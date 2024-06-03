JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Synopsis

WSP Global (TSX:WSP:CA) is one of the leading professional services firms globally. It offers strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to its end clients. WSP’s historical financial results have shown strong and consistent net revenue growth. In addition, its profit margins remained robust throughout the period. For its most recent 1Q24, net revenue continued to grow, with profit margins remaining robust year-over-year. Currently, WSP has a healthy pipeline of projects in the UK, US, and Australia, all of which will bolster its growth outlook. Merger and acquisition have always been crucial to its growth strategy. Its commitment to this strategy is shown in its four announced acquisitions for 2024. On these notes, I am recommending a buy rating for WSP.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

For WSP, we will be analysing its net revenue. Net revenue is defined as revenue less subconsultants and direct costs. Over the past three years, WSP’s net revenue has been consistently growing. In 2021, it reported net revenue of approximately $7.869 billion. In 2022, net revenue increased to approximately $8.957 billion, and the growth exceeded the higher end of management’s expected range. The strong growth was attributed to organic growth of 7.3% and acquisition growth of 8.2%. All of its segments contributed to the strong organic growth, especially in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. As for the acquisition growth, it was driven by the acquisition of Golder and E&I.

In 2023, net revenue grew even higher to approximately $10.897 billion. This represents a year-over-year growth of 21.7%. The strong growth was driven by strong organic growth of 7.3% and acquisition growth of 12.3%. The acquisition growth was mainly driven by the acquisition of E&I.

Author's Chart

Regarding profit margins such as adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income margin, both margins remained robust throughout the years. In fact, both margins have been expanding, but modestly. Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 16.80% in 2021 to 17.60% in 2023. The expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin was due to strong project performance and increased productivity. Lastly, its adjusted net income margin expanded from 7.53% in 2021 to 7.89% in 2023. This modest expansion in 2023 was driven by higher adjusted EBITDA but was partially offset by higher interest expense.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

For 1Q24, WSP's net revenue grew 4.7% year-over-year and increased to $2.79 billion. Net revenue organic growth was 4.6% and was driven by all of its segments. WSP's segment can be broken down into Canada, Americas, EMEIA, and APAC.

For Canada, net revenue was up 8.3%, driven by the transportation and infrastructure sector and the acquisition of LGT that was completed in 2023. For Americas, net revenue increased a modest 0.9% as organic growth of 5.7% was offset by the divestiture of LBS and the impact of foreign currency exchange.

For EMEIA, net revenue grew 7.2%, attributable to strong organic growth and acquisition growth. The acquisition growth is mainly from the acquisition of BG. Lastly, for APAC, net revenue increased 5.5%. Organic growth in the APAC region was negatively affected by contractions in Asia, as organic growth was a modest 0.4%.

Moving onto profit margins, WSP's adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income margin performed well year-over-year. Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from approximately 15.50% to 16%. This margin expansion was mainly due to increased productivity. WSP's adjusted EBITDA increased 7.9% to $446.1 million for 1Q24. As a result, its adjusted net income margin expanded from approximately 6.41% to 6.94%.

Author's Chart

Healthy Pipeline of Projects

Currently, WSP has three notable project wins on hand. The project wins are located in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. For its UK project win, WSP is currently involved in a major national grid upgrade programme. The aim of this grid upgrade programme is to deliver electricity transmission infrastructure across the UK and enable 50 gigawatts of network capacity by 2030. This upgrading programme is important because it is critical to reducing reliance on fossil fuels, thus allowing a transition towards green energy.

To give you a visualisation of the scale of this project, this major national grid upgrade programme win is one of the largest ever to be won by WSP in the UK. For context, WSP was selected as one of the seven industry partners. These partners are responsible for delivering over GBP 9 billion in design and construction services for national grids over a 12-year period. Therefore, this UK project is anticipated to provide WSP with robust organic growth for the years ahead.

Moving onto WSP’s project win in the US, it managed to win a U.S. programme management contract that is worth $100 million. The main objective of this project is to provide support to LA County Metro on the light rail extension to the Southeast Los Angeles County. Ever since designing the New York City subway system in the 1880s, WSP has always been the leader in the U.S. rail and transit sector. To illustrate WSP’s market leadership and positioning, during the selection process for the U.S. programme management contract, WSP achieved the highest scores amongst its competitors.

Lastly, for its project wins in Australia, WSP is providing support for the Queensland Train Manufacturing programme. The aim of the programme is to deliver 65 new trains for the Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games on time. With these projects wins, they are anticipated to provide the tailwinds for WSP. Therefore, these project wins are expected to bolster its growth outlook.

