind. He was also known to spend hours with people who were considered unimportant, sharing stories from his life with them or using examples of stories he'd heard from others to explain a point or a viewpoint. Abraham Lincoln did stand by his decisions, rarely changing his mind, and did accept the responsibility for the outcome, but he was not quick to act. He felt that if there were going to be monumental changes in the nation, those changes should be taken care of slowly and deliberately. He was not one to make a rash movement.

Investors will often tell me that it's not the right time to buy stocks. They're either too expensive and doomed to fail, or they're cheap and could get cheaper, or there's a risk of a dividend cut or any number of excuses that it's just not a good time to invest. As humans, we tend to make excuses and convince ourselves that it's not the best time to do something, often as a way to avoid doing it altogether.

Why aren't you investing for dividends? "It's just not a good time for me. I've been told that that's something I should do when I'm older."

There was an article written in 2015 that took the absolute worst possible market timing, investing at the pinnacle of the market for a 42-year span. Interestingly, the investor who invested over that period still saw his investment return a strong return: Source

"Bob made his first investment in the beginning of 1973, right before a 48 percent crash for the S&P 500. Bob then held onto stocks after the drop, saving a total of $46,000, and not getting up the gumption to commit more savings until September 1987—right before a 34% crash. Bob then continued to hold tight, making only two more investments before retirement, which came right before the 2000 crash and then the 2007 crash! So how did “Bob” do after these 42 years of epic market misfortune? Actually, he made money. As the market successively made record highs, Bob turned the $184,000 he invested over the years ($6,000 in 1973, $46,000 in 1987, $68,000 in 2000 and $64,000 in 2007) into $1.16 million—for a total profit of $980,000. That represents an annualized return of roughly 9%, on a money-weighted basis. Even after accounting for inflation, Bob has increased his wealth substantially by staying invested in stocks."

The key here is that Bob, the terrible market timer, never sold. He held on to his shares and continued to invest more over time, even though he invested at the worst possible times. He still walked away with a strong return on his portfolio. Timing is not an excuse to avoid investing.

Plant Your Crops, Gather Your Harvest

Many of us have a great storehouse of capital that's ready to be used. It could be the cash we're hoarding or perhaps capital that we've invested into the market, but not in the most efficient method for our needs. I would strongly recommend that you look through your portfolio, take its value, and see what your income would be from it. If you were able to get an 8%-10% yield from that same amount of capital invested, see how explosively higher your income could be in short order. I would recommend that you dive deeper into immediate income investing. Look through the history of our articles to dive deeper into understanding how you can unlock so much more potential from your portfolio. Yes, there are risks. There are always risks. But like Bob, if you're able to withstand the volatility, you will still see a positive outcome more times than not. I can't promise a positive outcome for every single person because what you choose to do with your portfolio is your choice. If you choose to sell something I wouldn't sell, you may see an outcome that's different than my own.

When it comes to your retirement, I want you to have the best possible retirement available to you – one that's marked by financial security, financial freedom, personal happiness, and enjoyment. Your retirement will be unique as you are with your hobbies, your loved ones, and your living situation. What it doesn't need to be is marred by financial struggle and financial woes. The novel Anna Karenina opens with, “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Ironically, for those who have a rough retirement, the opposite is true. Usually, what causes financial failure in retirement is similar across different situations, and what people find to be a happy retirement for them is unique. My goal and my hope for your retirement is that you have the best one possible so that it can be as unique as you are.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.