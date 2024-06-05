2 Bargains I Am Buying Hand Over Fist, Yield To 8.5%

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

It is often considered a milestone to hit a liquid net worth of $1 million. Its sufficiency for retirement entirely depends on how you invest it. The outdated 4% withdrawal rule, often considered the gold standard for retirement, will show that you can “sustainably” withdraw $40,000 annually from such a nest egg. But given today’s cost of living and projected inflation, this annual income may not be sufficient for your needs. Americans now believe $2 million would be a comfortable nest egg for retirement. While our investment methods differ significantly from the famous 4% rule, we will entertain this target and discuss how it can be achieved with dividends.

Yes, dividends. It is not just an investment technique for retirees, it can very well be used by individuals of all age groups. Let us look at a scenario where a 30-year-old saves and invests $20,000 annually in a basket of dividend-paying securities with an average yield of 7.5%. Assuming the yield remains steady and 100% of the dividends are reinvested, this investor stands to achieve an ending value of $2.1 million when they are 60 years old. But that isn’t the best part. Because the focus has been on passive income development, in the 61st year, the investor begins with an income of $149,000 that they can use towards their retirement expenses if they choose to.

Author's Calculations

It isn’t all about retirement; the passive income stream provides a helping hand through the development stages as well. The investor in the above example can easily withdraw the $50,000 dividend income in the 18th year to buy a new car. The portfolio will automatically replenish this income and continue growing. This is the beauty of our Income Method: We grow our wealth while defining a stream of income that we can tap into as needed.

You can also adopt this strategy for your retirement. We will now discuss two undervalued picks with an average yield of ~7.5% to kick off your passive income.

Pick #1: VZ – Yield 6.5%

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is the largest American telecommunications company by FY 2023 revenues. VZ is consistently ranked #1 in network quality and is known to operate the country’s most reliable 5G network.

Private 5G forms an integral prerequisite for industrial AI deployment. It provides the connectivity, tools, and applications necessary to infuse AI and other digital capabilities on the factory floor by running on a modernized, automated, scalable, and manageable platform with robust security capabilities. The setup has a large set of use cases, including but not limited to quality control, predictive maintenance, mobile sensors for data extraction, etc.

Verizon provides services essential for individuals and corporations in the digital era, almost making it a utility-like investment. As such, due to its stable dividends, high cash flows, and steady operations, the stock is trading as a bond proxy in this market. Amidst elevated interest rates, Mr. Market chooses to ignore anything that operates with debt, despite how manageable it is through the company’s recurring cash flows. As such, VZ trades at a forward PE of 8.4x, presenting a valuable income opportunity for patient investors.

Verizon boasts 17 years of consecutive dividend raises, and the company remains well-positioned to deliver another raise this September.

Data by YCharts

VZ’s payments are adequately and consistently supported by the company’s earnings and cash flows. VZ has reiterated its FY 2024 guidance, projecting 1-3% YoY adj EBITDA growth and FCF between $17-17.5 billion. Expected FY 2024 EPS between $4.50–4.70 per share places the annual dividend at a 57 - 59% range (assuming a 3% raise in September), indicating adequate coverage and room for distribution raises.

Author's Calculations

The company maintains an investment-grade A- rated balance sheet with $128.4 billion in total unsecured debt at the end of Q1, $3.6 billion lower YoY. Its net unsecured debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a respectable 2.6x, and the company’s 10-Q filing shows its effective interest rate as 5%.

$10,000 invested in VZ today will generate $670 in annual dividends. Assuming a modest 2% growth rate, investors stand to earn over $800/year in ten years, with the potential to cross $1,000/year if 75% of the payout is prudently reinvested. By purchasing at deeply discounted valuations, you set yourself up for high yields now and even higher yields later.

No matter what technological advancements come, whether it is Generative AI or driverless cars, I know that the reliance on internet (mainly wireless) connectivity is only set to grow. Verizon presents an investment in the lifelines of the digital economy, with a qualified 6.5% yield.

Pick #2: RILY Baby Bonds & Preferred Stock – Up To 8.8% Yields

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is a diversified financial services provider that offers comprehensive solutions to clients at every stage of the business life cycle across market conditions. RILY is omnipresent in Wall Street's everyday affairs, offering a wide range of services, including venture capital, advisory, investment banking, IPOs, underwriting debt and equity offerings, appraisal, liquidation, and bankruptcy and restructuring.

