Atlas Copco: What To Do With A Potential 3-4% Upside To A 30x P/E

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Atlas Copco's valuation is currently high, with a P/E ratio of over 30x.
  • The company's recent performance shows signs of normalization, with flat order growth and declining segments.
  • While Atlas Copco remains a fundamentally strong company, its current valuation does not offer a significant upside for investors.

Yellow Atlas Copco plate compactor by a house..

Trygve Finkelsen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

When last I covered Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) around 2-3 months back, the company had climbed to what I viewed as an unsustainably high valuation for a company with the growth expectations

I also run a global subscriber service founded on the principles of capital preservation, dividends, and conservative investing. Come join us!

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
33.32K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years of generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author and analyst for the investing group iREIT on Alpha and Wide Moat Research LLC where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATLKY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and compare ADRs of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ATLKY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATLKY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATLKY
--
ATLCY
--
ATLPF
--
ATLFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News