Strong Acquisition Experience and Expertise

Merger and acquisition [M&A] have always been central to WSP’s growth strategy. The purpose of M&A is to extend its market reach and its offerings. Throughout the years, WSP has demonstrated a track record of successful acquisitions. In 2023, WSP acquired a few companies, such as IGT, Calibre, BG Consulting Engineers, and Enstruct.

In 2024, management continued to actively pursue their M&A growth strategy as they announced four new acquisitions in four different countries, which are Canada, Finland, Spain, and the US.

In Canada, WSP acquired one of Canada's top consulting firms that specialises in Indigenous and stakeholder engagement, as well as information management. Through this acquisition, it enhances WSP’s ability to deliver community projects. Additionally, it also improves the company’s ability to meet the increasing demand for stakeholder engagement and information management services.

In Finland, WSP acquired one of the largest rail consultancies. This rail consultancy offers a variety of railway and railway system design services. Therefore, this acquisition adds rail expertise in Finland to WSP’s capabilities in the Nordics. Additionally, it also strengthens its market positioning in Finland and its ability to carry out large-scale projects there.

For Spain, it acquired a consulting firm that specialises in transmission and distribution that operates primarily in the energy sector. The aim of this acquisition is to enhance its capabilities and geographical presence in Spain, positioning WSP as one of the leading engineering firms in this country.

The last acquisition is AFK Group, which specialises in the design of complex healthcare, science, technology, and mission-critical facilities. The aim of the acquisition is to increase WSP's scale in the US and also to expand its property and building expertise by ~20%. Additionally, it also aims to enhance its technical practices and strengthen its capabilities and presence in several high-demand markets. Looking ahead, these acquisitions, together with management’s commitment to disciplined and targeted acquisitions, are anticipated to strengthen the company’s growth outlook.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Relative Valuation Model

For context, WSP is one of the leading professional services firms globally. It offers strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to its end clients. Its end clients span across a variety of sectors, such as transportation and infrastructure, earth and environment, property and building, power and energy, and industrial.

In my relative valuation model, I will be comparing WSP against its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margin trailing twelve months ("TTM"). For growth outlook, I will be looking at forward revenue growth rate, while for profitability margins, I will be comparing EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM.

Starting with the growth outlook, WSP has a forward revenue growth rate of 11.87%, which outperformed its peers’ median of 9.08%, representing 1.31x over the median. On profitability margins, WSP's EBITDA margin TTM performed in line, while its net income margin TTM is slightly lower. WSP's EBITDA margin TTM of 10.60% is in line with peers’ median of 10.70%. WSP’s net income margin TTM is 3.88%, while its peers’ median is 5.14%.

Currently, WSP is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 25.83x, while its peers’ median is trading at 21.56x. Given its outperformance in terms of growth outlook and in line EBITDA margin TTM, I argue that it is fair for WSP to be trading at a premium given its growth potential.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate is $11.7 billion, while the 2024 EPS is $7.94 per share. For 2025, the revenue estimate is $12.54 billion, while the 2025 EPS estimate is $9.05 per share. For 2024, management’s revenue guidance is in the range of $11.2 billion and $11.7 billion, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $2.05 billion and $2.13 billion. Management expects net revenue organic growth to be in the mid to high single digits for its Canadian and Americas operations. For EMEIA and APAC, they expect mid-single digits. Therefore, looking at management’s guidance and the growth catalyst as discussed, the market’s estimates are justified. By applying my 2025 target P/E to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target price is $233.76.

Risk

Based on my discussion, M&A plays an important role in WSP’s growth strategy. Although M&A can improve its value proposition, it comes with risk as well because many factors may affect the expected benefits from these acquisitions. Additionally, those acquired companies may carry with them liabilities or challenges that might impede integration success, which may further affect the expected benefits that management is anticipating. Furthermore, the industry WSP operates in has strong competition for M&A and might increase the difficulty of identifying new targets. As a result of the competition, pricing might be an issue, which could lead to failed negotiations and impact its M&A growth strategy.

Conclusion

Over the last three years, WSP’s net revenue has demonstrated consistent and strong growth. To top it off, its profit margins remained robust throughout these years as well. For its most recent 1Q24, net revenue continued to report growth, and profit margins remained robust as well. Currently, it has three project wins on hand, showing a healthy pipeline of projects that are expected to bolster the growth outlook. Apart from that, it has also announced four acquisitions, which shows commitment to its M&A growth strategy. On these notes, I am recommending a buy rating for WSP.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.