RILY has been in the spotlight, with numerous short-seller allegations through 2023 regarding their relationship with Brian Kahn in the take-private transaction of the Franchise Group. The independent audit committee, together with Winston & Strawn LLP, completed the investigation of the relationship between RILY and Brian Kahn and found no wrongdoing on the company’s part. RILY filed its annual report and 10-K along with that announcement.

RILY reported its Q1 2024 earnings on May 15, with mixed performance across its business segments and a bottom line impacted by $59 million in unrealized investment losses. Management noted during the conference call that if incremental (and one-time) costs associated with the independent audit, delayed filing of the annual report, and the company’s non-cash gains and losses were excluded, operating income was flat YoY at approximately $33 million.

RILY’s core operations continue to generate strong free cash flow, and management expects to finish 2024 with ample liquidity to capitalize on market opportunities aggressively.

RILY’s Advisory Services segment reported a record quarter both in terms of revenue (40% YoY growth) and operating income (62% YoY growth). The company’s acquisitions of Farber and Crawford & Winiarski last year were a key contributor to the increase in advisory, bankruptcy, and forensic litigation consulting assignments.

RILY’s Wealth Management segment reported $25.8 billion in AUM (Assets Under Management), with revenues rising to $52 million in Q1.

The communications segment remained a steady source of cash, with segment revenues of $82 million and segment income of $8 million.

Consumer Products had a weaker quarter with segment revenues of $52 million (vs $66 million in Q1 2023) and a segment loss of $3 million for the quarter due to continued softness in worldwide PC and laptop sales. This is a highly cyclical business with powerful brands (Targus), and the potential for a rebound with the broader industry remains strong.

As of March 31, RILY reported $191 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $943 million in net securities and other investments owned, and $452 million in loans receivable at fair value. Altogether, at the end of Q1, RILY had a total cash and investments balance of approximately $1.6 billion. To be clear, RILY does not have to sell its Great American Group business to pay off the 2025 maturities ($146.4 million in the 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2/28/2025 – RILYM). Per management, they have adequate liquidity and cash assets to tackle the redemptions but are opportunistically seeking offers for this business and will pursue a sale if the valuation is favorable.

In 2026, almost $722.7 million in senior notes (RILYG, RILYK, RILYN) will come due for repayment. Again, the company has an adequate asset cushion to tackle these maturities. We don’t see concerns about the business and its ability to redeem maturing baby bonds.

During the quarter, the company retired $115 million of its 6.75% 2024 Senior Notes (RILYO) and repaid $57 million of bank debt facilities and notes payable. Additionally, the company declared a $0.50/share dividend, with Mr. Riley noting that their robust operating business, which is fueled by contractual and fee-based revenues, supports all the debt and shareholder obligations.

During the quarter, RILY generated $66 million of operating adjusted EBITDA compared to $88 million in the same period last year. RILY’s expense on interest, preferred, and common stock dividends is about $60 million per quarter, which remains adequately covered through the company’s trailing month operating EBITDA ($360 million TTM)

Despite a significant bounce since the dismissal of the short-seller allegations and the filing of the annual report, RILY’s fixed-income securities continue to trade at bargain prices.

Baby Bonds

5.0% Senior Notes Due 12/31/2026 (RILYG) – YTM 17.7%

5.5% Senior Notes Due 3/31/2026 (RILYK) – YTM 15.8%

6.375% Senior Notes Due 2/28/2025 (RILYM) – YTM 10.8%

6.5% Senior Notes Due 9/30/26 (RILYN) – YTM 16.7%

6.0% Senior Notes Due 1/31/2028 (RILYT) – YTM 16.8%

5.25% Senior Notes Due 8/31/2028 (RILYZ) – YTM 16.6%.

With a Yield-To-Maturity of +16%, RILYT, RILYZ, and RILYN offer solid bargains at current prices. For those seeking higher yields for longer, RILYZ presents a good opportunity with a 7.9% current yield and ~55% upside to par.

Preferred Stock

6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred (RILYP) – Yield 8.8%

7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred (RILYL) – Yield 8.7%

RILY’s perpetual preferreds cost the company only about $2 million per quarter and have bounced +45% from the bottom. RILYP offers an 8.8% current yield with a +25% upside to par.

The company’s continued steady results from the core operating business significantly reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with investing in its fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Financial independence is a prerequisite to retiring on your terms, and by investing for dividend income, you are several steps closer to that goal. VZ and RILY’s fixed-income securities present massively discounted opportunities for a rich income stream.

