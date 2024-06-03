Trygve Finkelsen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When last I covered Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) around 2-3 months back, the company had climbed to what I viewed as an unsustainably high valuation for a company with the growth expectations and the yield potential that Atlas Copco has. The argument has never been that the company isn't qualitative - Atlas Copco is an incredibly qualitative business with a great upside - but only at the right valuation.

In this article, I'm doubling down on the latest thesis and I'm showing you the lackluster performance potential since the low double-digit outperformance Atlas Copco has given us since my last article, which you can find here.

Atlas Copco is a conservative machining/industrial company with a focus on supply, components, and various machines for among other things, mining. It's A+ rated, has a market cap of nearly 1T SEK at the current valuation, and offers a yield of less than 1.4%. It makes up for this with a growth rate above the average and is currently forecasted to offer growth at a 6-7% level.

The question for investors becomes if they view this as enough to invest in a company with this yield, and at well over 30x P/E at this time.

I say no, and this is why.

Atlas Copco - An update for 30x+ P/E and the upside going into 2024

For the last period, we have 1Q24, which we didn't have during my last article. The company recorded a very strong order intake, with compressor orders basically flat, vacuum equipment down, but segments of assembly and vision up. The very good results of last year for Power/Flow are normalized as well - and the picture I want to convey as of this article is a company that has normalized, and is indeed seeing further normalization.

With this, I mean that the company has to outperform simply to maintain its current position and trend in sales and profits, as well as its operating margin. Even COVID-19 did little to more than slightly dent the company's margins.

Positives here still include a solid record of order growth - but for 1Q, the normalization is already visible. Orders were down 4% organically, and the revenue increase has to do with price/mix, around a 7% increase overall. Margins were flat, and this was once again a product of price increases. Basic EPS was slightly up, and ROCE was solid at 30%.

There is no doubt that Atlas Copco is doing quite well, and orders likely won't "crash" at any point in the near future. Global order flows are good, with weakness only in NA and Asia, Africa Europe and SA are going quite strong here.

However, the quarter-on-quarter order growth we saw earlier, that's over.

And if we look closer at segment-specific order flows, we can see that the normalization is general - with really only one exception in the Industrial technique.

This becomes the issue if the entire company valuation is a product of nothing more than arguably inflated numbers that likely aren't sustainable. While I do believe the company has positive trends to count on going forward, I don't think that these can be called indicative or sustainable on a forward basis. The weakness we see in areas like Vacuum Technique, where both orders, revenues, profit, and ROCE were down, are trends I believe we will soon see in all segments, including those that are strong now. This has to do with general automotive order flows - they're flat (which is not a bad thing, it's just that they have been high for quite some time, and I don't see them going higher here), as well as certain segments which had some quite noteworthy "spikes" that are unlikely to repeat, such as Power Technique.

This is not to be confused with a fundamental danger to the company. Due to its extremely strong fundamentals, implied by its A+ credit rating, and its operating history, any downturn in the short or medium term is what I would consider a buying opportunity if things go down far enough.

However, at this time I view the company's valuation as unsustainably high.

Questions for Atlas Copco as an investment relate mainly to the macro trends and whether the current growth or slight lack thereof, is a new normal for this company in this industry. I would also say that the decline continued in Vacuum is actually somewhat larger than I expected, and I would also add at this point the decline in Power Technique, though this was more expected. These trends have to do with the higher-than-expected decline in the semiconductor industry, automotive, and the like - so not something that is unexplainable, but rather a correlation we need to keep in mind for this company.

Overall, Atlas Copco remains a very valuation-focused investment, because I'm willing to buy this at almost any "positive" sort of valuation upside. However, such an upside needs at least a 25-27x P/E to be even remotely valid.

As with any investment, what I look for is that 15% conservative annualized upside - and as for this investment and this price, that's not something we currently have. The latest results are more in line with the normalization that I expect for the business, and I expect this normalization to continue. When you have an estimated growth rate of below 8-9% and a margin of error acceptable for forecasts to be considered accurate at 10-20%, there's a certain amount of play here that can give the impression of the company hitting targets when it really does not.

