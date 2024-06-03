South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I wanted to revisit Waste Management (NYSE:WM) due to the recent announcement of the acquisition of Stericycle (SRCL). I believe the acquisition may have potential since the company is a leader in medical waste disposal. However, the company in focus has been on a downtrend in terms of top-line growth and efficiency metrics. Therefore, I'm favoring a wait-and-see approach here, as I expect quite a few hurdles along the way. The market seems to agree with that sentiment, as WM's share price plummeted.

Recent Developments - Stericycle

The company announced that it had agreed to acquire Stericycle, a leading company in medical waste services, for $7.2B, or $62 a share, which was a 24% premium on the company’s share price before the announcement. This deal is going to be financed through a combination of bank debt and senior notes and is looking to be closed out by the end of the year if there are no issues with regulatory approvals.

The company mentioned that they're looking to have around $125m in synergies a year, which sounds nice and all, but to me, it sounds like WM is expanding just for the sake of expanding. SRCL’s ROTC is much lower than WMs (2.7% vs 11%), so I'm expecting this deal to bring down its decent ROTC slightly. SRCL’s revenues have been going down over the last five years, which is the opposite of what WM experienced.

In terms of synergies, WM had dabbled in healthcare waste before the acquisition, however, it wasn’t its forte, so this move will strengthen its position in the space, and what better way of doing it if not by acquiring a leader in the industry like Stericycle. Since this space isn’t the company’s expertise, I believe there may be quite a few hurdles to implementing SRCL into WM. It's a bit too early to tell how it will go but from the initial response of the announcement, WM’s share price tumbled 5%, which tells us a lot about the deal. The investors aren’t liking it. I'm going to wait and see how this works out for the company after the deal is done and whether we will see some further hurdles. This could be a good deal, but I would like to see how the company is going to implement Stericycle into the ecosystem.

Briefly on Financials

The company’s revenues have seen a slow but steady ascent throughout ’23 and into Q1 ’24. Many companies in 2023 experienced a decline in growth, however, the waste sector is always going to be in demand, which makes the company a safe play during tougher economic conditions.

Looking at the company’s profitability and efficiency, we can see a very predictable pattern. The company’s margins have been steady throughout the years, and no drops in efficiency occurred in the last year. Rather the company saw decent improvements in gross and EBIT margins in 2023.

Continuing with efficiency, the company’s ROA and ROE have seen decent upward momentum due to overall improvement in operations. Furthermore, these are quite high, especially ROE, due to the company carrying a lot of debt on its books and consistent repurchasing of shares that brings down shareholders’ equity and inflates ROE. ROA is slightly above my minimum requirement of 5%, while ROE is well above my minimum of 10%. To complete the picture, the company’s ROTC, which takes into account debt and equity financing, to assess profitability, WM achieved around 11% in the last year, which is a decent return and is above my 10% minimum requirement. In my opinion, a company that achieves ROTC above 10% enjoys a decent competitive advantage and has a strong moat, which I would be willing to pay a premium for.

Regarding the company’s financial position, as of Q1 ’24, which was filed on April 25, 2024, the company had around $322m in cash and equivalents, against quite a decent chunk of long-term debt as I mentioned earlier, around $15.7B. This position could be problematic if the company were operating in a completely different sector, where operations could stall, and the company could stop making predictable cash flows. Since it's waste management, there will always be waste to manage, so the company’s cash flows will remain consistent. WM’s interest coverage ratio is around 8x as of the latest quarter, which means the company’s EBIT can cover annual interest expense 8 times, which is more than safe in my opinion, therefore, the large debt pile shouldn’t be a problem. However, I would like to see the company start to work on the outstanding debt and meaningfully reduce it over time.

Overall, the company is chugging along just fine, no matter the macroeconomic environment we may be experiencing. Predictable operations are the best ones to model in my opinion, since there will not be too much deviation from the average unless something completely unexpected happens. I can see the company continuing its slow ascent upward indefinitely, which is what a lot of investors like to see from their investments. Low-risk/low-reward. Easy to sleep at night.

Valuation

I went ahead and updated some of my assumptions. For revenue growth, WM has been steadily growing at around 6% to 7% for the last three years, while achieving around 4% 10-year CAGR. The stability and predictability of the sector allow me to forecast the company’s growth for the next decade at around 6%, which is in line with what analysts expect the company to do. I don’t expect high growth numbers as the waste management sector is mature and stable. I'm also modeling a more optimistic case and a more conservative case to give myself a range of possible outcomes. Below are those estimates.

For margins and EPS, since the company has been quite consistent over time, I have no problem with assigning similar profitability as it has seen in the latest financial year. I don’t think it's very easy to improve here going forward, so sticking with consistent profitability will act as a further margin of safety because it's better to be safe than sorry. I don’t like to be too optimistic about the company’s efficiency potential. Below are those estimates.

For the DCF analysis, I'm going with the company’s WACC of 6.66% as my discount rate and 2.5% as my terminal growth rate because I would like the company to at least match the US long-term inflation goal.

I decided not to add a discount to the final intrinsic value calculation because the company’s efficiency and profitability metrics are outstanding, so I don’t mind paying a little extra for such operations. With that said, the company’s trading at around 21% premium to its fair value, which means it may not be a good time to start a position.

Closing Comments

The company is in a very good position operationally speaking. However, if it cannot grow at a faster pace, reduce debt, and continue to improve efficiency and profitability, I don’t think it's the right time to dabble in WM.

The uncertainty surrounding the Stericycle acquisition may bring the company’s share price further down, which may make it a lot more attractive in the long run for the people who haven’t invested in the company yet, myself included.

The company may continue to slowly climb up as it has over the last decade with very little downside pull because the sector seems almost like a safe haven for when things get a little rough in the economy. There will always be waste to manage, so the company will likely thrive in many different environments, and that's very appealing to many investors who are looking to have a good night’s sleep knowing their investment in WM will not fluctuate like a high-growth tech company.

Nevertheless, for me, it's not a good time to start a position and I would like to see it come back down slightly. A forward P/E ratio of 29 seems a little rich for a company that grew only 4% last year. On the other hand, the company’s P/E ratio may reflect the safety of the investment and may be the reason it is trading so richly.