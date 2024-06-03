lersan8910

Elevator Pitch

I rate Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited (OTCPK:DLEGF) [DELTA:TB] as a Sell.

My January 13, 2020 initiation article touched on Delta Electronics' challenges for the near term and the company's growth potential for the long run. I referred to the company as a "leading manufacturer and exporter of power supplies" that is "focused on power management solutions" in my initiation piece.

With this latest write-up, I outline DLEGF's financial prospects and valuation metrics. The company is likely to witness revenue and earnings growth deceleration for the current year due to slower EV-related sales and higher costs. But the stock still trades at very demanding valuations. As such, I have revised my rating for Delta Electronics from a Hold to a Sell, as there is a disconnect between its outlook and valuations.

Delta Electronics' shares can be bought or sold on the Thailand equity market and the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market. The trading liquidity of the company's OTC shares is low. However, the three-month mean daily trading value of Delta Electronics' shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand was reasonably high at $25 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). The company's Thailand-listed shares can be traded with international brokerages like OCBC Securities in Singapore and Monex Boom Securities in Hong Kong.

Revenue Growth Prospects

Delta Electronics' top-line rose by +17.6% YoY to Bt38.0 billion in Q1 2024 as disclosed in its latest quarterly results announcement. While this seems good on paper, the company managed to grow its revenue by a relatively faster +31.2% YoY for Q1 2023 a year ago.

The company's top-line performance for the most recent quarter has negative read-throughs for its full-year revenue growth prospects. According to consensus data taken from S&P Capital IQ, the analysts are projecting a significant slowdown in DLEGF's revenue growth in Thai baht terms from +23.5% for full-year 2023 to +13.0% in full-year 2024.

At the company's recent investor presentation on May 7 this year, Delta Electronics acknowledged that "subdued EV (Electric Vehicle) sales" could translate into "softer growth momentum" in the first half of 2024. The management's comments are consistent with a May 18, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article which cited a "J.D. Power U.S. Electric Vehicle Consideration Study" indicating that "consumers have a lower intent to buy electric vehicles than in the last three years."

DLEGF's sales derived from EV-related power electronics products accounted for around 28% (source: S&P Capital IQ) of the company's total revenue for FY 2023. As such, EV demand is a key driver of Delta Electronics' top line. Notably, the company's EV-related power electronics revenue increased by a marginal +0.2% on a sequential basis in the first quarter of the current year.

Therefore, the sell side's expectations of a slower pace of top-line expansion for DLEGF this year is realistic. Weak EV demand will most probably be a drag on the company's EV-related power electronics product sales.

Profitability Outlook

The company's most recent Q1 2024 net income was Bt4,308 million, which fell short of the market's consensus bottom-line estimate of Bt4,604 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) by -6.4%.

Looking ahead, Delta Electronics' net profit expansion in local currency terms is forecasted to moderate from +20.1% last year to +7.0% this year as per S&P Capital IQ consensus data. This also translates into an expected contraction in the company's net margin from 12.6% in 2023 to 11.9% in 2024.

In specific terms, DLEGF is expected to witness higher selling & administrative costs and depreciation costs in FY 2024.

Delta Electronics' selling & administrative costs grew by +31.4% YoY for Q1 2024. In its Q1 2024 results announcement, DLEGF explained that it saw its "technical service (fees) paid as part of selling expenses" rise due to "product development efforts contributed from the (company's parent) Delta Group." Looking ahead, the company's selling & administrative costs will likely remain elevated as it continues to place a strong emphasis on expanding its product portfolio.

Separately, DLEGF revealed in its May 7 investor presentation that the company's "new Delta Plant 8" commenced operations in March 2024. The increase in Delta Electronics' manufacturing capacity with a new plant would most likely drive up depreciation expenses this year.

This is a classic case of a company investing in new products and new factories at a time when the short-term revenue outlook unfortunately turns unfavorable. In this case, it is highly probable that Delta Electronics' profitability will take a hit from an increase in expenses for 2024.

Valuations

The market is now valuing Delta Electronics at a consensus next twelve months' P/E metric of 45 times, based on S&P Capital IQ valuation data.

The stock's historical 10-year and 15-year average forward P/E multiples are lower at 32 times and 24 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively.

Also, the consensus FY 2023-2026 earnings CAGR projection for DLEGF is around +12%. Therefore, Delta Electronics' implied Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG ratio is higher than 3.5 times.

In a nutshell, Delta Electronics' valuations are demanding based on historical and growth comparisons.

Variant View

Delta Electronics' business and stock price performance could exceed expectations under certain scenarios.

One scenario is that actual EV sales surprise on the upside, which increases demand for Delta Electronics' EV-related power electronics products.

Another scenario is that DLEGF chooses to defer investments in new products to preserve short-term profitability, and that could possibly translate into a positive earnings surprise for 2024. But this will come at the expense of Delta Electronics' long-term growth outlook, as the company lags behind competitors in terms of new product development.

Final Thoughts

My rating for Delta Electronics is a Sell. The company's FY 2024 outlook is unfavorable, but its shares are expensive. This explains why I have a negative opinion of the stock's attractiveness as a potential investment candidate.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.