Risks & Upsides for the company are mainly, as I see it, related to this.

Atlas Copco - The upside and risks

In terms of risks for Atlas Copco, I would continue to point to the macro-related nature of the company, and the fact that Europe is entering a period of weaker spending is very likely to impact the company's near-term results, as we already saw in this quarter - continued from the last one, with Africa being the real sales geography with any "punch".

The near-term order intake is likely to be problematic - and I say we're getting confirmation of this already at this time. I also continue to say that this is confirmed by the company's guidance, which sees a spread of nearly 10B on the low and high side when it comes to forecasts. The Semi industry is at the tail end of a cyclical downturn, which is currently dialing down demand, especially in the company's otherwise attractive vacuum segment - and the Power segment is now on the weaker side as well. Even with the company's pricing and market dominance and power in key segments, this will not help given how incredibly concentrated some of these industries are.

At least, that is how I see it - and why I am not currently long the company.

On the upside, we have things that we have clearly observed before, such as fundamentals, which in this market segment are second to almost none. Atlas Copco is simply a very good business.

There is also an increased overall demand for complex semi-products, which is likely to have a long-term supportive effect in terms of pricing and other upsides for this company. Also, Atlas Copco sells products that in themselves have a very high lifespan, when you consider replacement parts. This both enhances the company's quality, as well as provides a very attractive aftermarket segment.

So, all in all, I want to state that if this company is attractively priced, I'll happily buy it.

So is it, as of June now in 2024? As with my implied title and wording here, I say "No".

Atlas Copco valuation - The company has upside here

It would be wrong to say that I am the only advocate for rotation or "HOLD" here. Many other analysts also hold a stance similar to this, with some going so far as to rate it "SELL". This rating for me is reserved for businesses that have structural problems and where I do not want to be a shareholder at all.

For Atlas Copco, it's that the valuation at this particular time simply isn't all that attractive. Let's say that the company does manage its near-30x P/E premium that it has held for 5 years - what then? Where would this investment end up if you bought it today?

F.A.S.T. Graphs Atlas Copco Upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs Atlas Copco Upside)

Not great, is the clear answer that's implied here. With a 3.43% annualized RoR, I could literally earn more from my savings account - and this is in the scenario of premiumization on a 5-year basis, which is only the start.

If you look at where the company typically trades, meaning the 20-year average, things take a decidedly disastrous turn. Because 20x P/E is the normalized multiple for the 20-year average, I believe you have the real potential of losing almost 25% of your investment in 2 years. (Paywalled F.A.S.T. Graphs link).

This, dear readers, is not good enough by any measure, by any extent or in any scenario that I like at this time.

What would be required for an upside, you may ask?

Well, the company would have to trade at over 37x P/E for you to get 15% annualized or above. To put this in perspective, it's currently at around 33x. It has been at 39-42x P/E before, but this was after COVID-19, and the valuation crashed down almost 50% which was the reason I bought the company in the first place - because at that time, I could see upside.

Despite overall growth estimates at a good level here, I cannot see growth for Atlas Copco here, and I consider the company to be a very firm "HOLD". I believe profit rotation is the only thing that makes sense here, or holding until the company reaches a better valuation.

Until then, I will continue to watch the results for signs of cracks in the armor - and while Atlas Copco is holding up surprisingly well, the cracks are there, and in some segments, I see them as spreading.

My thesis at this time is as follows.

Thesis

Atlas Copco is an internationally leading company in several key fields related to industrial tools, machines, vacuum technology, and other attractive fields. The company is fundamentally sound at an A+ credit rating, has a 1.3%+ yield, and has delivered a very high %+ RoR over the past 20 years. It's a beyond-solid company, and I wish I had bought it far earlier - at the right price.

However, investors should beware of the overvaluation in such companies, as the company currently trades at premiums of over 33, and is being forecasted to premiums of 35x P/E. I would say the company deserves 24x-25x P/E, (at most) but I want a double-digit upside based on this. I am not getting that at this valuation.

Because of this, I'm sticking to my target of 120 SEK/share for the native ticker. I've stopped using Puts as well - the company is no longer attractive with these. Atlas Copco is a "HOLD" here.

