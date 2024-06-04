Richard Drury

We last covered Netstreit Corp. (NYSE:NTST) about half a year ago - so it's time for an update on this investment. This is an investment that becomes interesting when our positions in large-scale triple-net players like Agree Realty (ADC) and Realty Income (O) are at their maximum allowed allocations.

Netstreit Corp. has, despite its comparatively small size, one of the better, conservative portfolios out there.

We keep both aforementioned triple-net REITs at a maximum allocation almost at all times. NTST, along with companies like VICI (VICI) and a few more businesses and REITs, are companies that we put capital into when we can't put it in other REITs due to allocation rules. Not because these companies are bad, but because the other ones are simply higher rated, and sometimes even come with a higher yield.

However, we believe Netstreit Corp. still has a massive upside, and the market is continuing to undervalue this play - especially in light of a potential downturn in interest rates, which would push all REITs upward.

2024 has not been a good year for this REIT thus far - so let's see what has happened, and what could happen on a forward basis.

Netstreit Corp. - Going into 2H of 2024 with an upside and a growth forecast.

The first thing that needs to be mentioned is the company's tradition of 100% occupancy. Netstreit Corp. is one of the very, very few REITs with a 100% occupancy ratio. This isn't any sort of fluke - it's maintained this for 3 years at this point.

And it's not just 100% occupancy - it's 100% rent collection as well.

This means that this company knows extremely well which properties, and which tenants, to pick. Given the disruptions that COVID-19 brought to the table, this is not the sort of thing that happens as a fluke.

What we would consider the company's platinum portfolio of 100/100 "quality score" comes with 85 tenants from 26 retail industries, 83% of which are investment-grade or investment-grade profiled with 87% necessity, discount, and service-oriented tenants.

NETSTREIT IR

Size isn't everything. This REIT is a perfect example of a company that does just fine, being tiny in comparison to some of the larger "dragons" out there. Now 88 tenants may not be exactly a whole lot, but these are quality tenants who pay their rent, maintain their occupancy, and don't go anywhere.

You can also see that the company continues to grow both despite its size and despite the market, and continues to score very good cash yields on its investments.

What state is the portfolio in today?

NETSTREIT IR

Some of this might understandably give you a stomachache. We don't like seeing CVS (CVS) or Walgreens (WBA) here either, not to this degree - though we should say we’re more comfortable with the long-term prospects of CVS than Walgreens. The rest of the tenants are superb, but we would like to see a far lower exposure to these pharmacies, given what's been going on. While we do believe pharmacies will remain physical stores, we believe their footprint and the way they do business is already undergoing significant changes, and companies that rely on their square footage, like Netstreit Corp. to some degree, should reprioritize where possible. If we're talking about a sector that's in for some change, we believe that to be pharmacy.

And unlike O or ADC, this company doesn't necessarily have the scale to absorb something like a WBA or CVS hit without the KPI's stumbling.

So that's one of the risks - but it's also one of the few ones, with the rest of the tenants looking like this.

NETSTREIT IR

We also don't want to overplay the pharma risk. Even if the sector is in turmoil, we consider it unlikely that we'll see major changes or downturns overnight.

The company is also likely to continue to find inefficiently priced assets. Its size makes the approach valid, given its low-marketed status, transaction structures, and limited financing options. Their size also makes them less interesting for larger businesses.

Netstreit Corp. is a solid business, growing even more solid.

NETSTREIT IR

Even the tenants that lack a credit rating here are solid enough in their own right.

Netstreit's conservative approach translates to its balance sheet. Its debt maturity isn't as solid as ADC or even O, the former of which doesn't have maturities until 2028, but Netstreit has no maturities until 2027, which is of course solid once again in its own right, especially considering the size of the company.

The company also has over half a billion pro forma liquidity available. This might not sound much compared to what we often review, but remember that NTST has a market cap of less than $1.3B, which shows you just how conservative and well-capitalized the company is.

We also remind you that Netstreit has been through quite the reorganization and optimization. It's divested over 80 properties at over $200M valuation since its inception, which has more and more improved its portfolio quality, tenant quality, and WALT.

