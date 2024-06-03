OPEC+ Extends Cuts

Jun. 03, 2024 3:10 PM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO1 Comment
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.79K Followers

Summary

  • OPEC+ members met over the weekend to discuss production policy for the remainder of this year and 2025.
  • ICE Brent is down more than 10% from its April highs, despite OPEC+ withholding a significant amount of oil from the market.
  • In theory, the unwinding of additional voluntary supply cuts and an increase in the UAE production target means that from October 2024 through until the end of 2025, OPEC+ is planning to bring 2.5m b/d of supply back onto the market.

conceptual image of an Oil drum with a glowing halo above it

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Warren Patterson

What did OPEC+ agree?

OPEC+ members met over the weekend to discuss production policy for the remainder of this year and 2025. It was a hybrid meeting, with the wider group attending by video

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.79K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News