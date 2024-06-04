Don't Miss Out On Record Dividend Payouts

Jun. 04, 2024 7:35 AM ETWMT, META, GOOG, GOOGL, COST, WES, BTI
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Record amounts of dividends are being paid out annually.
  • Timing is less important than you think.
  • Unlock your portfolio's potential today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Wide shot of combines harvesting wheat with storm clouds in background during harvest on summer evening

Thomas Barwick

Co-authored by Treading Softly

"The fields are white for harvest."

When grain is growing and has reached the point where it should be collected, the heads of grain will be white. What this tells us is that now is the time to

A Price Increase Is Coming

Soon High Dividend Opportunities annual and monthly membership fees are going to rise. You can beat that increase by subscribing today. All current members will be grandfathered into our $549.99 annual membership price.

Kuvahaun tulos haulle beat price increaseMove quickly to lock in today's rate. Waiting would mean paying more for our valuable research when you don't have to! Pay $549.99 this year to lock in the on-going rate forever.

We're offering a limited-time 28% discount on our annual price of $549.99 via this link only:

Sign Me Up!!

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
114.13K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the Investing Group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield.

Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone.

Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Philip Mause, and Hidden Opportunities, all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMT--
Walmart Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
COST--
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News