And when it comes to leverage, only Essential Properties (EPRT) is better leveraged than NTST.

Size does matter when investing - that's why most of our conservative investments that are over 2% portfolio allocation are in large companies. We’re looking for a low-risk approach. But we’re not against, in any way, adding companies like this one to the mix. With the way, the market is currently pricing this company, we have no issues including Netstreit in our investment "list" of great REITs.

REITs continue to make up over 15% of Wolf’s portfolio allocation, and even if they aren't TSR "beaters" as such, meaning that they give the largest amount of ROR, they do provide large portions of overall recurring income, while providing downward protection, and good investment stability. That is the "role" of REITs - not 100-300% TSR, but good income and interest coupled with good safety.

And sometimes we do get that triple-digit RoR with them as well if we manage to invest at the "right" time - which is obviously a great thing.

Let us show you why the valuation for Netstreit dictates that this company is a "BUY" here.

Netstreit - The valuation is solid, and the upside of 15%+ annualized is okay

The company is trading at around 14x P/AFFO, compared to a typical P/AFFO of around 20x - which gives an excellent overall upside. Even at a flat, 14.5x P/AFFO, Netstreit Corp. is estimated to generate double digits.

NETSTREIT Upside (FAST Graphs)

These forecasts of growth, of around 3-5% per year, come with a perfect accuracy rating historically - 100% AFFO hit ratio with a 10% margin of error, increasing the potential here. And this, dear subscribers, is the bearish thesis.

The bullish thesis would at least go to a 19-20x P/AFFO, where a company with these fundamentals, barring credit rating, would trade. At 16.6x P/AFFO, that's a 16% annualized RoR and at the 5-year normalized AFFO, but if we're talking 20.7x, that brings us to almost 26% annualized RoR potential.

Even if the company were to drop to 10.5x P/AFFO, you wouldn't lose money, inclusive of dividends.

That means that as things stand now, Netstreit Corp. is a very low-risk, high-upside sort of investment that could generate a massive upside next to the market in the next few years. And that is why we invest here.

S&P Global analysts cover this company, 12 of them, with a range starting at $14 (we'd love to see those assumptions) and going all the way up to $22/share. The average is $18/share, which implies around 0.96x to NAV. We would say the company is at least worth 1.1x NAV due to its quality of tenancy and vacancy as well as rent collection, and possibly more than that, which is why we say $20/share is the least, and $22/share is entirely possible. At a full 20.5x P/AFFO, the implied share price is $28, and our own forecast implies at least 16-17x P/AFFO, which is where we are comfortable with our thesis for the company - not going too high, but also not going too low given what this company has been able to do.

Netstreit Corp. continues to be a very solid "BUY." It's not our best buy because many other REITs over double-digit upside with similar or even better yields. But it's a very solid play if you're filled up on O, ADC, and other great REITs and are looking for a bit more "action" here.

The company's ongoing record of perfect occupancy and collection is one of the reasons why we consider the business so solid here. The only scenario you could see where Netstreit Corp. would perform worse or see a below-market rate of return as an investment here is if you believe the company is worth less than 13x P/FFO because it doesn't grow more than 3-5% on average. But given what we're looking at here, we don't consider such an outlook to be valid.

Instead, here is my current thesis for Netstreit as of the latest quarter.

Thesis

Netstreit Corp. might not be the largest or the best-rated retail REIT out there, but it's one that manages a 15%+ annualized upside to a P/AFFO of less than 16-17x - and this is something to celebrate. It also, with its low age, has never missed an AFFO estimate, and it currently yields in-line with risk-free rates.

Together, these factors make us view the company as an investible prospect. With a 4.7% dividend yield, we believe this company makes a worthy "BUY" if you're invested and maxed out in some of the safer alternatives in the sector.

We view it as a "BUY" with a PT of at least $21/share for the long term and for 2024E, and even more going into 2H of 2024, where the valuation still hasn't recovered or noticeably normalized at this time.

Remember, we’re all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies discounted, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, we harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, we buy more as time allows.

We reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I believe that the company fulfills each one of my criteria here, and warrants a solid "BUY." It can even be called "cheap" at this time.